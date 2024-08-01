Nintendo offering extra two months on Switch Online membership renewals

You can currently re-subscribe to Nintendo Switch Online and get an extra two months' worth of membership time for free.

Nintendo announced the offer today as a feature of its new Mega Multiplayer Festival, which runs from now until 8th September.

Purchase a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online membership option during this period from the eShop or My Nintendo Store and you'll be credited with 14 months of membership time.

The coming month will see other bonuses, including additional Gold Points available via the eShop and My Nintendo Store on game purchases made between 5th August at 9am UK time to 18th August.

Additional Switch game trials of four full multiplayer titles will be available from 19th to 25th August, meanwhile - though the identity of these games will be announced at a later date.

After that, the Mega Multiplayer game sale will run from 26th August to 8th September, in case you liked any of the titles available for trial and want to pick them up at a discount.

The next month is a quiet period for Nintendo, and it's currently a transitional time for the company in general as it gears up to announce Switch 2 at some point before 1st April 2025.

There's still several Switch 1 games still to go, however - most notably including The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (26th September), Super Mario Party Jamboree (17th October), Mario & Luigi: Brothership (7th November), and Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (16th January 2025).