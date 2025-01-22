Nintendo nominated for GLAAD award for trans representation in Paper Mario

Nintendo has been nominated at this year's GLAAD award for trans representation in last year's Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door remake on Switch.

GLAAD is a non-profit organisation focused on LGBT+ advocacy. It runs annual awards to celebrate LGBT+ representation in media, with video games included since 2019.

This year's nominees include Nintendo for Paper Mario ghost companion Vivian, whose trans identity was restored in the remake.

In the Japanese GameCube original release, Vivian is trans but is deliberately misgendered by her sisters. However, some territories removed this in their translations, including the English and German versions.

For the remake, Nintendo restored the original dialogue - and therefore Vivian's trans identity. The change was widely celebrated by the LGBT+ community.

Other nominees include Dragon Age: The Veilguard, which features LGBT+ relationships and a non-binary companion character, and Life is Strange: Double Exposure, which features a bisexual protagonist.

The full list of nominees is as follows:

Caravan SandWitch (Studio Plane Toast / Dear Villagers)

Dragon Age: The Veilguard (BioWare / Electronic Arts)

Dread Delusion (Lovely Hellplace / DreadXP)

Dustborn (Red Thread Games / Spotlight by Quantic Dream)

Fear the Spotlight (Cozy Game Pals / Blumhouse Games)

Life is Strange: Double Exposure (Deck Nine / Square Enix)

Minds Beneath Us (BearBone Studio)

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (Intelligent Systems / Nintendo)

Sorry We’re Closed (à la mode games / Akupara Games)

Until Then (Polychroma Games / Maximum Entertainment)

It's notable that the majority of these games are from indie developers, as major studios lag behind in terms of LGBT+ representation.

As per a GLAAD study last year, nearly one in five gamers are members of the LGBT+ community, yet LGBT+ storylines and characters account for less than two percent of all games.

The report focused on the importance of diverse representation: 72 percent of LGBT+ players said seeing characters matching their gender identity or sexual orientation well-represented made them feel better about themselves, while 68 percent wished there were more prominent LGBT+ storylines.

Last year's winner for Outstanding Video Game at the GLAAD awards was, perhaps unsurprisingly, Baldur's Gate 3.

Other previous winners include Apex Legends, Life is Strange: True Colors, The Last of Us Part 2, and Tell Me Why.