Nintendo Music track list, including every game, song and system

Nintendo Music is a new mobile app where you can enjoy songs from a wide variety of games released on the different Nintendo systems.

The catch? Nintendo Music is exclusive to players who have an active Switch Online Membership. This means, while the app is free to download, you do need to input your Nintendo Account details and, if you don't have a Switch Online Membership, then there's no music for you. The good news, however, is that members can create their own playlists, extend a track's playtime to an hour and look forward to new songs being added in the future.

Yet, this leaves us with a question - what songs are currently available on Nintendo Music? Well we've got the answer for you down below where we've listed the current Nintendo Music track list, including every game and song organised by the Nintendo System it was released on.

On this page:

Nintendo Switch games list for Nintendo Music Nintendo Music has tracks for the following games originally released on the Nintendo Switch: Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Kirby Star Allies

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Pikmin 4

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Splatoon 3

Super Mario Odyssey

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Animal Crossing: New Horizons track list Opening Theme

12:00 AM - 11:00 PM - Clear

12:00 AM - 11:00 PM - Rainy

12:00 AM - 11:00 PM Snowy

Island Life Orientation 1

Island Life Orientation 2

Island Life Orientation 3

Island Life Orientation 4 - Firelit Night

Island Life Orientation 5 - Clear

Island Life Orientation 5 - Rainy

Island Life Orientation 5 - Snowy

Island Life Orientation 6 - Clear

Island Life Orientation 6 - Rainy

Island Life Orientation 6 - Snowy

Island Life Orientation 7 - Clear

Island Life Orientation 7 - Rainy

Island Life Orientation 7 - Snowy

Mystery Island - Clear Afternoon

Mystery Island - Rainy Afternoon

Mystery Island - Snowy Afternoon

Mystery Island - Clear Evening

Mystery Island - Rainy Evening

Mystery Island - Snowy Evening

Nook Inc. Getaway Check-In

Dreaming of K.K. Slider

Island Wide Broadcast - Tom Nook

Island Wide Broadcast - Isabelle

Resident Services - Tent

Resident Services

Construction Complete Ceremony

Group Stretching

Blather's Tent

Museum - Entrance

Museum - Fish Exhibit

Museum - Bug Exhibit

Museum - Fossil Exhibit

Museum - Art Exhibit

The Roost

Sipping Coffee

Sipping Water

Airport Lobby (Tinny Speaker Ver.)

Airport Lobby (Direct Feed Ver.)

Travel Plans - DAL Jingle

Travels Plans - In-Flight Entertainment

Travel Plans - Waiting for a Guest

Travel Plans - Welcoming a Guest

Travel Plans - Seeing Off a Guest

The Able Sisters

Nook's Cranny Small

Nook's Cranny Remodelled

Nook's Cranny Closing Time

Jolly Red's Treasure Trawler

Dreaming of Luna

Rescue Service

Harv's Island - Afternoon

Harv's Island - Evening

Katrina's Fortune Reading

Customising with Cyrus

Kapp'n's Sea Shanty - Outbound 1

Kapp'n's Sea Shanty - Outbound 2

Kapp'n's Sea Shanty - Outbound 3

Kapp'n's Sea Shanty - Outbound 4

Kapp'n's Sea Shanty - Outbound 5

Kapp'n's Sea Shanty - Homeward 1

Kapp'n's Sea Shanty - Homeward 2

Kapp'n's Sea Shanty - Homeward 3

Kapp'n's Sea Shanty - Homeward 4

Kapp'n's Sea Shanty - Homeward 5

Tourney - It's On

Tourney - Competing

Bunny Day

Wedding Season - Reese & Cyrus

Wedding Season - Reception

Fireworks Show

Halloween

Turkey Day

Turkey Day - Let's Get Cooking

Turkey Day - Feast Your Eyes

Toy Day - Snowy

Toy Day - Clear

Countdown 11 PM

Countdown 11:30PM

Countdown 11:50PM

Countdown 11:55PM

Happy new Year

New Year's Day 12AM

New Year's Day 2AM

New Year's Day

Festivale

Festivale Frolic Standard Feather

Festivale Frolic Rainbow Feathers

amiibo invitation

Chased by Bees

Stung by Bees

Arachnid Attack

Got It!

Done and Done

Radio Jingle - Morning 1

Radio Jingle - Morning 2

Radio Jingle - Morning 3

Radio Jingle - Morning 4

Radio Jingle - Morning 5

Radio Jingle - Morning 6

Radio Jingle - Afternoon 1

Radio Jingle - Afternoon 2

Radio Jingle - Afternoon 3

Radio Jingle - Afternoon 4

Radio Jingle - Afternoon 5

Radio Jingle - Afternoon 6

Radio Jingle - Evening 1

Radio Jingle - Evening 2

Radio Jingle - Evening 3

Radio Jingle - Evening 4

Radio Jingle - Evening 5

Radio Jingle - Evening 6

Radio Jingle - Bunny Day

Radio Jingle - Halloween

Radio Jingle - Turkey Day

Radio Jingle - Toy Day

Radio Jingle - Countdown

Radio Jingle - Festivale

K.K. Cruisin' Performance

Lucky K.K. Performance

Mountain Song Performance

Aloha K.K.Performance

Hypno K.K. Performance

Surfin' K.K. Performance

K.K. Stroll Performance

Two Days Ago Performance

Only Me Performance

Pondering Performance

K.K. Birthday Performance

Bubble Gum K.K. Performance

K.K. Safari Performance

K.K. Western Performance

K.K. Lament Performance

K.K. Rally Performance

K.K. Marathon Performance

K.K. Calypso Performance

K.K. Country Performance

K.K. Groove Performance

Agent K.K. Performance

Soulful K.K. Performance

K.K. Salsa Performance

K.K. Samba Performance

K.K. Choral Performance

K.K. Jazz Performance

K.K. Chorinho Performance

K.K. Jongara Performance

K.K. Swing Performance

K.K. Ska Performance

K.K. Slack-Key Performance

Mr K.K. Performance

K.K. Soul Performance

K.K. Song Performance

King K.K. Performance

K.K. Dub Performance

K.K. Tango Performance

Imperial K.K. Performance

K.K. Dixie Performance

K.K. Disco Performance

K.K. Synth Performance

K.K. Etude Performance

K.K. Sonata Performance

K.K. Milonga Performance

Rockin' K.K. Performance

K.K. House Performance

K.K. Bashment Performance

K.K. Ballard Performance

Cafe K.K. Performance

K.K. Adventure Performance

K.K. Parade Performance

K.K. Rockabilly Performance

The K. Funk Performance

K.K. Fugue Performance

K.K. Fusion Performance

K.K. Flamenco Performance

K.K. Blues Performance

K.K. Break Performance

K.K. Khoomei Performance

K.K. Bossa Performance

K.K. Hop Performance

K.K. Polka Performance

K.K. Moody Performance

K.K. March Performance

K.K. Oasis Performance

K.K. Aria Performance

K.K. Mambo Performance

K.K. Folk Performance

K.K. Metal Performance

K.K. Lovers Performance

K.K. Love Song Performance

K.K. Lullaby Performance

K.K. Reggae Performance

K.K. Robot Synth Performance

K.K. Rock Performance

K.K. Bazaar Performance

K.K. Waltz Performance

K.K. Steppe Performance

K.K. Dirge Performance

K.K. Farewell Performance

Comrade K.K. Performance

K.K. Maria Chi Performance

I Love You Performance

K.K. Chillwave Performance

K.K. Technopop Performance

K.K. Island Performance

Animal City Performance

Drivin' Performance

K.K. D&B Performance

K.K. Casbah Performance

Neapolitan Performance

To the Edge Performance

Sleep Hill Performance

K.K. Gumbo Performance

K.K. Fair Performance

Spring Blossoms Performance

Marine Song 2001 Performance

Stale Cupcakes Performance

K.K. Condor Performance

Wandering Performance

My Place Performance

Space K.K. Performance

Welcome Horizons Performance

Forest Life Performance

DJ K.K. Performance

Go K.K. Rider Performance

K.K. Ragtime Performance

Extra Song 1

Extra Song 2

Extra Song 3

K.K. Crusin' (Instrumental)

Lucky K.K. (Instrumental)

Mountain Song (Instrumental)

Aloha K.K. (Instrumental)

Hypno K.K. (Instrumental)

Surfin' K.K. (Instrumental)

K.K. Stroll (Instrumental)

Two Days Ago (Instrumental)

Only Me (Instrumental)

Pondering (Instrumental)

K.K. Birthday (Instrumental)

Bubble Gum K.K. (Instrumental)

K.K. Safari (Instrumental)

K.K. Western (Instrumental)

K.K. Lament (Instrumental)

K.K. Rally (Instrumental)

K.K. Marathon (Instrumental)

K.K. Calypso (Instrumental)

K.K. Country (Instrumental)

K.K. Groove (Instrumental)

Agent K.K. (Instrumental)

Soulful K.K. (Instrumental

K.K. Salsa (Instrumental)

K.K. Samba (Instrumental)

K.K. Choral (Instrumental)

K.K. Jazz (Instrumental)

K.K. Chorinho (Instrumental)

K.K. Jongara (Instrumental)

K.K. Swing (Instrumental

K.K. Ska (Instrumental)

K.K. Slack-Key (Instrumental)

Mr K.K. (Instrumental)

K.K. Soul (Instrumental)

K.K. Song (Instrumental)

King K.K. (Instrumental)

K.K. Dub (Instrumental)

K.K. Tango (Instrumental)

Imperial K.K. (Instrumental)

K.K. Dixie (Instrumental)

K.K. Disco (Instrumental)

K.K. Synth (Instrumental)

K.K. Etude (Instrumental)

K.K. Sonata (Instrumental)

K.K. Milonga (Instrumental)

Rockin' K.K. (Instrumental)

K.K. House (Instrumental)

K.K. Bashment (Instrumental)

K.K. Ballard (Instrumental)

Cafe K.K. (Instrumental)

K.K. Adventure (Instrumental)

K.K. Parade (Instrumental)

K.K. Rockabilly (Instrumental)

The K. Funk (Instrumental)

K.K. Fugue (Instrumental)

K.K. Fusion (Instrumental)

K.K. Flamenco (Instrumental)

K.K. Blues (Instrumental)

K.K. Break (Instrumental)

K.K. Khoomei (Instrumental)

K.K. Bossa (Instrumental)

K.K. Hop (Instrumental)

K.K. Polka (Instrumental)

K.K. Moody (Instrumental)

K.K. March (Instrumental)

K.K. Oasis (Instrumental)

K.K. Aria (Instrumental)

K.K. Mambo (Instrumental)

K.K. Folk (Instrumental)

K.K. Metal (Instrumental)

K.K. Lovers (Instrumental)

K.K. Love Song (Instrumental)

K.K. Lullaby (Instrumental)

K.K. Reggae (Instrumental)

K.K. Robot Synth (Instrumental)

K.K. Rock (Instrumental)

K.K. Bazaar (Instrumental)

K.K. Waltz (Instrumental)

K.K. Steppe (Instrumental)

K.K. Dirge (Instrumental)

K.K. Farewell (Instrumental)

Comrade K.K. (Instrumental)

K.K. Maria Chi (Instrumental)

I Love You (Instrumental)

K.K. Chillwave (Instrumental)

K.K. Technopop (Instrumental)

K.K. Island (Instrumental)

Animal City (Instrumental)

Drivin' (Instrumental)

K.K. D&B (Instrumental)

K.K. Casbah (Instrumental)

Neapolitan (Instrumental)

To the Edge (Instrumental)

Sleep Hill (Instrumental)

K.K. Gumbo (Instrumental)

K.K. Fair (Instrumental)

Spring Blossoms (Instrumental)

Marine Song 2001 (Instrumental)

Stale Cupcakes (Instrumental)

K.K. Condor (Instrumental)

Wandering (Instrumental)

My Place (Instrumental)

Space K.K. (Instrumental)

Welcome Horizons (Instrumental)

Forest Life (Instrumental)

DJ K.K. (Instrumental)

Go K.K. Rider (Instrumental)

K.K. Ragtime (Instrumental) Kirby Star Allies track list Twinkle Stars

Let's Be Friends

Select File

A Rude Awakening

World of Peace Dream Land

Green Gardens

Donut Dome

Honey Hill

Helpful advice

Friend puzzle solving

invincible

Rare picture piece

A battle of friends and bonds

Green Greens Kirby's Dreamland

Plaza Kirby's Blowout Blast

Shooting Kirby's Dreamland

Boss Theme Kirby's Blowout Blast

For the Brave

Macho of DeDeDe

Kirby Dance Long

Sudden Happy Ending

Ending Ad Bumper

Secret Area: HAL Room DeDeDe's Drum Dash Deluxe

World of Miracles Planet Popstar

Friendly Field

Reef Resort

Echo's Edge

Nature's Naval

Vegetable Valley Kirby Nightmare In Dreamland

Orange Ocean Kirby Nightmare in Dreamland

Vs. Robo Dedede In Crisis Kirby's Dream Course

Cloudy Park Kirby's Dreamland 2

Red Canyon Stage Select Kirby's Dreamland 2

Underground Tree Area Kirby's Fun Pak

Vs. Gryll Kirby's Star Stacker

Sacred Square

Twinkling Travellers

The Clash of Comrades' Blades

Chop Champs

Let's Build a Log Cabin!

Star Slam Heroes

To The Far Reaches of the Galaxy

Standings

Well Done!

Congratulations!

Too bad...

Fortress of Shadow's Jambastion!

Where even weeds won't grow

Adventures in Jambastion

Memorial Festival

Song of Supplication

The Last Iceberg Kirby's Dreamland 3

Vs. Dark Matter Kirby's Dreamland 3

True Arena Showdown Kirby Superstar Ultra

Neostar Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards

Miracle Matter Kirby 64

Vs. The Squeaks Kirby Mouse Attack

Uncanny Underground Kirby Mouse Attack

The Black Mirror Team Kirby Clash Deluxe

Kracko Kirby Power Paintbrush

Friends Goal!

Goal Game

Kirby Dance Short

Picture Results

Dreams Realised!

The Palace of Fulfilled Dreams

True Friends Stand with You

A Forgotten Flash of Lightning

Defeat

Game Over

Continue

A Battle of Friends and Bonds 2

Kind Streets

Far-Flung Starlight Heroes

Winds across Earthfall

Puzzle-solving Galaxy

Misteen's Oceans

Carverna's Massive Mazes

Frostak's Arctic Tundra

The Adventure Begins

Underworld

Another Dimension

VS. Mecha Kawasaki

More Challenge Stages

Mysterious Rolling Boulders from Afar

Beautiful Prison

Bouncing Boss Battle

All Big Switches pressed!

Towara's Ancient Towers

Star Lavadom

Combat Evaluation Program

Dedede Tridimensional Cannon

Outlaw Driver

Far Flung Journey's End

New Mode Unlocked

Welcome to Dreamland

Grass Land 1

Arena Showdown

Staff

Squeak Squad Theme

Welcome your new Overlord

One of the Miracles

VS. Star Dream

Friends' Getaway

Crazy mischief in the Stars

Chasing our dreams

Shadowy Partners

The Shape of Heart

Rockabilly and Blues

Break time break down

Where even light does not reach

Scarred land of dreams and new greens

Path of worship

Hall of worship

Puppet Offering

La Follia d'amore

Liturgy of Holy Submission

Introduction To Distant Seas of Stars

Suite the Star Conquering Traveller

The Star Allies have your back!

Last Friends

Having watched you all along

Testing Star

A decisive battle for tomorrow

Hidden cork board

bring on the super ability

Hypernova Inhale

Pink ball activate!

The adventure begins - amiibo special arrangement

Pressure Panic

Title Screen

Milky Way Wishes

Ripple fields stage select

Planet popstar stage select

Stage begins star allies arrangement

mouse attack title screen

four adventures: Cookie County - Star Allies Arrangement

Taranza the Puppeteer Magician - Star Allies Arrangement

The Noble Haltman

Fortress of Shadows: Jambastion!

Venturing into the World with Allies

Otherworldly Warrior

Guest Star ???? Cleared / Grand Sun Stone Dance

Green Stories

Best Friends, Today, Tomorrow, and Forever

The Adventure Begins - Original Short Ver.

Your Preferred Spiciness for the Ultimate Choice

Vs. Waddle Tank

Blazing! Boss Battle

Bouncing Boss Battle

Vs. The Wicked Company

History of Dedede

Inner Struggle

A Decisive Battle with Mighty Bosses

Ordeal: Save this Kingdom

Ordeal: Save this World

Defeat

Broken Heart

The Road is Long.../ The True Arena

Max Happy Town!

Heroes in Another Dimension

The Legend of the Last World

Interdimensional Fanfare

The Dimension to Win

For Heroes, a Speak of the Heart / Dimensional Silence

Kirby Ever After

To the Deep / Distant Halcandra

Against a Sword-King, the Dimension to Win

The End...?

Banadana Waddle Dee's Here!

King Dedede's on the Scene!

Meet up with Meta Knight!

Rick & Kine & Coo Gather!

Hey, Hey, It's Marx!

Where'd Gooey Come From?

Sorry We're Late - It's Adeleine & Ribbon

Dark Meta Knight... Revealed!

Daroach Comes Calling

Bravo! Magolor Is Here!

They Can't Hide from Taranza!

Susie's Ready to Exterminate

Oracles of the Threefold Glint

Memories of the Grande Finale

A Hero's Nap

The Three Mage Sisters Return... the Favour

Butterfly of Judgement: Morpho Knight

Battle of Nightmares

Dark & Cloudy

Vs. Marx - Star Allies Dream Ver.

Dark Matter in the Hyper Zone

The Girls Who Fought Darkness

Dark Mirage

True Squeak Squad

Supreme Ruler's Coronation

Phantom of the Moon Soul

A Deus Ex Machina from Childhood

Suite: The Conquering Traveller

The Star Conquering Traveler Movement 3

The Star Conquering Traveller Movement 4

Kirby Perfection!

Drawcia Soul

Heavy Lobster

Dangerous Dinner

Revenge of the Enemy

Fatal Error

Aeon Corridors

Suite: The Star Conquering Traveller Closing Movement

Let them know we're happy

Bad Boss Brothers

A Farewell to Kirby: He of the Future Travelling Stars

Kirby Dance (Dream Land)

Green Greens Mario Kart 8 Deluxe track list Mario Kart Title Screen

Mario Kart Stadium

Waterpark

Waterpark (Underwater)

Sweet Sweet Canyon

Thwomp Ruins

Mario Circuit

Toad Harbour

Twisted Mansion

Shy Guy Falls

Sunshine Airport

Dolphin Shoals (Underwater)

Dolphin Shoals (Sea Depths)

Dolphin Shoals (On the Sea)

Electrodome

Electrodome (Antigravity Zone)

Mount Wario

Cloud Top Cruise

Cloud Top Cruise (Thunderclouds)

Bone Dry Dunes

Bowser's Castle

Rainbow Road

Wii Moo Moo Meadows

GBA Mario Circuit

DS Cheep Cheep Beach

N64 Toad's Turnpike

GCN Dry Dry Desert

SNES Donut Plains 3

N64 Royal Raceway

3DS DK Jungle

DS Wario Stadium

GCN Sherbert Land

3DS Melody Motorway

N64 Yoshi Valley

DS Tick-Tock Clock

3DS Piranha Plant Pipeway

Wii Grumble Volcano

N64 Rainbow Road

GCN Yoshi Circuit

Excitebike Arena

Dragon Driftway

Mute City

F-Zero Results Screen

Wii Wario's Gold Mine

SNES Rainbow Road

Ice Ice Outpost

Hyrule Circuit

GCN Baby Park

GBA Cheese Land

Wildwoods

Animal Crossing (Spring)

Animal Crossing (Summer)

Animal Crossing (Autumn)

Animal Crossing (Winter)

Animal Crossing results screen

3DS Koopa City

GBA Ribbon Road

Super Bell Subway

Super Bell Subway (Underground)

Big Blue

Battle Stadium

Sweet Sweet Kingdom

Dragon Palace

Lunar Colony

3DS Wuhu Town

GCN Luigi's Mansion

SNES Battle Course 1

Urchin Underpass

Urchin Underpass (Now or Never!)

Selection Screen

Selection Screen (Online)

Selection Screen (Wireless)

Spectating

Mario Kart TV

Course Intro Fanfare

Starting Grid (Grand Prix / VS Race)

Starting Grid (Time Trials)

Starting Grid (Battle)

Super Star

Final Lap!

Finish! (First Place)

Finish! (2nd - 6th Place)

Finish! (7th - 12th Place)

Results Screen A

Results Screen B

Current Standings

Trophy Theme A

Trophy Theme B

Staff Credits

Tour Paris Promenade

3DS Toad Circuit

N64 Choco Mountain

Wii Coconut Mall

Tour Tokyo Blur

DS Shroom Ridge

GBA Sky Garden

Intro Fanfare (Ninja Hideaway)

Ninja Hideaway

Tour New York Minute

SNES Mario Circuit 3

N64 Kalimari Desert

DS Waluigi Pinball

Tour Sydney Sprint

GBA Snowland

Wii Mushroom Gorge

Sky-high Sundae

Tour London Loop

GBA Boo Lake

3DS Alpine Pass

Wii Maple Treeway

Tour Berlin Byways

DS Peach Gardens

Merry Mountain

3DS Rainbow Road

3DS Rainbow Road (Lunar Surface)

Tour Amsterdam Drift

GBA Riverside Park

Wii DK's Snowboard Cross

Starting Grid (Yoshi's Island)

Yoshi's Island

Finish! (Yoshi's Island)

Results (Yoshi's Island)

Tour Bangkok Rush

DS Mario Circuit

GCN Waluigi Stadium

Tour Singapore Speedway

Tour Singapore Speedway (Chinatown)

Tour Athens Dash

GCN Daisy Cruiser

Moonview Highway

Wii Moonview Highway Straightaway

Squeaky Clean Sprint

Tour Los Angeles Laps

GBA Sunset Wilds

Wii Koopa Cape

Wii Koopa Cape (Downstream)

Wii Koopa Cape (Underwater)

Tour Vancouver Velocity

Tour Rome Avanti

GCN DK Mountain

Wii Daisy Circuit

Piranha Plant Cove

Tour Madrid Drive

Tour Madrid Drive (Museum)

Tour Madrid Drive (Stadium)

3DS Rosalina's Iceworld

SNES Bowser Castle 3

Wii Rainbow Road

Staff Credits (Booster Course Pass) Pikmin 4 track list Title Screen

Pikmin Discovered!

Taking Charge

Taking on More

Pikmin Hide-n-Seek

Ready to deploy

Must be fate

Meeting Oatchi

The Way to the Surface?

Restart the S.S. Shepherd

The Onion Takes Root

First Day's Results

Rise and Shine

Strategy Meeting

Setting out to Explore 1

Setting out to Explore 2

Setting out to Explore 3

Small discovery

New discovery

Big discovery

An abnormality!

Meeting the Red Pikmin

Meeting the Blue Pikmin

Meeting the Yellow Pikmin

Meeting the Purple Pikmin

Meeting the White Pikmin

Meeting the Rock Pikmin

Meeting the Winged Pikmin

Meeting the Ice Pikmin

An onion matures

Onions Fuse

Before nightfall

Today's Rescue Results

Rescue Command Post

Expanding the Rescue Command Post

Field Guides

Dandori Preparation

Sun-Speckled Terrace (Flyover)

Sun-Speckled Terrace

Blossoming Arcadia (Flyover)

Blossoming Arcadia

Serene Shores (Flyover)

Serene Shores

Hero's Hideaway (Flyover)

Hero's Hideaway

Giant's Hearth (Flyover)

Giant's Hearth

Primordial Thicket (Flyover)

Primordial Thicket

Into the Cave

Spelunking

Cave exploration (toy box)

Cave exploration (engulfed castle)

Waterwraith Appears

Cave exploration (Waterwraith)

All Pikmin lost!

Cave Exploration (safe)

Escape to the Surface

Cave results

Back on the surface

Battling a strong creature

Strong creature defeated

Battling a stronger creature

Stronger creature defeated

Battling an even stronger creature

Even stronger creature defeated

Groovy Long Legs Battle

Giant Breadbug Battle

Smoky Progg Battle

Leafling Encounter

Leafling Chase

Dandori, Dandori

Dandori Challenge

Dandori Challenge 2

Dandori Overtime

Dandori Challenge Results

The Mysterious Leafling

Heading into Dandori Battle

Dandori Training

Dandori Battle (Toy Box)

Dandori Battle (Sand Box)

Dandori Battle Victory

Dandori Battle Failure

Nighttime Exploration 1

Nighttime Exploration 2

Nighttime Exploration 3

Meeting the Glow Pikmin

Nighttime Expedition

Lumiknoll Breaks

Player Down

Nighttime Expedition Results

Commence Leafling Treatment

Leafling Treatment complete

Moss the guard dog

Pikmin, kidnapped

Chasing after Moss

Olimar's Shelter?

Final Test of Skill

Dandori Battle Vs. Olimar

Olimar defeated?

Olimar rescue mission: complete!

Olimar aboard

credits

A new mission

main missions: a step forward

main missions: clear!

ancient sirehound appears

ancient sirehound battle

Louie secured

Returning from the cavern for a King

Oatchi cured

Mission complete! Prepare to return home

Back where we belong

So long, Pikmin

Finale

Final Rescue Results

Olimar's Shipwreck Tale: Area Select

Olimar's Shipwreck Tale: Sun-Speckled Terrace

Olimar's Shipwreck Tale: Sun-Speckled Terrace (Evening)

Olimar's Shipwreck Tale: Ship Parts Recovered

Olimar's Shipwreck Tale: Ship Powered-Up

Olimar's Shipwreck Tale: Blossoming Arcadia

Olimar's Shipwreck Tale: Blossoming Arcadia Evening

Olimar's Shipwreck Tale: Meeting Moss

Olimar's Shipwreck Tale: Serene Shores

Olimar's Shipwreck Tale: Serene Shores Evening

Olimar's Shipwreck Tale: Battling a Strong Creature

Olimar's Shipwreck Tale: Strong Creature Defeated

Olimar's Shipwreck Tale: The Last Push

Olimar's Shipwreck Tale: Strange Pikmin Behavior

Olimar's Shipwreck Tale: Gildemander Appears

Olimar's Shipwreck Tale: The Pikmin Are Restored

Olimar's Shipwreck Tale: Hero's Hideaway

Olimar's Shipwreck Tale: Hero's Hideaway Evening

Olimar's Shipwreck Tale: Ship Complete

Olimar's Shipwreck Tale: So long, Pikmin

Olimar's Shipwreck Tale: Successful Escape?

Olimar's Shipwreck Tale: Failed Escape

Olimar's Shipwreck Tale: Life as a Leafling

Olimar's Shipwreck Tale: All Records

Olimar's Shipwreck Tale: How it happened

Sage Leaf's Cave

Trial of the Sage Leaf

Dandori Challenge (Sage Leaf)

Mechanical Harp: Memory Song

Mechanical Harp: Lullabies

Mechanical Harp: Windmills

Pikmin Tune 1

Pikmin Tune 2

Pikmin Tune 3

Pikmin Tune 4

Pikmin Tune 5

Pikmin Tune 6 Pokemon Scarlet and Violet track list Welcome to Paldea

Across the Skies of Paldea

Home

Cabo Poco

First Meeting

Becoming Stronger

Battle! (Nemona)

Poco Path

Battle! (Wild Pokémon)

By the Shore

Going through the Inlet Grotto

Battle in the Grotto

Escape from the Cave

A Test of Strength

Battle! (Arven)

South Province

Battle! (South Province Wild Pokémon)

Pokémon Center

Pokémon Healed

Happy Birthday!

Los Platos

A Stroll through the South Province

Mesagoza

A Tune at Mesagoza

Team Star

Battle! (Team Star)

The Academy

A Call from Cassiopeia

Professor Sada / Professor Turo

Your Dorm Room

A Short Rest

Starting the Treasure Hunt!

Trainers' Eyes Meet (Trainer)

Battle! (Trainer)

Victory! (Trainer)

Let's Make a Sandwich!

Time to Eat

A Super Delicious Sandwich

A Pretty Delicious Sandwich

A Good Sandwich

A Not-So-Good Sandwich

Evolution

Gym Reception

Gym Test

Passed the Gym Test!

Battle & Victory! (Gym Leader)

Obtained a Badge!

West Province

Battle! (West Province Wild Pokémon)

Asado Desert

Tera Raid Battle

Victory! (Tera Raid Battle)

A Stroll through the Asado Desert

Cascarrafa

Still at the Gym Test

Battle! (Titan)

Second Battle against the Titan

Victory! (Titan)

A Brief Moment

A New Power for Your Ride

A Stroll through the West Province

Medali

Time to Relax

East Province

Battle! (East Province Wild Pokémon)

Artazon

Levincia

The Iono Zone

'Ello, 'Ello, Hola! Ciao and Bonjour!

East Province (Area Three)

A Stroll through the East Province

Tagtree Thicket

The Name's Clive

Raiding the Base

Star Barrage

Star Barrage Finished

A Team Star Boss Appears!

Battle! (Team Star Boss)

Victory! (Team Star Boss)

Treasure of the Stars

North Province

Battle! (North Province Wild Pokémon)

Montenevera

The Opening Act!

MC of RIP

A Stroll through the North Province

Casseroya Lake

Snow Slope Run

North Province (Area Two)

Alfornada

Emotional Spectrum Practice

The Pokémon League Interview

Passed the Interview

The Pokémon League

Battle! (Elite Four)

Battle! (Top Champion)

Victory! (Top Champion)

Together with Nemona

Battle! (Champion Nemona)

My One and Only Rival

Battle! (Director Clavell)

Clive's True Identity

Battle! (Cassiopeia)

Hasta la Vistar! ☆

Heart

Arven's Treasure

Finishing the Treasure Hunt

To the Great Crater of Paldea

Area Zero

Battle! (Area Zero Pokémon)

The Gate Opens

Battle! (Area Zero Pokémon 2)

Activating Offensive Protocols

Battle! (Zero Lab)

Victory! (Zero Lab)

Reunion

Paradise Protection Protocol Initialised

Battle Form

Battle! (🬀🬀🬀) - Battle written with the second 't' being underside down

Earnest Feelings

I Bid You Adieu!

The Way Home

Get a Little More Fun Out of this Adventure!

The Academy Ace Tournament

Mystery Gift

The Battle Stadium

Battle! (Calamity Pokémon)

Pokédex Evaluation… It's Perfect!

Title Screen The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero: Teal Mask DLC The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero: The Teal Mask

Carmine & Kieran

Battle! (Carmine)

Mossui Town

Battle! (Kieran)

The Land of Kitakami

Battle! (Kitakami Pokémon)

Photo (Pokémon March)

Photo (Battle)

Photo (Pokémon Lullaby)

Perrin's Theme

Historic Signboard

Together with Kieran

The Festival of Masks

Ogre Oustin'

Ogre Outstin' Completed

The Mysterious Child Who Dropped Their mask

The True History

Crystal Pool

Twisted

The Loyal Three Return

The Loyal Three Cause Trouble

Battle! (Loyal Three)

Decisive Battle! (Kieran)

Battle! (Ogerpon)

Caught Ogerpon

A Moment of Honesty

I Need to Become Stronger The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero: The Indigo Disk DLC The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero: The Indigo Disk

Blueberry Academy

To the Terarium

Welcome to the Terarium!

Terarium (Savanna Biome)

Battle! (Terarium Pokémon)

Terarium (Coastal Biome)

Trainers' Eyes Meet (Academy Trainer)

Battle! (Academy Trainer)

Terarium (Central Plaza)

Unsettling Atomsphere

A Regular Day at BB Academy

Your BB Dorm Room

Item Printer

Terarium (Canyon Biome)

Battle! (Terarium Tera Pokémon)

The Flying Time Trail

Elite Trail Completed

Terarium (Polar Biome)

Battle! (BB League Elite Four)

Victory! (BB League Elite Four)

True Feelings

The Battle Begins

Battle! (Champion Kieran)

Kieran Defeated

Briar's Theme

Area Zero Underdepths

Terapagos Reawakened

Battle! (Terapagos)

What the Hidden Treasure Needs

Terapagos Goes Berserk

Battle! (Terapagos, the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero)

Caught Terapagos!

Starting Over from Zero

Studying Together with Team Star

Relic Song The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero: Epilogue DLC The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero: Epilogue

The Curse of the Village…?

Mochi Mayhem

A Drone? A Pokémon? It's Binding Mochi!

Battle! (Pecharunt)

Title Screen Splatoon 3 track list Opening / C-Side

Clickbait (Splash Sessions Demo) / C-Side

Clickbait / C-Side

Headhammer / C-Side

Triple Dip / C-Side

Paintscraper / C-Side

Splatattack! / C-Side

Now or Never! / C-Side

Rinse/Repeat / C-Side

Learning Curve / C-Side

Sea Me Now / Front Roe

Sandy Side Up / Front Roe

Candy-Coated Rocks / Damp Socks feat. Off the Hook

Tentacle to the Metal / Damp Socks feat. Off the Hook

What's Your Style

Anarchy Splatcast / Deep Cut

Welcome to Splatsville

Soaking In Splatsville

Dripping with Style . Seven Seas Crew

Got It!

Happy Little Workers (24/7 Mix) / Grizzco

Surge & Submerge / w-3

Deluge Dirge / w-3

Fishing Frenzy / w-3

You Got Them (Splatoon Run) / Grizzco

Frothy Waters / w-3

You Got Them! (Salmon Run 2) / Grizzco

You Got Them! (Salmon Run) 3 - Go Off, King / Grizzco

Toxic Anoxic / w-3

You Got Them! (Salmon Run) 4 - Bye, King / Grizzco

Frantic Aspic / w-3

Anarchy Splatcast (Big Run) / Grizzco

Bait & Click (Mutation) / w-3

Bait & Click / w-3

Not Bad (Do Better) / Grizzco

Cap'n Cuttlefish's Theme

The Crater

Crater Eighters Routine / Turquoise October

Mission Complete! {The Crater) / Turquoise October

I'm Octavio (F34RME Remix) / DJ Octavio

Meeting the New Squidbeak Splatoon

Sandcastles/ Stars in the Deep

Sudden Depth / Mimicry

Two Shadows in the Sun / Wash Out

Dead Sea / Firefly

Whirlpool Tune / On the Clock

Hyper Diver / Anxiety Society

Alterna Citizen Program M-01: Basic Course (Morning Fog)

Nine out of Tension / Octoplush

Underwater Neon / Octoplush

Flop to It / Octoplush

Octoling Rendezvous / Turquoise October

Alterna Citizen Program M-02: Advanced Course (Twilight Waves)

Smoke and Mirrors / Octoplush

Ride or Fry / Octoplush

With Flying Colors / Octoplush

Seep & Destroy / Octoplush

Marine Machines / Octoplush

#35 caught / Octoplush

Don't Flinch / Octoplush

Mission Complete! (Alterna)

Got It! (Alterna Swag)

Got It! (Gold Record)

Deep Cut's Theme / Deep Cut

Alterna Citizen Program M-00: Init (System Noise)

Surprise and Shine / Deep Cut

Got That Treasure!

Out Bad

Chowder Combo

Smooth as Ice

Mammalian Memo / Grizzco

In Filtration / Octoplush

Hide and Seek / Deep Cut

Smeared Canvas / Deep Cut

Greeting Mr. Grizz / Grizzco

Countdown to Hairmageddon / Grizzco

Go, Agent 3!

Bear with Me / Grizzco

Calamari Inkantation 3MIX / Deep Cut x Squid Sisters

The Most Massive Fuzzball of All

Wave Goodbye / Squid Sisters

Alterna Citizen Program M-??: mY dEAR

Anarchy Poisons / Deep Cut

Anarchy Splatcast (Splatfest) / Deep Cut

Anarchy Rainbow / Deep Cut

Splatfest Theme Drop / Deep Cut

Soak & Stomp / Anglerfish

Commence the Fest / Deep Cut

Fins in the Air / Deep Cut

Till Depth Do Us Part / Deep Cut

Liquid Sunshine / Squid Sissters feat. Ian BGM

Now or Never! / Deep Cut

Ego Overboard / Deep Cut

Still Swimmin' / Deep Cut

City of Color (2023) / Squid SISTERS

Tomorrow's Nostalgia Today / Squid Sisters

Splatfest Results Drop / Deep Cut

Sinkopated / Backwash

Drip Feed / Turf Love

Heliocentri City / Wading Room

Fuzzy Dazzler / New Shores

Blop Bop / Bonfire

Glided Cage / All Swell

Dressed to Krill / Coral Kiss

Slick Moves / Crevasse

Belly Flop / Aquariyum

Gility / Pianissimo

Pour It On / Missing Ink

Lobby Terminal

The Shoal

Tableturf Level Selection / Ancho-V Games

Tableturf Deck Selection / Ancho-V Games

Tableturf Main Theme / Ancho-V Games

Tableturf Three Turns Remaining / Ancho-V Games

Tableturf Win Theme / Ancho-V Games

Tableturf Loss or Draw Theme / Ancho-V Games

Tableturf Card List / Ancho-V Games Super Mario Odyssey track list Title Screen

The Sky's above Peach's Castle

Meeting Cappy

Bonneton

Top-Hat Tower

Capturing a Frog

Here come the Broodals

Dey call us Da Broodals!

Battling the Broodals

The Odyssey

Fossil Falls

Fossil Falls - 8-bit

You Got A Moon! 1

Capturing a T-Rex

You Got A Moon! 2

You Got A Moon! 2 - 8-bit

Meeting Madame Broode

Battling Madame Broode

You Got A Multi Moon!

Restoring the Odyssey

Powering up the Odyssey

Mario Meets the World: The Odyssey's Maiden Voyage

Setting the Scene 1

Tostarena Ruins

Tostarena Ruins - 8-bit

Inside the Inverted Pyramid

Inside the Inverted Pyramid - 8-bit

Tostarena Nights

Tostarena Nights - 8-bit

Crazy Cap

Yay! Slots Away!

Jaxi Joyride

Knocking Out Knucklotec

Tostarena Town

Dancing with new Friends

Traversing Tostarena

Steam Gardens

Steam Gardens - 8-bit

Steam Gardens: Sherm Sector

Tussling with Torkdrift

Above the Clouds

Lake Lamode: Underwater Passage

Lake Lamode

Lake Lamode - 8-bit

Lake Lamode: Surface

Caves

Bumping into Bowser's Flying Battleship

Bowser's Entrance

Battling Bowser 1: Showdown in Nimbus Arena

Bowser's Bombardment: The Odyssey Goes Down

Klepto Swoops In

Cappy gets Capnapped

The Forgotten Isle

The Forgotten Isle - 8-bit

Setting the Scene 2

New Donk Nights

New Donk Nights: City Hall

Menacing Mechawiggler

New Donk City

RC Car Challenge

The Bands All Here: Super Mario Bros. Ground BGM

Pausing by the Poolside

Underground Powerplant

Underground Powerplant 8-bit

Jump Up, Super Star! - New Donk City Festival

Festival Finale

Jump Up, Super Star! - New Donkey City Festival - 8-bit

Projection Room: Above Ground

Projection Room: Underground

Jump Up, Super Star! - Music Box Ver.

To the next kingdom

Shiveria Town

Ice Caves

Snowline Circuit

On Your Mark

The Bound Bowl Grand Prix

The Last Slap

First Place!

Better luck next time

Race results

Shiveria Snowscape

Koopa's Trace-Walking

Bubblaine

Bubblaine 8-bit

Bubblaine (underwater)

Running through Rolling Canyon

Bubblelaine Gloom

Angering Brigadier Mollusque-Lanceur III, Dauphin of Bubblaine

Battling Brigadier Mollusque-Lanceur III, Dauphin of Bubblaine

Battling Brigadier Mollusque-Lanceur III, Dauphin of Bubblaine - 8-bit

The Sparkle Water Spouts Again

A relaxing dance

Setting the scene 3

Mount Volbono

Mount Volbono - 8-bit

Peronza Plaza

Run, Jump, Throw! 1

Run, Jump, Throw 2

Run, Jump, Throw 2 - 8-bit

Coaxing Cookatiel

Cooking Cookatiel

Challenges in Another World

Eye to Eye with the Ruined Dragon

Rebuffing the Ruined Dragon

Bowser's Castle

Bowser's Castle - 8-bit

Bowser's Castle: Main courtyard entrance

Bowser's Castle: Main courtyard

Bowser, Bound for the Moon

Wrecking Robo Brood

Odyssey to the Moon

Honeylune Ridge

Honeylune Ridge - 8-bit

Underground Moon Caverns

The Wedding Hall

The Big Staredown

Battling Bowser 2: The Final Fight

Is It Really Over?

Capturing Bowser

Honeylune Ridge: Collapse

Honeylune Ridge: Collapse - 8-bit

Break free (lead the way)

The Super Mario Odyssey Crew

Peach's Castle Outskirts

Peach's Castle

Many More Moons

The Wardrobe Widens!

The Farthest Lullaby - Fossile Falls - Music Box Ver.

Congratulations!

Jump Up, Super Star!

Jump Up, Super Star! Instrumental

Jump Up, Super Star! - Japanese Ver.

Jump Up, Super Star! - Japanese Ver. Instrumental

Break free (lead the way) instrumental

Break free (lead the way) - Japanese Ver.

Break free (lead the way) - 8-bit The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild track list Main Theme

Sheikah Slate Acquired

Opening

A Sheikah Tower Emerges

The Beast in the Castle

Sheikah Tower

The Mysterious Old Man

The Shrine's Trial Begins

The Shrine's Trial

Improving the Sheikah Slate

Puzzle Solved

Battle (Shrine) - Original Soundtrack Ver.

Important item acquired

The Great Plateau

Solving a Korok Puzzle

A Korok

Item acquired

In the Guardian's Sights

The Temple of Time

The Old Man's Secret

One Hundred Years ago

King Rhoam's Plea

Making Landfall

Overworld (day)

New location

Overworld (Battle) -Original Soundtrack Ver.

Game Over

Sheikah Tower Activation

Galloping (day)

Stone Talus Battle

Kakariko Village

Impa Speaks

A Legendary Tale

Culinary Disaster

Culinary Triumph

Culinary Perfection

Hateno Village

Dyeing Cloth

Reverting Cloth

Bolson Construction

Hateno Ancient Tech Lab

Restoring a Great Fairy's Power

Great Fairy Fountain

Overworld (Night)

Kass's Theme

Kass: Song of Shrines

The Stables

Kass: Legendary Verse

Passing time by the fire

Overnight stay (regular bed)

Overnight stay (soft bed)

Minigame: Mounted Archery

Galloping (night)

Shrines of Blessings

Hinox Battle

By the water

Mind the flowers!

Meeting Sidon

Sidon's theme

Zora's Domain

Vah Ruta, Divine Beast of Water

Recovered Memory: Mipha's Touch

Battle with Divine Beast Vah Ruta

An Accord with Sidon

Exploring Divine Beast Vah Ruta

Battle Inside the Divine Beast

A Blight Ganon Appears

Battle with Waterblight Ganon

A Heart Container appears

Heart Container / Stamina Vessel acquired

Reuniting with Mipha

A Champion's Divine Gift

A Divine Beast's Majesty

Mipha and the Divine Beast

Key item acquired

Overworld (fiery heat)

Lava landscape

Miner's Melody

Vah Rudania, Divine Beast of Fire

Goron City

The Abandoned North Mine

Meeting Yunabo

Recovered Memory: Daruk's Metal

Battle with Divine Beast: Vah Rudania

Yunabo creates an opportunity

Exploring Divine Beast: Vah Rudania

Battle with Fireblight Ganon

Reuniting with Daruk

Daruk and the Divine Beast

Kilton

Overworld (Freezing)

Caves

Vah Medoh, Divine Beast of Wind

Rito Village

Recovered Memory: Revali's Flap

The Flight Range

Meeting Teba

Minigame: Flight Range

Battle with Divine Beast Vah Medoh

Teba's Encouragement

Exploring Divine Beast Vah Medoh

Battle with Windblight Ganon

Reuniting with Revali

Revali and the Divine Beast

Pondo's Lodge

Minigame: Snowball Bowling

Nott's Song

Warbler's Nest Melody

Kass's Theme (Song of the Hero Ver.)

Rito Village Kass and the Five Sisters Ver.

Minigame: Birdman Research Study

Palu Wasteland

Overworld (scorching desert)

Vah Naboris, Divine Beast of Thunder

Kara Kara Bazaar

Dressing Up

Gerudo Town

Meeting Riju

The Yiga Clan Hideout

Proud master Kohga

Battle with Master Kohga

Recovered Memory Urbosa's Hand

Vah Naboris Lookout Post

Battle Beach with the Divine Vah Naboris

Riju's Trust

Exploring Divine Beast Vah Naboris

Battle with Thunderblight Ganon

Reuniting with Urbosa

Urbosa and the Divine Beast

Challenging the Champ

Minigame: Sand Seal race

Sand Seal Race: Lose

Sand Seal Race: New Record

Sand Seal Race: Win

Minigame: Contest of Endurance

Molduga Battle

Onward, to Tarrey Town

Tarrey Town

Trothed in Tarrey Town

Ruins

The Lost Woods

Korok Forest

Meeting the Deku Tree

Master Sword obtained

Memories of the Sword

Tree and Sword: Words of Wisdom

Hestu's Dance

Repair

Akkala Ancient Tech Lab

Lurelin Village

Restoring Malanya's Power

Malanya's Spring

Malanya's Ritual

The Lord of the Mountain

Naydra, Possessed

Attendance to the Sacred Spring

Omen of the Blood Moon

The Blood Moon

Memory Recovered

Recovered Memory: Subdued Ceremony

Recovered Memory: Resolve and grief

Recovered Memory: Blades of the Yiga

Recovered Memory: A premonition

Recovered Memory: Silent Princess

Recovered Memory: Father and Daughter

Recovered Memory: Slumbering Power

Recovered Memory: To Mount Lanayru

Recovered Memory: Return of the Calamity Ganon

Recovered Memory: Despair

Twelve memories recovered

Recovered Memory: Zelda's Awakening

Zelda's Behest

Hyrule Castle Town Ruins

Guardian Battle

Ganon's Roar at Hyrule Castle

Hyrule Castle

Calamity Ganon Appears

The Champions' Power Mobilzed

Battle with Calamity Ganon (First Form)

Battle with Calamity Ganon (Second Form)

Dark Beast Ganon Appears

Battle with Dark Beast

Do You Really Remember Me?

Staff Credits

Epilogue

Trial of the Sword conquered

Tree and Sword: Words of Praise

Kass: The Song of the Swordsman

A monument appears

Kass: The Champions' Ballard 1

Shrine of a Champion

Mipha and Sidon

Kass: Champion Mipha's Song

Kass: The Champions' Ballard 2

Revali, Solitary Warrior

Kass: Champion Revali Song

Kass: The Champions' Ballard 3

Daruk, the Stalwart

Kass: Champion Daruk Song

Kass: The Champions' Ballard 4

Urbosa the Magnificent

Kass: Champion Urbosa's song

The Final Trial

The Monk Maz Koshia

Memory Recovered (The Champions' Ballad Ver.)

The Princess and the Champions

The Champions Ballard: Finale

A Picture-Perfect Spot

The Champions' Ballard

2014 E3 Trailer

2017 Nintendo Switch Presentation Trailer

Wii games list for Nintendo Music Here are songs you can enjoy from the Wii's back catalogue and its channels in Nintendo Music: Super Mario Galaxy

Wii Channels Super Mario Galaxy track list Overture

The Star Festival

Attack of the Airships

Catastrophe

Peach's Castle Stolen

Enter the Galaxy

Egg Planet

Rosalina in the Observatory 1

The Honeyhive

Space Junk Road

Battlerock Galaxy

Beach Bowl Galaxy

Rosalina in the Observatory 2

Enter Bowser Jr.!

Waltz of the Boos

Buoy Base Galaxy

Gusty Garden Galaxy

Rosalina in the Observatory 3

King Bowser

Melty Molten Galaxy

The Galaxy Reactor

Final Battle with Bowser

Daybreak - A New Dawn

Birth

Super Mario Galaxy

Purple Comet

Blue Sky Athletic

Super Mario 2007

File Select

Luma

Gateway Galaxy

Stolen Grand Star

To the Observatory Grounds 1

Observation Dome

Course Select

Dino Piranha

A Chance to Grab a Star!

A Tense Moment

Big Bad Bugaboom

King Kaliente

The Toad Brigade

Airship Armada

Aquatic Race

Space Fantasy

Megaleg

To the Observatory Grounds 2

Space Athletic

Speedy Comet

Beach Bowl Galaxy - Undersea

Interlude

Bowser's Stronghold Appears

The Fiery Stronghold

The Big Staircase

Bowser Appears

Star Ball

The Library

Buoy Base - Undersea

Rainbow Mario

Chase the Bunnies!

Help!

Major Burrows

Pipe Interior

Cosmic Comet

Drip Drop Galaxy

Kingfin

Boo Race

Ice Mountain

Ice Mario

Lava Path

Fire Mario

Dusty Dune Galaxy

Heavy Metal Mecha-Bowser

A-wa-wa-wa!

Deep Dark Galaxy

Kamella

Star Ball 2

Sad Girl

Flying Mario

Star Child

A Wish

Family Wii Channels track list Wii Menu Start-Up

Wii menu Mii Channel Launch Screen (Mii Channel)

Mii Plaza (Mii Channel)

Making a Mii (Mii Channel)

Mii Parade: Walking (Mii Channel)

Mii Parade: Running (Mii Channel) Photo Channel Launch Screen: Photo Channel

Selecting Photos: Photo Channel

Digital Camera / Cell Phone (Photo Channel)

View Wii Message Board Photos (Photo Channel)

Slide Show: Calm (Photo Channel)

Slide Show: Fun (Photo Channel)

Slide Show: Bright (Photo Channel)

Slide Show: Nostalgic (Photo Channel)

Slide Show: Beautiful (Photo Channel)

Slide Show: Scenic (Photo Channel)

Doodle (Photo Channel)

Puzzle Menu (Photo Channel)

Puzzle: First Time Playing (Photo Channel)

Puzzle: First Time Clear (Photo Channel)

Puzzle (Photo Channel)

Puzzle Clear (Photo Channel)

Post (Photo Channel) Wii Shop Channel Launch Screen: Wii Shop Channel

Main Theme (Wii Shop Channel) Forecast Channel Launch Screen: Forecast Channel

One moment, please (Forecast Channel)

Forecast: Daytime (Forecast Channel)

Globe Daytime (Forecast Channel)

Globe: Daytime Forecast (Forcast Channel)

Forcast: Nighttime (Forecast Channel)

Globe: Nighttime (Forecast Channel)

Globe: Nighttime Forecast (Forecast Channel)

Settings (Forecast Channel) News Channel Launch Screen: News Channel

One moment, please... (News Channel)

Menu (News Channel)

Checking the News: Daytime (News Channel)

Checking the News: Nighttime (News Channel)

Globe (News Channel) Everybody Votes Channel Launch Screen Menu: Everybody Votes Channel

Poll Screen (Everybody Votes Channel)

Results (Everybody Votes Channel)

Voter Data (Everybody Votes Channel)

Suggest a Question (Everybody Votes Channel) Mii Contest Channel Launch Screen: Mii Contest Channel

Menu (Mii Contest Channel)

Mii Artisan Info (Mii Contest Channel)

Posting Plaza (Mii Contest Channel)

Posting Plaza: Checking a Mii Out (Mii Contest Channel)

Import (Mii Contest Channel)

Call Friends (Mii Contest Channel)

Parade (Mii Contest Channel)

Parade: Checking a Mii Out (Mii Contest Channel)

Mii Plaza (Mii Contest Channel)

Contests (Mii Contest Channel)

Contest Results (Mii Contest Channel)

Announce the Contest Winner (Mii Contest Channel)

Contest: Mii Ranking Presentation (Mii Contest Channel)

Nintendo DS games list for Nintendo Music Below you'll find all of the song on Nintendo Music for games from the Nintendo DS: Nintendogs

Tomodachi Collection Nintendogs track list Nintendogs

Shop & Kennel

Learned a Trick!

Reading

Walking

Got Supplies

Walking: Other Dog Encounter (Curious)

Walking: Other Dog Encounter (Great Mood)

Walking: Other Dog Encounter (Friendly)

Walking: Other Dog Encounter (Slight Dislike)

Walking: Other Dog Encounter (Unfriendly)

Agility Trials

Back Home

Bathing

Dog Show: Judges' Commentary

Dog Show: Beginner Fanfare

Dog Show: Beginner

Dog Show: Expert Fanfare

Dog Show: Expert

Dog Show: Championship Fanfare

Dog Show: Championship

Dog Show: Command Mastery!

Dog Show: Held Trick!

Dog Show: Time's Up!

Dog Show: Closing Fanfare

Dog Show: Winner

Dog Show: Did Not Place

Toy: Mario Kart

Toy: Bowser Kart

Toy: Peach Kart

Toy: Combat Copter

Music Box: Nintendogs

Music Box: Mario's Theme

Music Box: Puppy Waltz

Record: Street Marker

Record: Growler

Record: Smilin' Dog

Record: Friendly Whiff

Record: Chow

Record: Surprise

Record: Naptime

Record: Colonel Bogey

Record: Toreador

Record: Flower Waltz

Record: Nintendogs

Record: Waves

Record: Modest Decor

Record: Shedded Fur

Record: Giant Socks

Record: Nintendogs (Demo Version) Tomodachi Collection track list Making a Friend

Apartment Hangout

Afternoon on the Island

Nighttime on the Island

News Flash

Mii News Report

Food Mart

Clothing Shop

Interiors Shop

Majority Rule

Compatibility Tester

Career Counsellor

Q&A

Let's Play A Game

Ballad: The Past 50 Years

Rap: Hot Track

Mood Music: Rain-Soaked Streets

J-Pop: To a New Future

Metal: Unremitted Desire

Pop: Flitter-Flutter Days

Forming a Friendship

Fixing a Friendship

Fracturing a Friendship

Pent-Up Passion

Love Required

Love Rejected

Strewing in Rejection

Married No More

Separating with a Sweetheart

All-Time Favorite

Loved It

Really Like It

Liked It

Didn't Really Like It

Didn't Like It At All

Thought It was the Worst

The Medicine Worked

Back on Your Feet

Town Hall

Save Screen

Music Box: Making a Friend

Music Box: Afternoon on the Island

Music Box: Food Mart

Music Box: Compatibility Tester

Music Box: Mii News Report

Music Box: Career Counselor

Street Band: Cheerful Tango

Street Band: Jaunty Allegro

Street Band: Joyful Waltz

Street Band: Refeshing Bossa Nova

Street Band: Heartwarming Folk Dance

Street Band: Somber Waltz

Vacation: Okinawa

Vaction: Hawaii

Vacation: Hong Kong/Shanghai

Vacation: Thailand

Vacation: Italy

Vacation: France

Vacation: Spain

Vacation: Kyoto

Tying the Knot

Staff Credits

GameCube games list for Nintendo Music Here are the GameCube games which have tracks on Nintendo Music: Metroid Prime Metroid Prime track list Title Theme

File Select

Prologue

Pirate Frigate

Parasite Queen Battle

Pirate Frigate Escape

Samus Appears

Tallon Overworld

Timeworn Chozo Remnants

Hive Mecha Battle

Item Obtained

Plated Beetle Battle

Chozo Ruins

Flaahgra Battle

Magmoor Caverns

Phendrana Drifts

Chapel of the Elders

Space Pirates (Specimen Storage)

Space Pirates Battle

Thardus Battle

Talllon Overworld Revisited

Hall of the Chozo Elders

Chozo Ghosts Battle

Phendrana Battle

Crashed Ship

Phazon Mines

Omega Pirate Battle

Chozo Shrine

Artifact Obtained

Meta Ridley Battle

Chozo Shrine Unsealed

Metroid Prime Battle

Metroid Prime (Core) Battle

Shrine Collapse - Epilogue

Credits

Samus's Record

Game Boy Advance games list for Nintendo Music Nintendo Music includes songs from the following Game Boy Advance games: Fire Emblem: The Blazing Blade Fire Emblem: The Blazing Blade track list Opening: History Unveiled

Fire Emblem Theme

A hint of things to come

Road of Trials

Destiny Enlaced by Fear

Winds across the Plains

Precious Things

Companions

Friendship and Adventure

Distant Travels

Inescapable Fate

Dragon's Gate II

Winning Road

Binding Ties

Scars of the Scouring

Raise Your Spirits

Shadow Approaches

Enemies Appear

The Messenger

Darkness Comes

Dragon's Gate I

Nabata's Wandering Messenger

Legendary Inheritance

Raid!

Messenger from the Darkness

Strike

Safeguard

Victory Now!

Rise to the Challenge

Softly with Grace

Everything in the Dark

Campaign of Fire

Blessing of the Eight Generals I

Healing

Curing

Receive the Blessings of Water

Ride the Wind

To the Heights

An Unexpected Caller

When the Rush Comes

Land of Swirling Sands

Ships and Homes

Silent Ground

The Inn

Going My Way

Together, We Ride!

A Knight's Oath

Happiness Abounds

Merlinus

Final Farewell

Requiem

Recollection of a Petal

The Cogs of Fate

The Eight Generals

The Archsage Athos

Distant Utopia

What Comes from Darkness

Black Fang

Calamity Bringer: Nergal's Theme

Nergal's Wrath

Stratagem

The Kingdom of Bern

Bern - A Mother's Wish

Shocking Truth I

Shocking Truth II

Triumph

Into the Shadow of Triumph

Main Theme Arrangement

Blessing of the Eight Generals II

Girl of the Plains: Lyn's Theme

Lyn's Desire

Light to Tomorrow

One Heart: Eliwood's Theme

Eyes of Sorrow

Unshakeable Faith

Loyalty: Hector's Theme

The Grieving Heart

Reminiscence

Shattered Life

Anguish

Respite in Battle

Prepare to Charge

Armory

Shop

Fortune-Telling

Arena Entrance

Arena Battle

Arena Victory

Arena Tactics

Within Sadness

Game Over

Legend of Athos

Results

Treasured Hope

Beneath a New Light

The Path to Greatness

In the Name of Bern

Avoided Fate

Legend of the Dragon God (From Fire Emblem: Mystery of the Emblem)

Royal Palace of Silesse (From Fire Emblem: Genealogy of the Holy War)

Nintendo 64 games list for Nintendo Music These are the games which have tracks included in Nintendo Music: Lylat Wars (Starfox 64)

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Lylat Wars (Starfox 64) track list Opening Theme

Title Theme

Select Theme

Map Theme

VS Select

Demo 1

Demo 2

Training Mode

Corneria

Fichina & Sector Z

Meteo

Sector Y & Solar

Katina

Aquas

Sector X

Zoness

Titania & Macbeth

Area 6

Bolse

Venom

Warp

I'll Go It Alone

Underground Base

Star Wolf's Theme

Boss Battle 1

Boss Battle 2

Boss Battle 3

Andross Battle

Final Battle

VS Battle 1

VS Battle 2

Bill's Theme

Katt's Theme

Mission Complete

Mission Failed

Player Down

Game Over

All Clear

Credits Theme The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time track list Title Theme

Ganondorf Appears

Deku Tree

Fairy Flying

House

Kokiri Forest

Got a Treasure

Important Item Acquired

Item Acquired

Shop

Battle

Inside the Deku Tree

Boss Battle

Boss Defeated

Heart Container Acquired

The Legend of Hyrule

Spiritual Stone Acquired

Fairy Ocarina Acquired

Hyrule Field Main Theme

Kaepora Gaebora's Theme

Market

Shooting Gallery

Hyrule Castle Courtyard

Zelda Appears

Zelda's Lullaby

Zelda's Theme

Epona's Song

Lon Lon Ranch

Minigame

Kakariko Theme

Sun's Song

Hyrule Field Theme: Morning

Goron City

Saria's Song

Lost Woods

Dodongo's Cavern

Middle Boss Battle

Dinosaur Boss Battle

Zora's Domain

Great Fairy's Fountain

Potion Shop

Inside Jaby-Jabu's Belly

Song of Time

Temple of Time

The Door of Time

Master Sword

Ganondorf's Theme

Chamber of the Sages

Medallion Acquired

Sheik's Theme

Horse Race

Horse Race: Finish Line

Ingo's Theme

Escape from Lon Lon Ranch

Kakariko Village: Orchestral Ver.

Song of Storms

Windmill Hut

Minuet of Forest

Forest Temple

Bolero of Fire

Fire Temple

Ice Cavern

Serenade of Water

Water Temple

Nocturne of Shadow

Prelude of Light

Shadow Temple

Gerudo Valley

Spirit Temple

Requiem of Spirit

Kotake & Koume's Theme

Reuniting with Zelda

Game Over

A Bridge to Ganon's Castle

Beneath Ganon's Castle

Ganon's Tower

Ganondorf Battle

Escape from Ganon's Castle

Last Battle

Sea of the Six Sages

Ocarina of Time

End Credits

SNES games list for Nintendo Music The following SNES games have songs playable on Nintendo Music: Donkey Kong Country

Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island Donkey Kong Country track list Opening Fanfare

Theme

Simian Segue

DK Island Swing

Cave Dweller Concert

Aquatic Ambiance

Well Done

Cranky's Theme

Life in the Mines

Mine Cart Madness

Misty Menace

Voices of the Temple

Lost a Balloon

Funky's Fugue

Forest Frenzy

Treetop Rock

Bonus Room Blitz

Better Luck Next Time

Candy's Love Song

Northern Hemispheres

Ice Cave Chant

Fear Factory

Bad Boss Boogie

K Rool's Cacophony

Gang-Plank Galleon

The Credits Concerto Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island track list Nintendo Presents...

Opening Melody

Yoshi's Island

The Journey Begins

Practice Stage

Stage Start

Flower Field BGM

Goal!

Underground BGM

Castles & Forts BGM

Kamek's Theme

Stage Boss

Athletic BGM

Ground BGM

Yoshi Down!

Game Over

In the Boss Room

Big Boss BGM

Big Boss Clear

Map Screen

Bonus Challenge

Powerful Mario

Bowser

Bowser Defeated

Rescuing Luigi

Ending

Game Boy games list for Nintendo Music Nintendo Music includes music for the following Game Boy games: Dr Mario

Kirby's Dream Land Dr Mario track list Selection Screen

Fever

Game Over

Vs. Game Over

Chill

Stage Clear

Level 20 Low Clear & Ending

Level 20 Hi Clear (UFO) & Ending Kirby's Dream Land track list Welcome to Dream Land

Green Greens

Boss Theme

Sparkling Stars

Kirby Dance

Castle Lololo

Invincible

Float Islands

Shooting

Bubbly Clouds

Defeat

Game Over

Boss Game Select

Mt. DeDeDe

A New Wind for Tomorrow

NES games list for Nintendo Music Below you'll find all of the NES games which have songs playable on Nintendo Music: Metroid

Metroid (Famicom Disk System)

Super Mario Bros Metroid track list Title Screen

Samus Appears

Brinstar (Rocky Zone)

Miniboss Hideout I: Kraid

Item Obtained

Norfair (Fire Zone)

Miniboss Hideout II: Ridley

Stillness

Zebetite

Tourian (Central Base)

Escape

Ending Metroid (Famicom Disk System) track list Title Screen

Samus Appears

Brinstar (Rocky Zone)

Miniboss Hideout I: Kraid

Item Obtained

Norfair (Fire Zone)

Miniboss Hideout II: Ridley

Stillness

Zebetite

Tourian (Central Base)

Escape

Ending Super Mario Bros track list Ground BGM

Timer Warning

"Hurry Up!" Ground BGM

Course Clear

Underground BGM

"Hurry Up!" Underground BGM

Invincibility BGM

"Hurry Up!" Invincibility BGM

Player Down

Game Over

Underwater GGM

"Hurry Up!" Underwater BGM

Castle BGM

"Hurry Up!" Castle BGM

World Clear

Ending