Nintendo Music track list, including every game, song and system
Music to the Nintendo fan.
Nintendo Music is a new mobile app where you can enjoy songs from a wide variety of games released on the different Nintendo systems.
The catch? Nintendo Music is exclusive to players who have an active Switch Online Membership. This means, while the app is free to download, you do need to input your Nintendo Account details and, if you don't have a Switch Online Membership, then there's no music for you. The good news, however, is that members can create their own playlists, extend a track's playtime to an hour and look forward to new songs being added in the future.
Yet, this leaves us with a question - what songs are currently available on Nintendo Music? Well we've got the answer for you down below where we've listed the current Nintendo Music track list, including every game and song organised by the Nintendo System it was released on.
On this page:
Nintendo Switch games list for Nintendo Music
Nintendo Music has tracks for the following games originally released on the Nintendo Switch:
Animal Crossing: New Horizons track list
- Opening Theme
- 12:00 AM - 11:00 PM - Clear
- 12:00 AM - 11:00 PM - Rainy
- 12:00 AM - 11:00 PM Snowy
- Island Life Orientation 1
- Island Life Orientation 2
- Island Life Orientation 3
- Island Life Orientation 4 - Firelit Night
- Island Life Orientation 5 - Clear
- Island Life Orientation 5 - Rainy
- Island Life Orientation 5 - Snowy
- Island Life Orientation 6 - Clear
- Island Life Orientation 6 - Rainy
- Island Life Orientation 6 - Snowy
- Island Life Orientation 7 - Clear
- Island Life Orientation 7 - Rainy
- Island Life Orientation 7 - Snowy
- Mystery Island - Clear Afternoon
- Mystery Island - Rainy Afternoon
- Mystery Island - Snowy Afternoon
- Mystery Island - Clear Evening
- Mystery Island - Rainy Evening
- Mystery Island - Snowy Evening
- Nook Inc. Getaway Check-In
- Dreaming of K.K. Slider
- Island Wide Broadcast - Tom Nook
- Island Wide Broadcast - Isabelle
- Resident Services - Tent
- Resident Services
- Construction Complete Ceremony
- Group Stretching
- Blather's Tent
- Museum - Entrance
- Museum - Fish Exhibit
- Museum - Bug Exhibit
- Museum - Fossil Exhibit
- Museum - Art Exhibit
- The Roost
- Sipping Coffee
- Sipping Water
- Airport Lobby (Tinny Speaker Ver.)
- Airport Lobby (Direct Feed Ver.)
- Travel Plans - DAL Jingle
- Travels Plans - In-Flight Entertainment
- Travel Plans - Waiting for a Guest
- Travel Plans - Welcoming a Guest
- Travel Plans - Seeing Off a Guest
- The Able Sisters
- Nook's Cranny Small
- Nook's Cranny Remodelled
- Nook's Cranny Closing Time
- Jolly Red's Treasure Trawler
- Dreaming of Luna
- Rescue Service
- Harv's Island - Afternoon
- Harv's Island - Evening
- Katrina's Fortune Reading
- Customising with Cyrus
- Kapp'n's Sea Shanty - Outbound 1
- Kapp'n's Sea Shanty - Outbound 2
- Kapp'n's Sea Shanty - Outbound 3
- Kapp'n's Sea Shanty - Outbound 4
- Kapp'n's Sea Shanty - Outbound 5
- Kapp'n's Sea Shanty - Homeward 1
- Kapp'n's Sea Shanty - Homeward 2
- Kapp'n's Sea Shanty - Homeward 3
- Kapp'n's Sea Shanty - Homeward 4
- Kapp'n's Sea Shanty - Homeward 5
- Tourney - It's On
- Tourney - Competing
- Bunny Day
- Wedding Season - Reese & Cyrus
- Wedding Season - Reception
- Fireworks Show
- Halloween
- Turkey Day
- Turkey Day - Let's Get Cooking
- Turkey Day - Feast Your Eyes
- Toy Day - Snowy
- Toy Day - Clear
- Countdown 11 PM
- Countdown 11:30PM
- Countdown 11:50PM
- Countdown 11:55PM
- Happy new Year
- New Year's Day 12AM
- New Year's Day 2AM
- New Year's Day
- Festivale
- Festivale Frolic Standard Feather
- Festivale Frolic Rainbow Feathers
- amiibo invitation
- Chased by Bees
- Stung by Bees
- Arachnid Attack
- Got It!
- Done and Done
- Radio Jingle - Morning 1
- Radio Jingle - Morning 2
- Radio Jingle - Morning 3
- Radio Jingle - Morning 4
- Radio Jingle - Morning 5
- Radio Jingle - Morning 6
- Radio Jingle - Afternoon 1
- Radio Jingle - Afternoon 2
- Radio Jingle - Afternoon 3
- Radio Jingle - Afternoon 4
- Radio Jingle - Afternoon 5
- Radio Jingle - Afternoon 6
- Radio Jingle - Evening 1
- Radio Jingle - Evening 2
- Radio Jingle - Evening 3
- Radio Jingle - Evening 4
- Radio Jingle - Evening 5
- Radio Jingle - Evening 6
- Radio Jingle - Bunny Day
- Radio Jingle - Halloween
- Radio Jingle - Turkey Day
- Radio Jingle - Toy Day
- Radio Jingle - Countdown
- Radio Jingle - Festivale
- K.K. Cruisin' Performance
- Lucky K.K. Performance
- Mountain Song Performance
- Aloha K.K.Performance
- Hypno K.K. Performance
- Surfin' K.K. Performance
- K.K. Stroll Performance
- Two Days Ago Performance
- Only Me Performance
- Pondering Performance
- K.K. Birthday Performance
- Bubble Gum K.K. Performance
- K.K. Safari Performance
- K.K. Western Performance
- K.K. Lament Performance
- K.K. Rally Performance
- K.K. Marathon Performance
- K.K. Calypso Performance
- K.K. Country Performance
- K.K. Groove Performance
- Agent K.K. Performance
- Soulful K.K. Performance
- K.K. Salsa Performance
- K.K. Samba Performance
- K.K. Choral Performance
- K.K. Jazz Performance
- K.K. Chorinho Performance
- K.K. Jongara Performance
- K.K. Swing Performance
- K.K. Ska Performance
- K.K. Slack-Key Performance
- Mr K.K. Performance
- K.K. Soul Performance
- K.K. Song Performance
- King K.K. Performance
- K.K. Dub Performance
- K.K. Tango Performance
- Imperial K.K. Performance
- K.K. Dixie Performance
- K.K. Disco Performance
- K.K. Synth Performance
- K.K. Etude Performance
- K.K. Sonata Performance
- K.K. Milonga Performance
- Rockin' K.K. Performance
- K.K. House Performance
- K.K. Bashment Performance
- K.K. Ballard Performance
- Cafe K.K. Performance
- K.K. Adventure Performance
- K.K. Parade Performance
- K.K. Rockabilly Performance
- The K. Funk Performance
- K.K. Fugue Performance
- K.K. Fusion Performance
- K.K. Flamenco Performance
- K.K. Blues Performance
- K.K. Break Performance
- K.K. Khoomei Performance
- K.K. Bossa Performance
- K.K. Hop Performance
- K.K. Polka Performance
- K.K. Moody Performance
- K.K. March Performance
- K.K. Oasis Performance
- K.K. Aria Performance
- K.K. Mambo Performance
- K.K. Folk Performance
- K.K. Metal Performance
- K.K. Lovers Performance
- K.K. Love Song Performance
- K.K. Lullaby Performance
- K.K. Reggae Performance
- K.K. Robot Synth Performance
- K.K. Rock Performance
- K.K. Bazaar Performance
- K.K. Waltz Performance
- K.K. Steppe Performance
- K.K. Dirge Performance
- K.K. Farewell Performance
- Comrade K.K. Performance
- K.K. Maria Chi Performance
- I Love You Performance
- K.K. Chillwave Performance
- K.K. Technopop Performance
- K.K. Island Performance
- Animal City Performance
- Drivin' Performance
- K.K. D&B Performance
- K.K. Casbah Performance
- Neapolitan Performance
- To the Edge Performance
- Sleep Hill Performance
- K.K. Gumbo Performance
- K.K. Fair Performance
- Spring Blossoms Performance
- Marine Song 2001 Performance
- Stale Cupcakes Performance
- K.K. Condor Performance
- Wandering Performance
- My Place Performance
- Space K.K. Performance
- Welcome Horizons Performance
- Forest Life Performance
- DJ K.K. Performance
- Go K.K. Rider Performance
- K.K. Ragtime Performance
- Extra Song 1
- Extra Song 2
- Extra Song 3
- K.K. Crusin' (Instrumental)
- Lucky K.K. (Instrumental)
- Mountain Song (Instrumental)
- Aloha K.K. (Instrumental)
- Hypno K.K. (Instrumental)
- Surfin' K.K. (Instrumental)
- K.K. Stroll (Instrumental)
- Two Days Ago (Instrumental)
- Only Me (Instrumental)
- Pondering (Instrumental)
- K.K. Birthday (Instrumental)
- Bubble Gum K.K. (Instrumental)
- K.K. Safari (Instrumental)
- K.K. Western (Instrumental)
- K.K. Lament (Instrumental)
- K.K. Rally (Instrumental)
- K.K. Marathon (Instrumental)
- K.K. Calypso (Instrumental)
- K.K. Country (Instrumental)
- K.K. Groove (Instrumental)
- Agent K.K. (Instrumental)
- Soulful K.K. (Instrumental
- K.K. Salsa (Instrumental)
- K.K. Samba (Instrumental)
- K.K. Choral (Instrumental)
- K.K. Jazz (Instrumental)
- K.K. Chorinho (Instrumental)
- K.K. Jongara (Instrumental)
- K.K. Swing (Instrumental
- K.K. Ska (Instrumental)
- K.K. Slack-Key (Instrumental)
- Mr K.K. (Instrumental)
- K.K. Soul (Instrumental)
- K.K. Song (Instrumental)
- King K.K. (Instrumental)
- K.K. Dub (Instrumental)
- K.K. Tango (Instrumental)
- Imperial K.K. (Instrumental)
- K.K. Dixie (Instrumental)
- K.K. Disco (Instrumental)
- K.K. Synth (Instrumental)
- K.K. Etude (Instrumental)
- K.K. Sonata (Instrumental)
- K.K. Milonga (Instrumental)
- Rockin' K.K. (Instrumental)
- K.K. House (Instrumental)
- K.K. Bashment (Instrumental)
- K.K. Ballard (Instrumental)
- Cafe K.K. (Instrumental)
- K.K. Adventure (Instrumental)
- K.K. Parade (Instrumental)
- K.K. Rockabilly (Instrumental)
- The K. Funk (Instrumental)
- K.K. Fugue (Instrumental)
- K.K. Fusion (Instrumental)
- K.K. Flamenco (Instrumental)
- K.K. Blues (Instrumental)
- K.K. Break (Instrumental)
- K.K. Khoomei (Instrumental)
- K.K. Bossa (Instrumental)
- K.K. Hop (Instrumental)
- K.K. Polka (Instrumental)
- K.K. Moody (Instrumental)
- K.K. March (Instrumental)
- K.K. Oasis (Instrumental)
- K.K. Aria (Instrumental)
- K.K. Mambo (Instrumental)
- K.K. Folk (Instrumental)
- K.K. Metal (Instrumental)
- K.K. Lovers (Instrumental)
- K.K. Love Song (Instrumental)
- K.K. Lullaby (Instrumental)
- K.K. Reggae (Instrumental)
- K.K. Robot Synth (Instrumental)
- K.K. Rock (Instrumental)
- K.K. Bazaar (Instrumental)
- K.K. Waltz (Instrumental)
- K.K. Steppe (Instrumental)
- K.K. Dirge (Instrumental)
- K.K. Farewell (Instrumental)
- Comrade K.K. (Instrumental)
- K.K. Maria Chi (Instrumental)
- I Love You (Instrumental)
- K.K. Chillwave (Instrumental)
- K.K. Technopop (Instrumental)
- K.K. Island (Instrumental)
- Animal City (Instrumental)
- Drivin' (Instrumental)
- K.K. D&B (Instrumental)
- K.K. Casbah (Instrumental)
- Neapolitan (Instrumental)
- To the Edge (Instrumental)
- Sleep Hill (Instrumental)
- K.K. Gumbo (Instrumental)
- K.K. Fair (Instrumental)
- Spring Blossoms (Instrumental)
- Marine Song 2001 (Instrumental)
- Stale Cupcakes (Instrumental)
- K.K. Condor (Instrumental)
- Wandering (Instrumental)
- My Place (Instrumental)
- Space K.K. (Instrumental)
- Welcome Horizons (Instrumental)
- Forest Life (Instrumental)
- DJ K.K. (Instrumental)
- Go K.K. Rider (Instrumental)
- K.K. Ragtime (Instrumental)
Kirby Star Allies track list
- Twinkle Stars
- Let's Be Friends
- Select File
- A Rude Awakening
- World of Peace Dream Land
- Green Gardens
- Donut Dome
- Honey Hill
- Helpful advice
- Friend puzzle solving
- invincible
- Rare picture piece
- A battle of friends and bonds
- Green Greens Kirby's Dreamland
- Plaza Kirby's Blowout Blast
- Shooting Kirby's Dreamland
- Boss Theme Kirby's Blowout Blast
- For the Brave
- Macho of DeDeDe
- Kirby Dance Long
- Sudden Happy Ending
- Ending Ad Bumper
- Secret Area: HAL Room DeDeDe's Drum Dash Deluxe
- World of Miracles Planet Popstar
- Friendly Field
- Reef Resort
- Echo's Edge
- Nature's Naval
- Vegetable Valley Kirby Nightmare In Dreamland
- Orange Ocean Kirby Nightmare in Dreamland
- Vs. Robo Dedede In Crisis Kirby's Dream Course
- Cloudy Park Kirby's Dreamland 2
- Red Canyon Stage Select Kirby's Dreamland 2
- Underground Tree Area Kirby's Fun Pak
- Vs. Gryll Kirby's Star Stacker
- Sacred Square
- Twinkling Travellers
- The Clash of Comrades' Blades
- Chop Champs
- Let's Build a Log Cabin!
- Star Slam Heroes
- To The Far Reaches of the Galaxy
- Standings
- Well Done!
- Congratulations!
- Too bad...
- Fortress of Shadow's Jambastion!
- Where even weeds won't grow
- Adventures in Jambastion
- Memorial Festival
- Song of Supplication
- The Last Iceberg Kirby's Dreamland 3
- Vs. Dark Matter Kirby's Dreamland 3
- True Arena Showdown Kirby Superstar Ultra
- Neostar Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards
- Miracle Matter Kirby 64
- Vs. The Squeaks Kirby Mouse Attack
- Uncanny Underground Kirby Mouse Attack
- The Black Mirror Team Kirby Clash Deluxe
- Kracko Kirby Power Paintbrush
- Friends Goal!
- Goal Game
- Kirby Dance Short
- Picture Results
- Dreams Realised!
- The Palace of Fulfilled Dreams
- True Friends Stand with You
- A Forgotten Flash of Lightning
- Defeat
- Game Over
- Continue
- A Battle of Friends and Bonds 2
- Kind Streets
- Far-Flung Starlight Heroes
- Winds across Earthfall
- Puzzle-solving Galaxy
- Misteen's Oceans
- Carverna's Massive Mazes
- Frostak's Arctic Tundra
- The Adventure Begins
- Underworld
- Another Dimension
- VS. Mecha Kawasaki
- More Challenge Stages
- Mysterious Rolling Boulders from Afar
- Beautiful Prison
- Bouncing Boss Battle
- All Big Switches pressed!
- Towara's Ancient Towers
- Star Lavadom
- Combat Evaluation Program
- Dedede Tridimensional Cannon
- Outlaw Driver
- Far Flung Journey's End
- New Mode Unlocked
- Welcome to Dreamland
- Grass Land 1
- Arena Showdown
- Staff
- Squeak Squad Theme
- Welcome your new Overlord
- One of the Miracles
- VS. Star Dream
- Friends' Getaway
- Crazy mischief in the Stars
- Chasing our dreams
- Shadowy Partners
- The Shape of Heart
- Rockabilly and Blues
- Break time break down
- Where even light does not reach
- Scarred land of dreams and new greens
- Path of worship
- Hall of worship
- Puppet Offering
- La Follia d'amore
- Liturgy of Holy Submission
- Introduction To Distant Seas of Stars
- Suite the Star Conquering Traveller
- The Star Allies have your back!
- Last Friends
- Having watched you all along
- Testing Star
- A decisive battle for tomorrow
- Hidden cork board
- bring on the super ability
- Hypernova Inhale
- Pink ball activate!
- The adventure begins - amiibo special arrangement
- Pressure Panic
- Title Screen
- Milky Way Wishes
- Ripple fields stage select
- Planet popstar stage select
- Stage begins star allies arrangement
- mouse attack title screen
- four adventures: Cookie County - Star Allies Arrangement
- Taranza the Puppeteer Magician - Star Allies Arrangement
- The Noble Haltman
- Fortress of Shadows: Jambastion!
- Venturing into the World with Allies
- Otherworldly Warrior
- Guest Star ???? Cleared / Grand Sun Stone Dance
- Green Stories
- Best Friends, Today, Tomorrow, and Forever
- The Adventure Begins - Original Short Ver.
- Your Preferred Spiciness for the Ultimate Choice
- Vs. Waddle Tank
- Blazing! Boss Battle
- Bouncing Boss Battle
- Vs. The Wicked Company
- History of Dedede
- Inner Struggle
- A Decisive Battle with Mighty Bosses
- Ordeal: Save this Kingdom
- Ordeal: Save this World
- Defeat
- Broken Heart
- The Road is Long.../ The True Arena
- Max Happy Town!
- Heroes in Another Dimension
- The Legend of the Last World
- Interdimensional Fanfare
- The Dimension to Win
- For Heroes, a Speak of the Heart / Dimensional Silence
- Kirby Ever After
- To the Deep / Distant Halcandra
- Against a Sword-King, the Dimension to Win
- The End...?
- Banadana Waddle Dee's Here!
- King Dedede's on the Scene!
- Meet up with Meta Knight!
- Rick & Kine & Coo Gather!
- Hey, Hey, It's Marx!
- Where'd Gooey Come From?
- Sorry We're Late - It's Adeleine & Ribbon
- Dark Meta Knight... Revealed!
- Daroach Comes Calling
- Bravo! Magolor Is Here!
- They Can't Hide from Taranza!
- Susie's Ready to Exterminate
- Oracles of the Threefold Glint
- Memories of the Grande Finale
- A Hero's Nap
- The Three Mage Sisters Return... the Favour
- Butterfly of Judgement: Morpho Knight
- Battle of Nightmares
- Dark & Cloudy
- Vs. Marx - Star Allies Dream Ver.
- Dark Matter in the Hyper Zone
- The Girls Who Fought Darkness
- Dark Mirage
- True Squeak Squad
- Supreme Ruler's Coronation
- Phantom of the Moon Soul
- A Deus Ex Machina from Childhood
- Suite: The Conquering Traveller
- The Star Conquering Traveler Movement 3
- The Star Conquering Traveller Movement 4
- Kirby Perfection!
- Drawcia Soul
- Heavy Lobster
- Dangerous Dinner
- Revenge of the Enemy
- Fatal Error
- Aeon Corridors
- Suite: The Star Conquering Traveller Closing Movement
- Let them know we're happy
- Bad Boss Brothers
- A Farewell to Kirby: He of the Future Travelling Stars
- Kirby Dance (Dream Land)
- Green Greens
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe track list
- Mario Kart Title Screen
- Mario Kart Stadium
- Waterpark
- Waterpark (Underwater)
- Sweet Sweet Canyon
- Thwomp Ruins
- Mario Circuit
- Toad Harbour
- Twisted Mansion
- Shy Guy Falls
- Sunshine Airport
- Dolphin Shoals (Underwater)
- Dolphin Shoals (Sea Depths)
- Dolphin Shoals (On the Sea)
- Electrodome
- Electrodome (Antigravity Zone)
- Mount Wario
- Cloud Top Cruise
- Cloud Top Cruise (Thunderclouds)
- Bone Dry Dunes
- Bowser's Castle
- Rainbow Road
- Wii Moo Moo Meadows
- GBA Mario Circuit
- DS Cheep Cheep Beach
- N64 Toad's Turnpike
- GCN Dry Dry Desert
- SNES Donut Plains 3
- N64 Royal Raceway
- 3DS DK Jungle
- DS Wario Stadium
- GCN Sherbert Land
- 3DS Melody Motorway
- N64 Yoshi Valley
- DS Tick-Tock Clock
- 3DS Piranha Plant Pipeway
- Wii Grumble Volcano
- N64 Rainbow Road
- GCN Yoshi Circuit
- Excitebike Arena
- Dragon Driftway
- Mute City
- F-Zero Results Screen
- Wii Wario's Gold Mine
- SNES Rainbow Road
- Ice Ice Outpost
- Hyrule Circuit
- GCN Baby Park
- GBA Cheese Land
- Wildwoods
- Animal Crossing (Spring)
- Animal Crossing (Summer)
- Animal Crossing (Autumn)
- Animal Crossing (Winter)
- Animal Crossing results screen
- 3DS Koopa City
- GBA Ribbon Road
- Super Bell Subway
- Super Bell Subway (Underground)
- Big Blue
- Battle Stadium
- Sweet Sweet Kingdom
- Dragon Palace
- Lunar Colony
- 3DS Wuhu Town
- GCN Luigi's Mansion
- SNES Battle Course 1
- Urchin Underpass
- Urchin Underpass (Now or Never!)
- Selection Screen
- Selection Screen (Online)
- Selection Screen (Wireless)
- Spectating
- Mario Kart TV
- Course Intro Fanfare
- Starting Grid (Grand Prix / VS Race)
- Starting Grid (Time Trials)
- Starting Grid (Battle)
- Super Star
- Final Lap!
- Finish! (First Place)
- Finish! (2nd - 6th Place)
- Finish! (7th - 12th Place)
- Results Screen A
- Results Screen B
- Current Standings
- Trophy Theme A
- Trophy Theme B
- Staff Credits
- Tour Paris Promenade
- 3DS Toad Circuit
- N64 Choco Mountain
- Wii Coconut Mall
- Tour Tokyo Blur
- DS Shroom Ridge
- GBA Sky Garden
- Intro Fanfare (Ninja Hideaway)
- Ninja Hideaway
- Tour New York Minute
- SNES Mario Circuit 3
- N64 Kalimari Desert
- DS Waluigi Pinball
- Tour Sydney Sprint
- GBA Snowland
- Wii Mushroom Gorge
- Sky-high Sundae
- Tour London Loop
- GBA Boo Lake
- 3DS Alpine Pass
- Wii Maple Treeway
- Tour Berlin Byways
- DS Peach Gardens
- Merry Mountain
- 3DS Rainbow Road
- 3DS Rainbow Road (Lunar Surface)
- Tour Amsterdam Drift
- GBA Riverside Park
- Wii DK's Snowboard Cross
- Starting Grid (Yoshi's Island)
- Yoshi's Island
- Finish! (Yoshi's Island)
- Results (Yoshi's Island)
- Tour Bangkok Rush
- DS Mario Circuit
- GCN Waluigi Stadium
- Tour Singapore Speedway
- Tour Singapore Speedway (Chinatown)
- Tour Athens Dash
- GCN Daisy Cruiser
- Moonview Highway
- Wii Moonview Highway Straightaway
- Squeaky Clean Sprint
- Tour Los Angeles Laps
- GBA Sunset Wilds
- Wii Koopa Cape
- Wii Koopa Cape (Downstream)
- Wii Koopa Cape (Underwater)
- Tour Vancouver Velocity
- Tour Rome Avanti
- GCN DK Mountain
- Wii Daisy Circuit
- Piranha Plant Cove
- Tour Madrid Drive
- Tour Madrid Drive (Museum)
- Tour Madrid Drive (Stadium)
- 3DS Rosalina's Iceworld
- SNES Bowser Castle 3
- Wii Rainbow Road
- Staff Credits (Booster Course Pass)
Pikmin 4 track list
- Title Screen
- Pikmin Discovered!
- Taking Charge
- Taking on More
- Pikmin Hide-n-Seek
- Ready to deploy
- Must be fate
- Meeting Oatchi
- The Way to the Surface?
- Restart the S.S. Shepherd
- The Onion Takes Root
- First Day's Results
- Rise and Shine
- Strategy Meeting
- Setting out to Explore 1
- Setting out to Explore 2
- Setting out to Explore 3
- Small discovery
- New discovery
- Big discovery
- An abnormality!
- Meeting the Red Pikmin
- Meeting the Blue Pikmin
- Meeting the Yellow Pikmin
- Meeting the Purple Pikmin
- Meeting the White Pikmin
- Meeting the Rock Pikmin
- Meeting the Winged Pikmin
- Meeting the Ice Pikmin
- An onion matures
- Onions Fuse
- Before nightfall
- Today's Rescue Results
- Rescue Command Post
- Expanding the Rescue Command Post
- Field Guides
- Dandori Preparation
- Sun-Speckled Terrace (Flyover)
- Sun-Speckled Terrace
- Blossoming Arcadia (Flyover)
- Blossoming Arcadia
- Serene Shores (Flyover)
- Serene Shores
- Hero's Hideaway (Flyover)
- Hero's Hideaway
- Giant's Hearth (Flyover)
- Giant's Hearth
- Primordial Thicket (Flyover)
- Primordial Thicket
- Into the Cave
- Spelunking
- Cave exploration (toy box)
- Cave exploration (engulfed castle)
- Waterwraith Appears
- Cave exploration (Waterwraith)
- All Pikmin lost!
- Cave Exploration (safe)
- Escape to the Surface
- Cave results
- Back on the surface
- Battling a strong creature
- Strong creature defeated
- Battling a stronger creature
- Stronger creature defeated
- Battling an even stronger creature
- Even stronger creature defeated
- Groovy Long Legs Battle
- Giant Breadbug Battle
- Smoky Progg Battle
- Leafling Encounter
- Leafling Chase
- Dandori, Dandori
- Dandori Challenge
- Dandori Challenge 2
- Dandori Overtime
- Dandori Challenge Results
- The Mysterious Leafling
- Heading into Dandori Battle
- Dandori Training
- Dandori Battle (Toy Box)
- Dandori Battle (Sand Box)
- Dandori Battle Victory
- Dandori Battle Failure
- Nighttime Exploration 1
- Nighttime Exploration 2
- Nighttime Exploration 3
- Meeting the Glow Pikmin
- Nighttime Expedition
- Lumiknoll Breaks
- Player Down
- Nighttime Expedition Results
- Commence Leafling Treatment
- Leafling Treatment complete
- Moss the guard dog
- Pikmin, kidnapped
- Chasing after Moss
- Olimar's Shelter?
- Final Test of Skill
- Dandori Battle Vs. Olimar
- Olimar defeated?
- Olimar rescue mission: complete!
- Olimar aboard
- credits
- A new mission
- main missions: a step forward
- main missions: clear!
- ancient sirehound appears
- ancient sirehound battle
- Louie secured
- Returning from the cavern for a King
- Oatchi cured
- Mission complete! Prepare to return home
- Back where we belong
- So long, Pikmin
- Finale
- Final Rescue Results
- Olimar's Shipwreck Tale: Area Select
- Olimar's Shipwreck Tale: Sun-Speckled Terrace
- Olimar's Shipwreck Tale: Sun-Speckled Terrace (Evening)
- Olimar's Shipwreck Tale: Ship Parts Recovered
- Olimar's Shipwreck Tale: Ship Powered-Up
- Olimar's Shipwreck Tale: Blossoming Arcadia
- Olimar's Shipwreck Tale: Blossoming Arcadia Evening
- Olimar's Shipwreck Tale: Meeting Moss
- Olimar's Shipwreck Tale: Serene Shores
- Olimar's Shipwreck Tale: Serene Shores Evening
- Olimar's Shipwreck Tale: Battling a Strong Creature
- Olimar's Shipwreck Tale: Strong Creature Defeated
- Olimar's Shipwreck Tale: The Last Push
- Olimar's Shipwreck Tale: Strange Pikmin Behavior
- Olimar's Shipwreck Tale: Gildemander Appears
- Olimar's Shipwreck Tale: The Pikmin Are Restored
- Olimar's Shipwreck Tale: Hero's Hideaway
- Olimar's Shipwreck Tale: Hero's Hideaway Evening
- Olimar's Shipwreck Tale: Ship Complete
- Olimar's Shipwreck Tale: So long, Pikmin
- Olimar's Shipwreck Tale: Successful Escape?
- Olimar's Shipwreck Tale: Failed Escape
- Olimar's Shipwreck Tale: Life as a Leafling
- Olimar's Shipwreck Tale: All Records
- Olimar's Shipwreck Tale: How it happened
- Sage Leaf's Cave
- Trial of the Sage Leaf
- Dandori Challenge (Sage Leaf)
- Mechanical Harp: Memory Song
- Mechanical Harp: Lullabies
- Mechanical Harp: Windmills
- Pikmin Tune 1
- Pikmin Tune 2
- Pikmin Tune 3
- Pikmin Tune 4
- Pikmin Tune 5
- Pikmin Tune 6
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet track list
- Welcome to Paldea
- Across the Skies of Paldea
- Home
- Cabo Poco
- First Meeting
- Becoming Stronger
- Battle! (Nemona)
- Poco Path
- Battle! (Wild Pokémon)
- By the Shore
- Going through the Inlet Grotto
- Battle in the Grotto
- Escape from the Cave
- A Test of Strength
- Battle! (Arven)
- South Province
- Battle! (South Province Wild Pokémon)
- Pokémon Center
- Pokémon Healed
- Happy Birthday!
- Los Platos
- A Stroll through the South Province
- Mesagoza
- A Tune at Mesagoza
- Team Star
- Battle! (Team Star)
- The Academy
- A Call from Cassiopeia
- Professor Sada / Professor Turo
- Your Dorm Room
- A Short Rest
- Starting the Treasure Hunt!
- Trainers' Eyes Meet (Trainer)
- Battle! (Trainer)
- Victory! (Trainer)
- Let's Make a Sandwich!
- Time to Eat
- A Super Delicious Sandwich
- A Pretty Delicious Sandwich
- A Good Sandwich
- A Not-So-Good Sandwich
- Evolution
- Gym Reception
- Gym Test
- Passed the Gym Test!
- Battle & Victory! (Gym Leader)
- Obtained a Badge!
- West Province
- Battle! (West Province Wild Pokémon)
- Asado Desert
- Tera Raid Battle
- Victory! (Tera Raid Battle)
- A Stroll through the Asado Desert
- Cascarrafa
- Still at the Gym Test
- Battle! (Titan)
- Second Battle against the Titan
- Victory! (Titan)
- A Brief Moment
- A New Power for Your Ride
- A Stroll through the West Province
- Medali
- Time to Relax
- East Province
- Battle! (East Province Wild Pokémon)
- Artazon
- Levincia
- The Iono Zone
- 'Ello, 'Ello, Hola! Ciao and Bonjour!
- East Province (Area Three)
- A Stroll through the East Province
- Tagtree Thicket
- The Name's Clive
- Raiding the Base
- Star Barrage
- Star Barrage Finished
- A Team Star Boss Appears!
- Battle! (Team Star Boss)
- Victory! (Team Star Boss)
- Treasure of the Stars
- North Province
- Battle! (North Province Wild Pokémon)
- Montenevera
- The Opening Act!
- MC of RIP
- A Stroll through the North Province
- Casseroya Lake
- Snow Slope Run
- North Province (Area Two)
- Alfornada
- Emotional Spectrum Practice
- The Pokémon League Interview
- Passed the Interview
- The Pokémon League
- Battle! (Elite Four)
- Battle! (Top Champion)
- Victory! (Top Champion)
- Together with Nemona
- Battle! (Champion Nemona)
- My One and Only Rival
- Battle! (Director Clavell)
- Clive's True Identity
- Battle! (Cassiopeia)
- Hasta la Vistar! ☆
- Heart
- Arven's Treasure
- Finishing the Treasure Hunt
- To the Great Crater of Paldea
- Area Zero
- Battle! (Area Zero Pokémon)
- The Gate Opens
- Battle! (Area Zero Pokémon 2)
- Activating Offensive Protocols
- Battle! (Zero Lab)
- Victory! (Zero Lab)
- Reunion
- Paradise Protection Protocol Initialised
- Battle Form
- Battle! (🬀🬀🬀) - Battle written with the second 't' being underside down
- Earnest Feelings
- I Bid You Adieu!
- The Way Home
- Get a Little More Fun Out of this Adventure!
- The Academy Ace Tournament
- Mystery Gift
- The Battle Stadium
- Battle! (Calamity Pokémon)
- Pokédex Evaluation… It's Perfect!
- Title Screen
The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero: Teal Mask DLC
- The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero: The Teal Mask
- Carmine & Kieran
- Battle! (Carmine)
- Mossui Town
- Battle! (Kieran)
- The Land of Kitakami
- Battle! (Kitakami Pokémon)
- Photo (Pokémon March)
- Photo (Battle)
- Photo (Pokémon Lullaby)
- Perrin's Theme
- Historic Signboard
- Together with Kieran
- The Festival of Masks
- Ogre Oustin'
- Ogre Outstin' Completed
- The Mysterious Child Who Dropped Their mask
- The True History
- Crystal Pool
- Twisted
- The Loyal Three Return
- The Loyal Three Cause Trouble
- Battle! (Loyal Three)
- Decisive Battle! (Kieran)
- Battle! (Ogerpon)
- Caught Ogerpon
- A Moment of Honesty
- I Need to Become Stronger
The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero: The Indigo Disk DLC
- The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero: The Indigo Disk
- Blueberry Academy
- To the Terarium
- Welcome to the Terarium!
- Terarium (Savanna Biome)
- Battle! (Terarium Pokémon)
- Terarium (Coastal Biome)
- Trainers' Eyes Meet (Academy Trainer)
- Battle! (Academy Trainer)
- Terarium (Central Plaza)
- Unsettling Atomsphere
- A Regular Day at BB Academy
- Your BB Dorm Room
- Item Printer
- Terarium (Canyon Biome)
- Battle! (Terarium Tera Pokémon)
- The Flying Time Trail
- Elite Trail Completed
- Terarium (Polar Biome)
- Battle! (BB League Elite Four)
- Victory! (BB League Elite Four)
- True Feelings
- The Battle Begins
- Battle! (Champion Kieran)
- Kieran Defeated
- Briar's Theme
- Area Zero Underdepths
- Terapagos Reawakened
- Battle! (Terapagos)
- What the Hidden Treasure Needs
- Terapagos Goes Berserk
- Battle! (Terapagos, the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero)
- Caught Terapagos!
- Starting Over from Zero
- Studying Together with Team Star
- Relic Song
The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero: Epilogue DLC
- The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero: Epilogue
- The Curse of the Village…?
- Mochi Mayhem
- A Drone? A Pokémon? It's Binding Mochi!
- Battle! (Pecharunt)
- Title Screen
Splatoon 3 track list
- Opening / C-Side
- Clickbait (Splash Sessions Demo) / C-Side
- Clickbait / C-Side
- Headhammer / C-Side
- Triple Dip / C-Side
- Paintscraper / C-Side
- Splatattack! / C-Side
- Now or Never! / C-Side
- Rinse/Repeat / C-Side
- Learning Curve / C-Side
- Sea Me Now / Front Roe
- Sandy Side Up / Front Roe
- Candy-Coated Rocks / Damp Socks feat. Off the Hook
- Tentacle to the Metal / Damp Socks feat. Off the Hook
- What's Your Style
- Anarchy Splatcast / Deep Cut
- Welcome to Splatsville
- Soaking In Splatsville
- Dripping with Style . Seven Seas Crew
- Got It!
- Happy Little Workers (24/7 Mix) / Grizzco
- Surge & Submerge / w-3
- Deluge Dirge / w-3
- Fishing Frenzy / w-3
- You Got Them (Splatoon Run) / Grizzco
- Frothy Waters / w-3
- You Got Them! (Salmon Run 2) / Grizzco
- You Got Them! (Salmon Run) 3 - Go Off, King / Grizzco
- Toxic Anoxic / w-3
- You Got Them! (Salmon Run) 4 - Bye, King / Grizzco
- Frantic Aspic / w-3
- Anarchy Splatcast (Big Run) / Grizzco
- Bait & Click (Mutation) / w-3
- Bait & Click / w-3
- Not Bad (Do Better) / Grizzco
- Cap'n Cuttlefish's Theme
- The Crater
- Crater Eighters Routine / Turquoise October
- Mission Complete! {The Crater) / Turquoise October
- I'm Octavio (F34RME Remix) / DJ Octavio
- Meeting the New Squidbeak Splatoon
- Sandcastles/ Stars in the Deep
- Sudden Depth / Mimicry
- Two Shadows in the Sun / Wash Out
- Dead Sea / Firefly
- Whirlpool Tune / On the Clock
- Hyper Diver / Anxiety Society
- Alterna Citizen Program M-01: Basic Course (Morning Fog)
- Nine out of Tension / Octoplush
- Underwater Neon / Octoplush
- Flop to It / Octoplush
- Octoling Rendezvous / Turquoise October
- Alterna Citizen Program M-02: Advanced Course (Twilight Waves)
- Smoke and Mirrors / Octoplush
- Ride or Fry / Octoplush
- With Flying Colors / Octoplush
- Seep & Destroy / Octoplush
- Marine Machines / Octoplush
- #35 caught / Octoplush
- Don't Flinch / Octoplush
- Mission Complete! (Alterna)
- Got It! (Alterna Swag)
- Got It! (Gold Record)
- Deep Cut's Theme / Deep Cut
- Alterna Citizen Program M-00: Init (System Noise)
- Surprise and Shine / Deep Cut
- Got That Treasure!
- Out Bad
- Chowder Combo
- Smooth as Ice
- Mammalian Memo / Grizzco
- In Filtration / Octoplush
- Hide and Seek / Deep Cut
- Smeared Canvas / Deep Cut
- Greeting Mr. Grizz / Grizzco
- Countdown to Hairmageddon / Grizzco
- Go, Agent 3!
- Bear with Me / Grizzco
- Calamari Inkantation 3MIX / Deep Cut x Squid Sisters
- The Most Massive Fuzzball of All
- Wave Goodbye / Squid Sisters
- Alterna Citizen Program M-??: mY dEAR
- Anarchy Poisons / Deep Cut
- Anarchy Splatcast (Splatfest) / Deep Cut
- Anarchy Rainbow / Deep Cut
- Splatfest Theme Drop / Deep Cut
- Soak & Stomp / Anglerfish
- Commence the Fest / Deep Cut
- Fins in the Air / Deep Cut
- Till Depth Do Us Part / Deep Cut
- Liquid Sunshine / Squid Sissters feat. Ian BGM
- Now or Never! / Deep Cut
- Ego Overboard / Deep Cut
- Still Swimmin' / Deep Cut
- City of Color (2023) / Squid SISTERS
- Tomorrow's Nostalgia Today / Squid Sisters
- Splatfest Results Drop / Deep Cut
- Sinkopated / Backwash
- Drip Feed / Turf Love
- Heliocentri City / Wading Room
- Fuzzy Dazzler / New Shores
- Blop Bop / Bonfire
- Glided Cage / All Swell
- Dressed to Krill / Coral Kiss
- Slick Moves / Crevasse
- Belly Flop / Aquariyum
- Gility / Pianissimo
- Pour It On / Missing Ink
- Lobby Terminal
- The Shoal
- Tableturf Level Selection / Ancho-V Games
- Tableturf Deck Selection / Ancho-V Games
- Tableturf Main Theme / Ancho-V Games
- Tableturf Three Turns Remaining / Ancho-V Games
- Tableturf Win Theme / Ancho-V Games
- Tableturf Loss or Draw Theme / Ancho-V Games
- Tableturf Card List / Ancho-V Games
Super Mario Odyssey track list
- Title Screen
- The Sky's above Peach's Castle
- Meeting Cappy
- Bonneton
- Top-Hat Tower
- Capturing a Frog
- Here come the Broodals
- Dey call us Da Broodals!
- Battling the Broodals
- The Odyssey
- Fossil Falls
- Fossil Falls - 8-bit
- You Got A Moon! 1
- Capturing a T-Rex
- You Got A Moon! 2
- You Got A Moon! 2 - 8-bit
- Meeting Madame Broode
- Battling Madame Broode
- You Got A Multi Moon!
- Restoring the Odyssey
- Powering up the Odyssey
- Mario Meets the World: The Odyssey's Maiden Voyage
- Setting the Scene 1
- Tostarena Ruins
- Tostarena Ruins - 8-bit
- Inside the Inverted Pyramid
- Inside the Inverted Pyramid - 8-bit
- Tostarena Nights
- Tostarena Nights - 8-bit
- Crazy Cap
- Yay! Slots Away!
- Jaxi Joyride
- Knocking Out Knucklotec
- Tostarena Town
- Dancing with new Friends
- Traversing Tostarena
- Steam Gardens
- Steam Gardens - 8-bit
- Steam Gardens: Sherm Sector
- Tussling with Torkdrift
- Above the Clouds
- Lake Lamode: Underwater Passage
- Lake Lamode
- Lake Lamode - 8-bit
- Lake Lamode: Surface
- Caves
- Bumping into Bowser's Flying Battleship
- Bowser's Entrance
- Battling Bowser 1: Showdown in Nimbus Arena
- Bowser's Bombardment: The Odyssey Goes Down
- Klepto Swoops In
- Cappy gets Capnapped
- The Forgotten Isle
- The Forgotten Isle - 8-bit
- Setting the Scene 2
- New Donk Nights
- New Donk Nights: City Hall
- Menacing Mechawiggler
- New Donk City
- RC Car Challenge
- The Bands All Here: Super Mario Bros. Ground BGM
- Pausing by the Poolside
- Underground Powerplant
- Underground Powerplant 8-bit
- Jump Up, Super Star! - New Donk City Festival
- Festival Finale
- Jump Up, Super Star! - New Donkey City Festival - 8-bit
- Projection Room: Above Ground
- Projection Room: Underground
- Jump Up, Super Star! - Music Box Ver.
- To the next kingdom
- Shiveria Town
- Ice Caves
- Snowline Circuit
- On Your Mark
- The Bound Bowl Grand Prix
- The Last Slap
- First Place!
- Better luck next time
- Race results
- Shiveria Snowscape
- Koopa's Trace-Walking
- Bubblaine
- Bubblaine 8-bit
- Bubblaine (underwater)
- Running through Rolling Canyon
- Bubblelaine Gloom
- Angering Brigadier Mollusque-Lanceur III, Dauphin of Bubblaine
- Battling Brigadier Mollusque-Lanceur III, Dauphin of Bubblaine
- Battling Brigadier Mollusque-Lanceur III, Dauphin of Bubblaine - 8-bit
- The Sparkle Water Spouts Again
- A relaxing dance
- Setting the scene 3
- Mount Volbono
- Mount Volbono - 8-bit
- Peronza Plaza
- Run, Jump, Throw! 1
- Run, Jump, Throw 2
- Run, Jump, Throw 2 - 8-bit
- Coaxing Cookatiel
- Cooking Cookatiel
- Challenges in Another World
- Eye to Eye with the Ruined Dragon
- Rebuffing the Ruined Dragon
- Bowser's Castle
- Bowser's Castle - 8-bit
- Bowser's Castle: Main courtyard entrance
- Bowser's Castle: Main courtyard
- Bowser, Bound for the Moon
- Wrecking Robo Brood
- Odyssey to the Moon
- Honeylune Ridge
- Honeylune Ridge - 8-bit
- Underground Moon Caverns
- The Wedding Hall
- The Big Staredown
- Battling Bowser 2: The Final Fight
- Is It Really Over?
- Capturing Bowser
- Honeylune Ridge: Collapse
- Honeylune Ridge: Collapse - 8-bit
- Break free (lead the way)
- The Super Mario Odyssey Crew
- Peach's Castle Outskirts
- Peach's Castle
- Many More Moons
- The Wardrobe Widens!
- The Farthest Lullaby - Fossile Falls - Music Box Ver.
- Congratulations!
- Jump Up, Super Star!
- Jump Up, Super Star! Instrumental
- Jump Up, Super Star! - Japanese Ver.
- Jump Up, Super Star! - Japanese Ver. Instrumental
- Break free (lead the way) instrumental
- Break free (lead the way) - Japanese Ver.
- Break free (lead the way) - 8-bit
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild track list
- Main Theme
- Sheikah Slate Acquired
- Opening
- A Sheikah Tower Emerges
- The Beast in the Castle
- Sheikah Tower
- The Mysterious Old Man
- The Shrine's Trial Begins
- The Shrine's Trial
- Improving the Sheikah Slate
- Puzzle Solved
- Battle (Shrine) - Original Soundtrack Ver.
- Important item acquired
- The Great Plateau
- Solving a Korok Puzzle
- A Korok
- Item acquired
- In the Guardian's Sights
- The Temple of Time
- The Old Man's Secret
- One Hundred Years ago
- King Rhoam's Plea
- Making Landfall
- Overworld (day)
- New location
- Overworld (Battle) -Original Soundtrack Ver.
- Game Over
- Sheikah Tower Activation
- Galloping (day)
- Stone Talus Battle
- Kakariko Village
- Impa Speaks
- A Legendary Tale
- Culinary Disaster
- Culinary Triumph
- Culinary Perfection
- Hateno Village
- Dyeing Cloth
- Reverting Cloth
- Bolson Construction
- Hateno Ancient Tech Lab
- Restoring a Great Fairy's Power
- Great Fairy Fountain
- Overworld (Night)
- Kass's Theme
- Kass: Song of Shrines
- The Stables
- Kass: Legendary Verse
- Passing time by the fire
- Overnight stay (regular bed)
- Overnight stay (soft bed)
- Minigame: Mounted Archery
- Galloping (night)
- Shrines of Blessings
- Hinox Battle
- By the water
- Mind the flowers!
- Meeting Sidon
- Sidon's theme
- Zora's Domain
- Vah Ruta, Divine Beast of Water
- Recovered Memory: Mipha's Touch
- Battle with Divine Beast Vah Ruta
- An Accord with Sidon
- Exploring Divine Beast Vah Ruta
- Battle Inside the Divine Beast
- A Blight Ganon Appears
- Battle with Waterblight Ganon
- A Heart Container appears
- Heart Container / Stamina Vessel acquired
- Reuniting with Mipha
- A Champion's Divine Gift
- A Divine Beast's Majesty
- Mipha and the Divine Beast
- Key item acquired
- Overworld (fiery heat)
- Lava landscape
- Miner's Melody
- Vah Rudania, Divine Beast of Fire
- Goron City
- The Abandoned North Mine
- Meeting Yunabo
- Recovered Memory: Daruk's Metal
- Battle with Divine Beast: Vah Rudania
- Yunabo creates an opportunity
- Exploring Divine Beast: Vah Rudania
- Battle with Fireblight Ganon
- Reuniting with Daruk
- Daruk and the Divine Beast
- Kilton
- Overworld (Freezing)
- Caves
- Vah Medoh, Divine Beast of Wind
- Rito Village
- Recovered Memory: Revali's Flap
- The Flight Range
- Meeting Teba
- Minigame: Flight Range
- Battle with Divine Beast Vah Medoh
- Teba's Encouragement
- Exploring Divine Beast Vah Medoh
- Battle with Windblight Ganon
- Reuniting with Revali
- Revali and the Divine Beast
- Pondo's Lodge
- Minigame: Snowball Bowling
- Nott's Song
- Warbler's Nest Melody
- Kass's Theme (Song of the Hero Ver.)
- Rito Village Kass and the Five Sisters Ver.
- Minigame: Birdman Research Study
- Palu Wasteland
- Overworld (scorching desert)
- Vah Naboris, Divine Beast of Thunder
- Kara Kara Bazaar
- Dressing Up
- Gerudo Town
- Meeting Riju
- The Yiga Clan Hideout
- Proud master Kohga
- Battle with Master Kohga
- Recovered Memory Urbosa's Hand
- Vah Naboris Lookout Post
- Battle Beach with the Divine Vah Naboris
- Riju's Trust
- Exploring Divine Beast Vah Naboris
- Battle with Thunderblight Ganon
- Reuniting with Urbosa
- Urbosa and the Divine Beast
- Challenging the Champ
- Minigame: Sand Seal race
- Sand Seal Race: Lose
- Sand Seal Race: New Record
- Sand Seal Race: Win
- Minigame: Contest of Endurance
- Molduga Battle
- Onward, to Tarrey Town
- Tarrey Town
- Trothed in Tarrey Town
- Ruins
- The Lost Woods
- Korok Forest
- Meeting the Deku Tree
- Master Sword obtained
- Memories of the Sword
- Tree and Sword: Words of Wisdom
- Hestu's Dance
- Repair
- Akkala Ancient Tech Lab
- Lurelin Village
- Restoring Malanya's Power
- Malanya's Spring
- Malanya's Ritual
- The Lord of the Mountain
- Naydra, Possessed
- Attendance to the Sacred Spring
- Omen of the Blood Moon
- The Blood Moon
- Memory Recovered
- Recovered Memory: Subdued Ceremony
- Recovered Memory: Resolve and grief
- Recovered Memory: Blades of the Yiga
- Recovered Memory: A premonition
- Recovered Memory: Silent Princess
- Recovered Memory: Father and Daughter
- Recovered Memory: Slumbering Power
- Recovered Memory: To Mount Lanayru
- Recovered Memory: Return of the Calamity Ganon
- Recovered Memory: Despair
- Twelve memories recovered
- Recovered Memory: Zelda's Awakening
- Zelda's Behest
- Hyrule Castle Town Ruins
- Guardian Battle
- Ganon's Roar at Hyrule Castle
- Hyrule Castle
- Calamity Ganon Appears
- The Champions' Power Mobilzed
- Battle with Calamity Ganon (First Form)
- Battle with Calamity Ganon (Second Form)
- Dark Beast Ganon Appears
- Battle with Dark Beast
- Do You Really Remember Me?
- Staff Credits
- Epilogue
- Trial of the Sword conquered
- Tree and Sword: Words of Praise
- Kass: The Song of the Swordsman
- A monument appears
- Kass: The Champions' Ballard 1
- Shrine of a Champion
- Mipha and Sidon
- Kass: Champion Mipha's Song
- Kass: The Champions' Ballard 2
- Revali, Solitary Warrior
- Kass: Champion Revali Song
- Kass: The Champions' Ballard 3
- Daruk, the Stalwart
- Kass: Champion Daruk Song
- Kass: The Champions' Ballard 4
- Urbosa the Magnificent
- Kass: Champion Urbosa's song
- The Final Trial
- The Monk Maz Koshia
- Memory Recovered (The Champions' Ballad Ver.)
- The Princess and the Champions
- The Champions Ballard: Finale
- A Picture-Perfect Spot
- The Champions' Ballard
- 2014 E3 Trailer
- 2017 Nintendo Switch Presentation Trailer
Wii games list for Nintendo Music
Here are songs you can enjoy from the Wii's back catalogue and its channels in Nintendo Music:
Super Mario Galaxy track list
- Overture
- The Star Festival
- Attack of the Airships
- Catastrophe
- Peach's Castle Stolen
- Enter the Galaxy
- Egg Planet
- Rosalina in the Observatory 1
- The Honeyhive
- Space Junk Road
- Battlerock Galaxy
- Beach Bowl Galaxy
- Rosalina in the Observatory 2
- Enter Bowser Jr.!
- Waltz of the Boos
- Buoy Base Galaxy
- Gusty Garden Galaxy
- Rosalina in the Observatory 3
- King Bowser
- Melty Molten Galaxy
- The Galaxy Reactor
- Final Battle with Bowser
- Daybreak - A New Dawn
- Birth
- Super Mario Galaxy
- Purple Comet
- Blue Sky Athletic
- Super Mario 2007
- File Select
- Luma
- Gateway Galaxy
- Stolen Grand Star
- To the Observatory Grounds 1
- Observation Dome
- Course Select
- Dino Piranha
- A Chance to Grab a Star!
- A Tense Moment
- Big Bad Bugaboom
- King Kaliente
- The Toad Brigade
- Airship Armada
- Aquatic Race
- Space Fantasy
- Megaleg
- To the Observatory Grounds 2
- Space Athletic
- Speedy Comet
- Beach Bowl Galaxy - Undersea
- Interlude
- Bowser's Stronghold Appears
- The Fiery Stronghold
- The Big Staircase
- Bowser Appears
- Star Ball
- The Library
- Buoy Base - Undersea
- Rainbow Mario
- Chase the Bunnies!
- Help!
- Major Burrows
- Pipe Interior
- Cosmic Comet
- Drip Drop Galaxy
- Kingfin
- Boo Race
- Ice Mountain
- Ice Mario
- Lava Path
- Fire Mario
- Dusty Dune Galaxy
- Heavy Metal Mecha-Bowser
- A-wa-wa-wa!
- Deep Dark Galaxy
- Kamella
- Star Ball 2
- Sad Girl
- Flying Mario
- Star Child
- A Wish
- Family
Wii Channels track list
- Wii Menu Start-Up
- Wii menu
Mii Channel
- Launch Screen (Mii Channel)
- Mii Plaza (Mii Channel)
- Making a Mii (Mii Channel)
- Mii Parade: Walking (Mii Channel)
- Mii Parade: Running (Mii Channel)
Photo Channel
- Launch Screen: Photo Channel
- Selecting Photos: Photo Channel
- Digital Camera / Cell Phone (Photo Channel)
- View Wii Message Board Photos (Photo Channel)
- Slide Show: Calm (Photo Channel)
- Slide Show: Fun (Photo Channel)
- Slide Show: Bright (Photo Channel)
- Slide Show: Nostalgic (Photo Channel)
- Slide Show: Beautiful (Photo Channel)
- Slide Show: Scenic (Photo Channel)
- Doodle (Photo Channel)
- Puzzle Menu (Photo Channel)
- Puzzle: First Time Playing (Photo Channel)
- Puzzle: First Time Clear (Photo Channel)
- Puzzle (Photo Channel)
- Puzzle Clear (Photo Channel)
- Post (Photo Channel)
Wii Shop Channel
- Launch Screen: Wii Shop Channel
- Main Theme (Wii Shop Channel)
Forecast Channel
- Launch Screen: Forecast Channel
- One moment, please (Forecast Channel)
- Forecast: Daytime (Forecast Channel)
- Globe Daytime (Forecast Channel)
- Globe: Daytime Forecast (Forcast Channel)
- Forcast: Nighttime (Forecast Channel)
- Globe: Nighttime (Forecast Channel)
- Globe: Nighttime Forecast (Forecast Channel)
- Settings (Forecast Channel)
News Channel
- Launch Screen: News Channel
- One moment, please... (News Channel)
- Menu (News Channel)
- Checking the News: Daytime (News Channel)
- Checking the News: Nighttime (News Channel)
- Globe (News Channel)
Everybody Votes Channel
- Launch Screen Menu: Everybody Votes Channel
- Poll Screen (Everybody Votes Channel)
- Results (Everybody Votes Channel)
- Voter Data (Everybody Votes Channel)
- Suggest a Question (Everybody Votes Channel)
Mii Contest Channel
- Launch Screen: Mii Contest Channel
- Menu (Mii Contest Channel)
- Mii Artisan Info (Mii Contest Channel)
- Posting Plaza (Mii Contest Channel)
- Posting Plaza: Checking a Mii Out (Mii Contest Channel)
- Import (Mii Contest Channel)
- Call Friends (Mii Contest Channel)
- Parade (Mii Contest Channel)
- Parade: Checking a Mii Out (Mii Contest Channel)
- Mii Plaza (Mii Contest Channel)
- Contests (Mii Contest Channel)
- Contest Results (Mii Contest Channel)
- Announce the Contest Winner (Mii Contest Channel)
- Contest: Mii Ranking Presentation (Mii Contest Channel)
Nintendo DS games list for Nintendo Music
Below you'll find all of the song on Nintendo Music for games from the Nintendo DS:
Nintendogs track list
- Nintendogs
- Shop & Kennel
- Learned a Trick!
- Reading
- Walking
- Got Supplies
- Walking: Other Dog Encounter (Curious)
- Walking: Other Dog Encounter (Great Mood)
- Walking: Other Dog Encounter (Friendly)
- Walking: Other Dog Encounter (Slight Dislike)
- Walking: Other Dog Encounter (Unfriendly)
- Agility Trials
- Back Home
- Bathing
- Dog Show: Judges' Commentary
- Dog Show: Beginner Fanfare
- Dog Show: Beginner
- Dog Show: Expert Fanfare
- Dog Show: Expert
- Dog Show: Championship Fanfare
- Dog Show: Championship
- Dog Show: Command Mastery!
- Dog Show: Held Trick!
- Dog Show: Time's Up!
- Dog Show: Closing Fanfare
- Dog Show: Winner
- Dog Show: Did Not Place
- Toy: Mario Kart
- Toy: Bowser Kart
- Toy: Peach Kart
- Toy: Combat Copter
- Music Box: Nintendogs
- Music Box: Mario's Theme
- Music Box: Puppy Waltz
- Record: Street Marker
- Record: Growler
- Record: Smilin' Dog
- Record: Friendly Whiff
- Record: Chow
- Record: Surprise
- Record: Naptime
- Record: Colonel Bogey
- Record: Toreador
- Record: Flower Waltz
- Record: Nintendogs
- Record: Waves
- Record: Modest Decor
- Record: Shedded Fur
- Record: Giant Socks
- Record: Nintendogs (Demo Version)
Tomodachi Collection track list
- Making a Friend
- Apartment Hangout
- Afternoon on the Island
- Nighttime on the Island
- News Flash
- Mii News Report
- Food Mart
- Clothing Shop
- Interiors Shop
- Majority Rule
- Compatibility Tester
- Career Counsellor
- Q&A
- Let's Play A Game
- Ballad: The Past 50 Years
- Rap: Hot Track
- Mood Music: Rain-Soaked Streets
- J-Pop: To a New Future
- Metal: Unremitted Desire
- Pop: Flitter-Flutter Days
- Forming a Friendship
- Fixing a Friendship
- Fracturing a Friendship
- Pent-Up Passion
- Love Required
- Love Rejected
- Strewing in Rejection
- Married No More
- Separating with a Sweetheart
- All-Time Favorite
- Loved It
- Really Like It
- Liked It
- Didn't Really Like It
- Didn't Like It At All
- Thought It was the Worst
- The Medicine Worked
- Back on Your Feet
- Town Hall
- Save Screen
- Music Box: Making a Friend
- Music Box: Afternoon on the Island
- Music Box: Food Mart
- Music Box: Compatibility Tester
- Music Box: Mii News Report
- Music Box: Career Counselor
- Street Band: Cheerful Tango
- Street Band: Jaunty Allegro
- Street Band: Joyful Waltz
- Street Band: Refeshing Bossa Nova
- Street Band: Heartwarming Folk Dance
- Street Band: Somber Waltz
- Vacation: Okinawa
- Vaction: Hawaii
- Vacation: Hong Kong/Shanghai
- Vacation: Thailand
- Vacation: Italy
- Vacation: France
- Vacation: Spain
- Vacation: Kyoto
- Tying the Knot
- Staff Credits
GameCube games list for Nintendo Music
Here are the GameCube games which have tracks on Nintendo Music:
Metroid Prime track list
- Title Theme
- File Select
- Prologue
- Pirate Frigate
- Parasite Queen Battle
- Pirate Frigate Escape
- Samus Appears
- Tallon Overworld
- Timeworn Chozo Remnants
- Hive Mecha Battle
- Item Obtained
- Plated Beetle Battle
- Chozo Ruins
- Flaahgra Battle
- Magmoor Caverns
- Phendrana Drifts
- Chapel of the Elders
- Space Pirates (Specimen Storage)
- Space Pirates Battle
- Thardus Battle
- Talllon Overworld Revisited
- Hall of the Chozo Elders
- Chozo Ghosts Battle
- Phendrana Battle
- Crashed Ship
- Phazon Mines
- Omega Pirate Battle
- Chozo Shrine
- Artifact Obtained
- Meta Ridley Battle
- Chozo Shrine Unsealed
- Metroid Prime Battle
- Metroid Prime (Core) Battle
- Shrine Collapse - Epilogue
- Credits
- Samus's Record
Game Boy Advance games list for Nintendo Music
Nintendo Music includes songs from the following Game Boy Advance games:
Fire Emblem: The Blazing Blade track list
- Opening: History Unveiled
- Fire Emblem Theme
- A hint of things to come
- Road of Trials
- Destiny Enlaced by Fear
- Winds across the Plains
- Precious Things
- Companions
- Friendship and Adventure
- Distant Travels
- Inescapable Fate
- Dragon's Gate II
- Winning Road
- Binding Ties
- Scars of the Scouring
- Raise Your Spirits
- Shadow Approaches
- Enemies Appear
- The Messenger
- Darkness Comes
- Dragon's Gate I
- Nabata's Wandering Messenger
- Legendary Inheritance
- Raid!
- Messenger from the Darkness
- Strike
- Safeguard
- Victory Now!
- Rise to the Challenge
- Softly with Grace
- Everything in the Dark
- Campaign of Fire
- Blessing of the Eight Generals I
- Healing
- Curing
- Receive the Blessings of Water
- Ride the Wind
- To the Heights
- An Unexpected Caller
- When the Rush Comes
- Land of Swirling Sands
- Ships and Homes
- Silent Ground
- The Inn
- Going My Way
- Together, We Ride!
- A Knight's Oath
- Happiness Abounds
- Merlinus
- Final Farewell
- Requiem
- Recollection of a Petal
- The Cogs of Fate
- The Eight Generals
- The Archsage Athos
- Distant Utopia
- What Comes from Darkness
- Black Fang
- Calamity Bringer: Nergal's Theme
- Nergal's Wrath
- Stratagem
- The Kingdom of Bern
- Bern - A Mother's Wish
- Shocking Truth I
- Shocking Truth II
- Triumph
- Into the Shadow of Triumph
- Main Theme Arrangement
- Blessing of the Eight Generals II
- Girl of the Plains: Lyn's Theme
- Lyn's Desire
- Light to Tomorrow
- One Heart: Eliwood's Theme
- Eyes of Sorrow
- Unshakeable Faith
- Loyalty: Hector's Theme
- The Grieving Heart
- Reminiscence
- Shattered Life
- Anguish
- Respite in Battle
- Prepare to Charge
- Armory
- Shop
- Fortune-Telling
- Arena Entrance
- Arena Battle
- Arena Victory
- Arena Tactics
- Within Sadness
- Game Over
- Legend of Athos
- Results
- Treasured Hope
- Beneath a New Light
- The Path to Greatness
- In the Name of Bern
- Avoided Fate
- Legend of the Dragon God (From Fire Emblem: Mystery of the Emblem)
- Royal Palace of Silesse (From Fire Emblem: Genealogy of the Holy War)
Nintendo 64 games list for Nintendo Music
These are the games which have tracks included in Nintendo Music:
Lylat Wars (Starfox 64) track list
- Opening Theme
- Title Theme
- Select Theme
- Map Theme
- VS Select
- Demo 1
- Demo 2
- Training Mode
- Corneria
- Fichina & Sector Z
- Meteo
- Sector Y & Solar
- Katina
- Aquas
- Sector X
- Zoness
- Titania & Macbeth
- Area 6
- Bolse
- Venom
- Warp
- I'll Go It Alone
- Underground Base
- Star Wolf's Theme
- Boss Battle 1
- Boss Battle 2
- Boss Battle 3
- Andross Battle
- Final Battle
- VS Battle 1
- VS Battle 2
- Bill's Theme
- Katt's Theme
- Mission Complete
- Mission Failed
- Player Down
- Game Over
- All Clear
- Credits Theme
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time track list
- Title Theme
- Ganondorf Appears
- Deku Tree
- Fairy Flying
- House
- Kokiri Forest
- Got a Treasure
- Important Item Acquired
- Item Acquired
- Shop
- Battle
- Inside the Deku Tree
- Boss Battle
- Boss Defeated
- Heart Container Acquired
- The Legend of Hyrule
- Spiritual Stone Acquired
- Fairy Ocarina Acquired
- Hyrule Field Main Theme
- Kaepora Gaebora's Theme
- Market
- Shooting Gallery
- Hyrule Castle Courtyard
- Zelda Appears
- Zelda's Lullaby
- Zelda's Theme
- Epona's Song
- Lon Lon Ranch
- Minigame
- Kakariko Theme
- Sun's Song
- Hyrule Field Theme: Morning
- Goron City
- Saria's Song
- Lost Woods
- Dodongo's Cavern
- Middle Boss Battle
- Dinosaur Boss Battle
- Zora's Domain
- Great Fairy's Fountain
- Potion Shop
- Inside Jaby-Jabu's Belly
- Song of Time
- Temple of Time
- The Door of Time
- Master Sword
- Ganondorf's Theme
- Chamber of the Sages
- Medallion Acquired
- Sheik's Theme
- Horse Race
- Horse Race: Finish Line
- Ingo's Theme
- Escape from Lon Lon Ranch
- Kakariko Village: Orchestral Ver.
- Song of Storms
- Windmill Hut
- Minuet of Forest
- Forest Temple
- Bolero of Fire
- Fire Temple
- Ice Cavern
- Serenade of Water
- Water Temple
- Nocturne of Shadow
- Prelude of Light
- Shadow Temple
- Gerudo Valley
- Spirit Temple
- Requiem of Spirit
- Kotake & Koume's Theme
- Reuniting with Zelda
- Game Over
- A Bridge to Ganon's Castle
- Beneath Ganon's Castle
- Ganon's Tower
- Ganondorf Battle
- Escape from Ganon's Castle
- Last Battle
- Sea of the Six Sages
- Ocarina of Time
- End Credits
SNES games list for Nintendo Music
The following SNES games have songs playable on Nintendo Music:
Donkey Kong Country track list
- Opening Fanfare
- Theme
- Simian Segue
- DK Island Swing
- Cave Dweller Concert
- Aquatic Ambiance
- Well Done
- Cranky's Theme
- Life in the Mines
- Mine Cart Madness
- Misty Menace
- Voices of the Temple
- Lost a Balloon
- Funky's Fugue
- Forest Frenzy
- Treetop Rock
- Bonus Room Blitz
- Better Luck Next Time
- Candy's Love Song
- Northern Hemispheres
- Ice Cave Chant
- Fear Factory
- Bad Boss Boogie
- K Rool's Cacophony
- Gang-Plank Galleon
- The Credits Concerto
Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island track list
- Nintendo Presents...
- Opening Melody
- Yoshi's Island
- The Journey Begins
- Practice Stage
- Stage Start
- Flower Field BGM
- Goal!
- Underground BGM
- Castles & Forts BGM
- Kamek's Theme
- Stage Boss
- Athletic BGM
- Ground BGM
- Yoshi Down!
- Game Over
- In the Boss Room
- Big Boss BGM
- Big Boss Clear
- Map Screen
- Bonus Challenge
- Powerful Mario
- Bowser
- Bowser Defeated
- Rescuing Luigi
- Ending
Game Boy games list for Nintendo Music
Nintendo Music includes music for the following Game Boy games:
Dr Mario track list
- Selection Screen
- Fever
- Game Over
- Vs. Game Over
- Chill
- Stage Clear
- Level 20 Low Clear & Ending
- Level 20 Hi Clear (UFO) & Ending
Kirby's Dream Land track list
- Welcome to Dream Land
- Green Greens
- Boss Theme
- Sparkling Stars
- Kirby Dance
- Castle Lololo
- Invincible
- Float Islands
- Shooting
- Bubbly Clouds
- Defeat
- Game Over
- Boss Game Select
- Mt. DeDeDe
- A New Wind for Tomorrow
NES games list for Nintendo Music
Below you'll find all of the NES games which have songs playable on Nintendo Music:
Metroid track list
- Title Screen
- Samus Appears
- Brinstar (Rocky Zone)
- Miniboss Hideout I: Kraid
- Item Obtained
- Norfair (Fire Zone)
- Miniboss Hideout II: Ridley
- Stillness
- Zebetite
- Tourian (Central Base)
- Escape
- Ending
Metroid (Famicom Disk System) track list
- Title Screen
- Samus Appears
- Brinstar (Rocky Zone)
- Miniboss Hideout I: Kraid
- Item Obtained
- Norfair (Fire Zone)
- Miniboss Hideout II: Ridley
- Stillness
- Zebetite
- Tourian (Central Base)
- Escape
- Ending
Super Mario Bros track list
- Ground BGM
- Timer Warning
- "Hurry Up!" Ground BGM
- Course Clear
- Underground BGM
- "Hurry Up!" Underground BGM
- Invincibility BGM
- "Hurry Up!" Invincibility BGM
- Player Down
- Game Over
- Underwater GGM
- "Hurry Up!" Underwater BGM
- Castle BGM
- "Hurry Up!" Castle BGM
- World Clear
- Ending
Upcoming games for Nintendo Music
Thanks to the Nintendo Music launch trailer, we have an idea of what titles might be arriving on the app in the future.
These games are:
- Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy's Kong Quest (SNES)
- F-Zero (NES)
- Splatoon 2 (Nintendo Switch)
- Super Mario 64 (Nintendo 64)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword (Wii)
- The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker (GameCube)
- Wii Sports (Wii)
Hope you enjoy Nintendo Music!