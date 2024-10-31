Nintendo Music app sees Mario maker take on Spotify and YouTube playlists
Nintendo has launched Nintendo Music, a new music download and streaming app for your smartphone with access to a library of the company's top video game tunes.
Available now via the iPhone App Store and Google Play, the app requires a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to let you mooch around with Mario or pick up your morning jog with Pikmin.
Nintendo Music features playlists from dozens of Nintendo games across the years, with more to be added over time. You can play themes from specific games, or from playlists themed around certain Nintendo characters, music genres and moods.
There's also the ability to curate your playlists, and hide music from games you haven't played (or don't want to hear) via a Spoiler function.
Best of all, tracks can be extended (you can choose from either 15 minutes, 30 minutes or a full hour) allowing you to bliss out to some relaxing Animal Crossing or Pikmin 4 vibes all night long.
Nintendo has increasingly taken a sterner stance towards the hosting of its music elsewhere on the internet, and the decision to provide an official source for its tunes (and the ability to extend them - an offering that is a YouTube favourite) is an interesting step.
So far, Nintendo Music hosts music from:
Nintendo Switch
- Splatoon 3
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Kirby Star Allies
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Pikmin 4
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Wii
- Super Mario Galaxy
- Wii Channels
Nintendo DS
- Tomodachi Collection
- Nintendogs
GameCube
- Metroid Prime
Game Boy Advance
- Fire Emblem: The Blazing Blade
Nintendo 64
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
- Lylat Wars (Starfox 64)
Super Nintendo
- Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island
- Donkey Kong Country
Game Boy
- Kirby's Dream Land
- Dr. Mario
Nintendo Entertainment System
- Metroid
- Super Mario Bros.
So, anything take your fancy?
For a list of all games available as part of Nintendo's subcription, meanwhile, check out our full guide to Nintendo Switch Online.