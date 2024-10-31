Nintendo Music app sees Mario maker take on Spotify and YouTube playlists

Nintendo has launched Nintendo Music, a new music download and streaming app for your smartphone with access to a library of the company's top video game tunes.

Available now via the iPhone App Store and Google Play, the app requires a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to let you mooch around with Mario or pick up your morning jog with Pikmin.

Nintendo Music features playlists from dozens of Nintendo games across the years, with more to be added over time. You can play themes from specific games, or from playlists themed around certain Nintendo characters, music genres and moods.

There's also the ability to curate your playlists, and hide music from games you haven't played (or don't want to hear) via a Spoiler function.

Best of all, tracks can be extended (you can choose from either 15 minutes, 30 minutes or a full hour) allowing you to bliss out to some relaxing Animal Crossing or Pikmin 4 vibes all night long.

Nintendo has increasingly taken a sterner stance towards the hosting of its music elsewhere on the internet, and the decision to provide an official source for its tunes (and the ability to extend them - an offering that is a YouTube favourite) is an interesting step.

So far, Nintendo Music hosts music from:

Nintendo Switch

Splatoon 3

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Kirby Star Allies

Super Mario Odyssey

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Pikmin 4

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Wii

Super Mario Galaxy

Wii Channels

Nintendo DS

Tomodachi Collection

Nintendogs

GameCube

Metroid Prime

Game Boy Advance

Fire Emblem: The Blazing Blade

Nintendo 64

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Lylat Wars (Starfox 64)

Super Nintendo

Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island

Donkey Kong Country

Game Boy

Kirby's Dream Land

Dr. Mario

Nintendo Entertainment System

Metroid

Super Mario Bros.

So, anything take your fancy?

For a list of all games available as part of Nintendo's subcription, meanwhile, check out our full guide to Nintendo Switch Online.