Nintendo Music adds Mario 64 tunes

Wahoo! Etc. You can now listen to tunes from Nintendo's seminal Super Mario 64 via the Nintendo Music app.

Today's additions bring 49 minutes of Super Mario 64 melodies to your ears, across 36 tracks. These include the game's memorable opening theme, that bit of music which plays as you muck about with Mario's face, and the theme for Cool, Cool, Mountain - where you toss the penguin to its death.

Want something more chilled? Dire, Dire Docks is an absolute banger. You also have two versions of Piranha Plant's Lullaby to choose from.

Of course, the game's best theme is "Slider" - what you'll know best as Princess Peach's Slide. And yes, you can extend this track up to an hour in length.

Find the full track listing for Super Mario 64 below:

"It's-a Me, Mario!"

Title Theme

File Select

Peach's Letter

Opening

Bowser's Message

Peach's Castle

Toad's Message

Game Start

Main Theme

Stage Boss

Power Star

Course Clear

Star Catch Fanfare

Race Fanfare

Slider

Piranha Plant's Lullaby

Dire, Dire Docks

Correct Solution

Cool, Cool Moutain

Bowser's Road

Bowser's Theme

Bowser Clear

Powerful Mario

Big Boo's Haunt

The Merry-Go-Round

Hazy Maze Cave

Metal Mario

Lethal Lava

Game Over

The Endless Stairs

The Final Battle

Final Battle Clear

Ending

Staff Roll

Piranha Plant's Lullaby (Piano Version)

Nintendo Music is the soundtrack app available to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers which now holds a growing library of tunes from a variety of classic consoles, as well as games on Nintendo Switch.

Looking for something else? Here's our full list of every track available in Nintendo Music, including Nintendo Switch, GameCube and Game Boy themes.