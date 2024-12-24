Nintendo Music adds Mario 64 tunes
Peach's note.
Wahoo! Etc. You can now listen to tunes from Nintendo's seminal Super Mario 64 via the Nintendo Music app.
Today's additions bring 49 minutes of Super Mario 64 melodies to your ears, across 36 tracks. These include the game's memorable opening theme, that bit of music which plays as you muck about with Mario's face, and the theme for Cool, Cool, Mountain - where you toss the penguin to its death.
Want something more chilled? Dire, Dire Docks is an absolute banger. You also have two versions of Piranha Plant's Lullaby to choose from.
Of course, the game's best theme is "Slider" - what you'll know best as Princess Peach's Slide. And yes, you can extend this track up to an hour in length.
Find the full track listing for Super Mario 64 below:
- "It's-a Me, Mario!"
- Title Theme
- File Select
- Peach's Letter
- Opening
- Bowser's Message
- Peach's Castle
- Toad's Message
- Game Start
- Main Theme
- Stage Boss
- Power Star
- Course Clear
- Star Catch Fanfare
- Race Fanfare
- Slider
- Piranha Plant's Lullaby
- Dire, Dire Docks
- Correct Solution
- Cool, Cool Moutain
- Bowser's Road
- Bowser's Theme
- Bowser Clear
- Powerful Mario
- Big Boo's Haunt
- The Merry-Go-Round
- Hazy Maze Cave
- Metal Mario
- Lethal Lava
- Game Over
- The Endless Stairs
- The Final Battle
- Final Battle Clear
- Ending
- Staff Roll
- Piranha Plant's Lullaby (Piano Version)
Nintendo Music is the soundtrack app available to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers which now holds a growing library of tunes from a variety of classic consoles, as well as games on Nintendo Switch.
Looking for something else? Here's our full list of every track available in Nintendo Music, including Nintendo Switch, GameCube and Game Boy themes.