Nintendo Music adds 30 banging Wii Sports tunes

We probably won't flag up when every single game's soundtrack comes to Nintendo Music, but Wii Sports is a bit of a favourite round these parts.

So yes, 30 music tracks from Nintendo's seminal Wii launch title are now part of Nintendo Music, the company's new soundtrack app which launched last month, as a fresh perk for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.

More than 82 million people owned a copy of Wii Sports and millions more - friends, siblings, grandparents - played its simple but brilliant motion-controlled takes on tennis, golf and bowling. Also baseball and boxing, but they weren't as good.

These tunes are ingrained in my memory from countless evening sessions playing nine holes of Wii Golf at uni or short matches of Wii Tennis on breaks in the staff room at my student job. There's something about Wii Sports which still stands unmatched - I still dig out the original Wii Sports to play in multiplayer sessions today.

Here's the full list of Wii Sports tracks now included in Nintendo Music. Altogether, these only amount to 18 minutes of music, but many of these classics can be extended to versions lasting up to 60 minutes each for your continued audio pleasure.

Title Theme

Main Menu

Learning to Play

Tennis: Player Selection

Tennis: Winning Shot

Tennis: Results

Tennis: Training

Baseball: Taking the Field

Baseball: Results

Baseball: Training

Bowling: Start a Game

Bowling: The Alley

Bowling: Results

Bowling: Training

Golf: Course Selection

Golf: Lay of the Land

Golf: Results

Golf: Training

Boxing: Replay

Boxing: Results

Boxing: Training

Victory

Defeat

Tie Game

Training: Lesson Selection

Training: Results

Training: Personal Best

Training: Earning a Medal

Wii Fitness: Menu

Wii Fitness: Results

