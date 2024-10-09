Nintendo just unveiled an alarm clock that plays Mario coin noises when you roll over

Nintendo has today unveiled Alarmo, an interactive alarm clock that will respond to your body's movements by playing video game sounds, thanks to its motion sensor technology.

On its debut this week (initially just for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, before wider availability next year), users will be able to choose from a total of 35 different alarms across five Nintendo games. These sounds include Super Mario Odyssey's coin noises, Splatoon 3's ink splats and Zelda: Breath of the Wild's Parasail music, to name three.

More alarm options are also said to be on the way as free updates. As for turning it off, all you have to do is get up and out of bed. Nintendo does note that if there is more than one person in the bed, however, the alarm clock may get a little confused.

"Alarmo can't detect a specific person, so if two or more people are sleeping in the same bed within range of the sensor, the alarm may stop when one person gets out of bed, but restart once it detects there is still someone in bed," the team wrote. "The alarm will stop completely once everyone is out of bed." There is a button mode, though, which may be handy (literally) for those times when it's more than just you in the bed.

You can check out Alarmo's reveal trailer below.

While Alarmo is, at its core, an alarm clock, it also boasts a number of other features. For example, you will be able to check Records to find out more about your overall sleeping patterns. Additionally, it comes with a 'sleepy sounds' setting, which puts on some gentle music and such to help you relax.

Image credit: Nintendo

At the other end of the scale, Alarmo also has a Firm Mode, which basically means your alarm sounds will get more intense the longer you stay lying in bed.

Nintendo Switch Online members will be available to purchase Alarmo later this week via My Nintendo Store, ahead of its wider launch in mid-January 2025. It's priced at $99 in the US, though UK pricing is yet to be announced.

Alarmo is likely Nintendo's mysterious new wireless gadget which popped up recently in US Federal Communications Commission filings that referenced a gadget - that wasn't Switch 2 - which had an embedded motion sensor.