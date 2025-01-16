Nintendo hopes to beat Switch, sell 20m Switch 2 consoles in first year, analysts say

Nintendo has reportedly set itself up with a supply chain network which will ultimately allow the company to sell in excess of 20m Switch 2 units during the console's first year on the market.

This nugget of information comes from a Bloomberg report citing Sanford C. Bernstein analyst Robin Zhu. To put that number into more perspective, Nintendo sold "around 15m" Switch units during its own first four quarters after release, so we are looking at (potentially) a 33 percent increase in sales during those first 12 months.

"Given the hardware segment drove 40 percent of fiscal 2024 top line, a successor to the 2017 Switch could go hand-in-hand with its stronger game pipeline in fiscal 2026, reversing what is expected to be the fourth consecutive year of lackluster sales growth in fiscal 2024," added analyst Nathan Naidu.

Today's announcement of the Switch 2 has been a long time coming. Over the last two or so years, we have been presented with leaks and reports from what felt like every corner of the internet bar Nintendo itself.

Now, however, the day has finally come for Nintendo's Switch successor to take the spotlight. Along with what appears to be mouse functionality for its Joy-Cons, Nintendo also teased a new Mario Kart game coming to Switch 2.

We will hear more about Switch 2 in April, when Nintendo hosts a Direct for the console. As for when we will be able to get our hands on the hardware, it will be available to play in London on April 11th to 13th.

If it is still more Switch 2 you want, our Tom has broken down today's teaser so you can enjoy the console from every angle.