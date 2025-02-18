Nintendo discontinuing Gold Points on the Switch eShop, ahead of Switch 2 release

Nintendo has announced it will discontinue its Gold Points scheme across the Switch eShop and official Nintendo website.

From 25th March 2025, players will no longer be able to earn Gold Points from purchases. Points earned before this date will still be usable.

Gold Points are currently earned through purchases on the eShop or official Nintendo website, essentially like a loyalty scheme, and can then be redeemed for a discount.

Pre-orders for digital games made up to and including 24th March 2025 will still earn Gold Points, regardless of the game's release date (even if payment occurs after this date). Points will not be granted if the pre-order is cancelled, or if payment fails. Pre-orders after this date will not earn points.

Gold Points can still be earned by registering physical games, as long as the game was released by 24th March 2025 (as shown on the eShop). Gold Points can be earned up to two years from a game's original release date in Europe (one year in other countries).

Lastly, Gold Points are valid for 12 months from the date of being earned, expiring at the end of a calendar month. That means Gold Points earned up to and including 24th March can be used to receive a discount on the eShop for another year.

It's unclear why Nintendo is ending this scheme, with the announcement simply stating: "We sincerely thank you for using the My Nintendo rewards programme, and apologise for any inconvenience."

Perhaps Nintendo will be switching to a new equivalent scheme for Switch 2 and is ending Gold Points in advance?

In similar news, Nintendo has stated Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers cannot be redeemed for Switch 2 exclusive games.

These vouchers are available for players with a Nintendo Switch Online membership, allowing them to purchase two games from a select list at a discounted price, including various Nintendo exclusive games.

"Please note that Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers cannot be redeemed for Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive games," the purchase page now reads.

Again, it's unclear what Nintendo's plans are here for Switch 2, but change is definitely afoot.

Nintendo unveiled its Switch 2 last month, along with a brand new Mario Kart. Here's everything we know about Switch 2.