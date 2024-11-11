Nintendo Direct today focused on Super Nintendo World's Donkey Kong Country expansion

Nintendo will hold a special Direct broadcast later today - but, once again, it's not to announce Switch 2.

Instead, the Super Nintendo World Direct will focus on the upcoming addition of Donkey Kong Country to Universal Studios Japan.

Announcing the broadcast, which is scheduled for 10pm UK time tonight (that's 2pm Pacific or 5pm Eastern), Nintendo said the stream would last for roughly 10 minutes and that no information on upcoming games will be featured.

"Please note, there will be no game announcements or mentions of the Nintendo Switch successor during this presentation," Nintendo noted.

Super Nintendo World finally opened its doors at Universal Studios Japan in late 2020. A slightly smaller version, at Universal Studios Hollywood, opened in early 2023.

Two other incarnations of Super Nintendo World are under construction and due to open in 2025. These will be located at Universal Studios Singapore and at Universal Epic Universe in Florida, the latter of which will include Donkey Kong Country from the off.

Donkey Kong Country is set to add a new rollercoaster, Mine-Cart Madness, that is designed to make riders feel like their cart has jumped the track. Will we get to see Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto riding it tonight?

Earlier this year, we reported on whispers that a Zelda area is being considered next, after Zelda producer Eiji Aonuma was spotted in a quickly-yanked official Universal video.

While Nintendo fans wait for news on Switch 2, Nintendo itself has been busy releasing the last wave of major games for its current Switch hardware, opening a museum, launching a smartphone music app and announcing an alarm clock.

Speaking to Eurogamer this month, a prominent video games industry analyst said it was now "very unlikely" Nintendo still had plans to detail Switch 2 this year. "For 2024, the ship has sailed," they said.