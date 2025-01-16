Nintendo Direct date and where to watch
Along with where to find past Nintendo Directs.
The next Nintendo Direct is just around the corner and the Switch 2 has just been officially revealed, alongside the announcement showing a new Mario Kart Game.
If you're planning on watching this upcoming Nintendo Direct live to learn more about the Switch 2, then it's a good idea to know what the Nintendo Direct date and time are. To help you out, we've covered this information down below including where to watch the Nintendo Direct.
Don't worry if you can't watch it live as we've also covered, and included links, to where you can find past Nintendo Directs too.
Nintendo Direct date and time
The next Nintendo Direct will be on Wednesday 2nd April, the specific time is yet to be revealed but we'll update this page as soon as we know more. We will also be covering all of the announcements here on Eurogamer if you prefer the written word.
Don't worry if you want to watch the Nintendo Direct but can't do so live! If Nintendo is keeping to tradition, it will be uploaded to their official Nintendo YouTube channels shortly after the presentation ends. There's even a Nintendo Direct archive on the official Nintendo website if you're having trouble finding it.
Where to watch the Nintendo Direct
The upcoming Nintendo Direct will be broadcasted on the official Nintendo YouTube channels, such as Nintendo UK and Nintendo of America.
The presentation will begin at the same time for your timezone on each of these channels, so it doesn't really matter which one you're watching it on. Though, if you're having trouble getting it to load on one channel or experiencing lag, then you may want to try one of the alternatives. It may also be a good idea to close the live chat if you do find yourself experiencing lag.
As we mentioned above, the Nintendo Direct should be uploaded to each of these YouTube channels after the presentation ends. This makes it easy to rewatch the showcase - whether you simply want to see something again or missing its live broadcast.
Hope you enjoy the next Nintendo Direct!