Nintendo Direct date and where to watch

The next Nintendo Direct is just around the corner and the Switch 2 has just been officially revealed, alongside the announcement showing a new Mario Kart Game.

If you're planning on watching this upcoming Nintendo Direct live to learn more about the Switch 2, then it's a good idea to know what the Nintendo Direct date and time are. To help you out, we've covered this information down below including where to watch the Nintendo Direct.

Don't worry if you can't watch it live as we've also covered, and included links, to where you can find past Nintendo Directs too.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Nintendo Direct date and time The next Nintendo Direct will be on Wednesday 2nd April, the specific time is yet to be revealed but we'll update this page as soon as we know more. We will also be covering all of the announcements here on Eurogamer if you prefer the written word. Image credit: Nintendo Don't worry if you want to watch the Nintendo Direct but can't do so live! If Nintendo is keeping to tradition, it will be uploaded to their official Nintendo YouTube channels shortly after the presentation ends. There's even a Nintendo Direct archive on the official Nintendo website if you're having trouble finding it. Image credit: Nintendo