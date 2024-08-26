Nintendo Direct presentation announced for tomorrow

A new Nintendo Direct broadcast will air tomorrow, Tuesday 27th August, at 3pm UK time.

For those across the pond, that's 7am Pacific, or 10am Eastern.

Lasting roughly 40 minutes, the show will feature upcoming games and announcements for Nintendo Switch, from both major third-party developers as well as indie studios. Just don't expect any news on Nintendo's own games - such as the upcoming Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom - or Switch 2.

Tomorrow's broadcast is a combined Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, which focuses on big games from non-Nintendo developers, and an Indie World Showcase, which spotlights projects from smaller creative teams.

In a post on X this afternoon, Nintendo also gave it's now-familiar statement that it would not be revealing any new information on Switch 2 tomorrow. (The company is set to detail its upcoming new hardware at some point before March 31st 2025, and launch it later next year.)

