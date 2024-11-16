Nintendo cross-referenced reddit posts and hardware repairs to locate this Switch pirate

Nintendo reportedly hunted down an alleged Switch pirate by tracking their reddit posts.

Earlier this year, after putting Switch pirate Gary Bowser behind bars and targeting emulator software Yuzu, Nintendo resumed its fight against the modded console business with new lawsuits, including one against James "Archbox" Williams, who was the main moderator behind r/SwitchPirates.

As reported by Game File, it seems Williams was located after Nintendo commissioned a law firm to investigate "freeshops" or online repositories for pirated Switch games.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Nintendo has announced new hardware, but it's not Switch 2 - so what's the point of Alarmo?Watch on YouTube

By analysing Williams' past posts online - including one from reddit user "archbox" in 2015 that was very complementary about Midwestern University's optometry clinic - the firm helped the Japanese company "succeed in linking Archbox with at least two Nintendo accounts for an individual named James Williams".

And because Williams seemingly used the same email address to get repairs for their Nintendo Switch, staff at Nintendo's Product Lifecycle Management group was able to find his shipping address.

Once it had acquired Williams' address, Nintendo sent a cease and desist, after which Williams initially agreed to "comply and cooperate" with Nintendo's demands. However, Williams then went dark and failed to show up at court, defaulting judgement in favour of Nintendo.

ICYMI, last week Nintendo filed a new lawsuit against a streamer who broadcast 10 pirated games ahead of their release, including The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and Mario & Luigi: Brothership.

When Nintendo moved to shutdown streamer Jesse Keighin's streams via copyright notices on YouTube, Twitch, and other streaming platforms, he reportedly told them he "could do this all day" and had "a thousand burner accounts".

Nintendo further alleges that as well as broadcasting unreleased games, he also instructed others on how to obtain pirated games via "circumvention devices" Nintendo calls "trafficking".