Nintendo breaks silence on this week's Switch 2 leaks

There has been a flurry of Switch 2-related news in recent days, but not from Nintendo itself. Now, the Mario maker has broken its silence on the week's reports.

During this week's CES trades show in Las Vegas, reportedly-accurate models of Nintendo's under-wraps Switch 2 were shown off by accessories manufacturer Genki. Several images and videos of this model were subsequently shared across social media (as you can see below). At this time, it was also claimed that those who were willing to cough up the cash could also get access to an actual Switch 2 unit via the black market.

Nintendo has now issued a statement to Japanese newspaper The Sankei Shimbun, telling the world that those images and videos making the rounds are "not official".

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings 9 Video Games That Tried (And Will Hopefully Fail) To Predict 2025. Watch on YouTube

Here's the very to the point, translated statement from the article: "The images and videos, they are not official."

While this statement is fairly innocuous in a lot of ways, and not exactly surprising given we already knew it was not Nintendo itself showcasing the hardware, this marks the first acknowledgement by the company that these leaks are even happening at all.

Meanwhile, Nintendo has not actually said anything about the accuracy of the third-party Switch 2 model which has been shown.

VIDEO — La Nintendo Switch 2 en avant-première au #CES2025.



L'accessoiriste Genki indique posséder la vraie console et expose une maquette 3D + des accessoires.



Les détails ici : https://t.co/5LDlnR2zC1 pic.twitter.com/IJ6taQggIQ — Numerama (@Numerama) January 8, 2025 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

In addition to that mock Switch 2 model, yesterday we had some further console leaks. Purported retail listings for Switch 2 MicroSD Express cards started showing up. Meanwhile, another report suggested Nintendo's upcoming console won't be compatible with the Switch 1 dock. There were also some new murmurings over the Switch 2's optical sensor.

Nintendo will be sharing something official on its Switch successor soon enough, though. It previously confirmed we would receive a proper announcement before the close of the fiscal year, which ends 31st March. What we do know for sure is that the new console will be backwards compatible with Switch 1 games.