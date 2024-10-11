Nintendo asks Switch Online playtesters not to disclose any information, but how long will that last?

Nintendo is requesting participants in its secretive Nintendo Switch Online: Playtest Program do not disclose details of the test.

Earlier this week, Nintendo announced it would soon be playtesting a new Switch Online feature, but only up to 10,000 people would be accepted.

This, of course, drew plenty of attention and excitement - so much so that the playtest application reached capacity within a minute of going live yesterday.

Twitter/X user (and Nintendo dataminer) OatmealDome was one of the lucky people to be accepted and has since shared a screenshot of Terms and Conditions from Nintendo that must be accepted.

"We request that you do not discuss or disclose content from either the Nintendo Switch Online: Playtest Program test software or website with others," it reads.

The download code also cannot be shared with others, or re-issued.

[NSO - Playtest]



Note: players will not be allowed to talk about the contents of the playtest. You must accept an NDA before the software can be downloaded.



(Pretty sure there will be people who post to social media about it within the first 5 minutes regardless...) pic.twitter.com/uhvmwFs4Q9 — OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) October 10, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

While this isn't strictly an NDA, it's clear Nintendo wants lucky applicants to keep quiet about what they experience.

But really, how likely is that?

The playtest itself is set to take place from 24th October until 6th November and involves a 2.2 GB software download.

So what do you think the playtest will be for? A new Virtual Console? Game streaming? Something related to Switch 2?