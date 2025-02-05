Nintendo announces timing of its dedicated Switch 2 Direct

We knew it was coming, but Nintendo has now confirmed an exact time for its dedicated Switch 2 Direct.

The company will host a Nintendo Direct focused on its upcoming Switch successor on 2nd April, at 2pm UK time.

For those of you sitting across the pond, that's 6am PST.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Here's our Zoe with 9 Nintendo Switch 2 games it NEEDS to have. Watch on YouTube

But while Nintendo has now shared an actual time for its Direct with us all, it is still keeping further specifics under wraps for now. The upcoming showcase will simply offer "a closer look at Nintendo Switch 2", is all the company has said for the time being.

Even so, from the earlier Switch 2 reveal, we can presume we will hear more about the Joy-Con's apparent mouse functionality, and maybe even discover what exactly that mysterious button on the right-hand Joy-Con does.

We should also hear more about what games will be heading to Switch 2. Last month's announcement teaser did give us a glimpse of a new Mario Kart title, complete with a fresh looking Donkey Kong. Maybe we will find out if a theory currently making the rounds, which suggests the addition of fuel tanks in Mario Kart may shake up gameplay, will prove accurate.

Meanwhile, it has been a hot minute since we last heard anything on the long-in-development Metroid Prime 4 or Pokémon Legends: Z-A, but perhaps this will change on 2nd April.

Nintendo will hopefully give us a release date too. For now, the console still just has a vague 2025 window tied to it. What do you think (or hope) we will see?

Join us on April 2nd at 14:00 (UK time) for #NintendoDirect: Nintendo Switch 2 – 02.04.2025, where we will share a closer look at #NintendoSwitch2.



► https://t.co/0iferS7Ev5 pic.twitter.com/JbnA7H9VmB — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) February 5, 2025 Manage cookie settings To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Elsewhere in Nintendo-related news, EA has become one of the first publishers to discuss - in broad terms - its plans for Switch 2. In fact, the company has implied it has its eye on Nintendo's console for several of its key franchises, including EA Sports FC and Madden.