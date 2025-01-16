Nintendo announces Switch 2 public hands-on tour

Nintendo's just-announced Switch 2 will be available to play in London on April 11th to 13th.

A worldwide hands-on tour for the public to try the new console ahead of launch has just been announced, with dates running from early April - just after the big Switch 2 Nintendo Direct - until the beginning of June.

Perhaps, after that, is when Switch 2 will actually launch?

If you're keen to go hands-on with Switch 2 for yourself - and presumably its new Mario Kart - there's a Nintendo Switch 2 Experience website to visit when tickets go live.

"Tickets will be made available through a free-to-enter, randomly selected draw," Nintendo announced today. "Enter the draw anytime during the registration period for a chance to attend. Registrations for the London event are open from 17th January at 2pm (UK time) until 26th January 26th at 11.59pm (UK time)."

The full list of Nintendo Switch 2 Experience dates is as follows:

Europe:

Paris, April 4-6, 2025

London, April 11-13, 2025

Milan, April 25-27, 2025

Berlin, April 25-27, 2025

Madrid, May 9-11, 2025

Amsterdam, May 9-11, 2025

North America:

New York, April 4-6, 2025

Los Angeles, April 11-13, 2025

Dallas, April 25-27, 2025

Toronto, April 25-27, 2025

Oceania:

Melbourne, May 10-11, 2025

Asia: