Nintendo announces Switch 2 public hands-on tour
Heading to London in April.
Nintendo's just-announced Switch 2 will be available to play in London on April 11th to 13th.
A worldwide hands-on tour for the public to try the new console ahead of launch has just been announced, with dates running from early April - just after the big Switch 2 Nintendo Direct - until the beginning of June.
Perhaps, after that, is when Switch 2 will actually launch?
If you're keen to go hands-on with Switch 2 for yourself - and presumably its new Mario Kart - there's a Nintendo Switch 2 Experience website to visit when tickets go live.
"Tickets will be made available through a free-to-enter, randomly selected draw," Nintendo announced today. "Enter the draw anytime during the registration period for a chance to attend. Registrations for the London event are open from 17th January at 2pm (UK time) until 26th January 26th at 11.59pm (UK time)."
The full list of Nintendo Switch 2 Experience dates is as follows:
Europe:
- Paris, April 4-6, 2025
- London, April 11-13, 2025
- Milan, April 25-27, 2025
- Berlin, April 25-27, 2025
- Madrid, May 9-11, 2025
- Amsterdam, May 9-11, 2025
North America:
- New York, April 4-6, 2025
- Los Angeles, April 11-13, 2025
- Dallas, April 25-27, 2025
- Toronto, April 25-27, 2025
Oceania:
- Melbourne, May 10-11, 2025
Asia:
- Tokyo (Makuhari), April 26-27, 2025
- Seoul, May 31-June 1, 2025
- Hong Kong, To be announced
- Taipei, To be announced