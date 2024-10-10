Nintendo Alarmo clock costs £90, now available to Switch Online subscribers

Alarmo, Nintendo's new interactive alarm clock, is available now in the UK if you're a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber.

The gadget is priced £89.99 on these shores. Upon its surprise announcement yesterday, Nintendo also announced a $99 price point for the US.

Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo, to give the device its full name, is an interactive alarm designed to sit by your bedside. It includes alarm sounds and animations based around several top Nintendo franchises - including Mario, Zelda, Pikmin and Splatoon - to wake you up in the morning.

The interactivity comes from Alarmo's snazzy movement sensor, which can detect when you're beginning to get out of bed. When it detects this, you can expect to hear additional noises - such as Mario coin sounds - as if to cheer on your rise from slumber.

Alarmo is set to become more widely available beginning in "mid-January 2025", Nintendo announced yesterday. For now, you'll need a Nintendo Switch Online membership to order one from Nintendo's online store.

Wake up to a world of games! Introduce a little play to your wake-up routine with Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo, now available on My Nintendo Store!



🇬🇧: https://t.co/FLoYje7TOI



🇮🇪: https://t.co/7XDk8gsxYH pic.twitter.com/668tNkd1lv — My Nintendo Store UK (@NintendoStoreUK) October 10, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Eurogamer was able to access the device's My Nintendo Store page with relative ease this morning, after a brief wait in a virtual queue. There's no word on how much stock of Alarmo is currently available.

Tempted?