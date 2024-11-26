Nintendo adds The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom to the official series timeline

Nintendo has added The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom to the official series timeline.

The adorable top-down game is part of the 'Hero is defeated' timeline, slotting in behind Tri-Force Heroes and the original The Legend of Zelda.

The timeline links (pun intended) all the games together, famously splitting after Ocarina of Time depending on whether the hero is successful or not at saving the world.

So what does this mean for Echoes of Wisdom? I'm yet to finish it myself, though in all honesty we all know the timeline is incredibly loose and somewhat meaningless.

Worryingly, though, after Echoes of Wisdom Nintendo specifies a "Decline of Hyrule Kingdom". What happened? What did you do Zelda?

Is this where you expected the game to sit? | Image credit: Nintendo

Back in September, Nintendo officially listed both Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom outside of the established timeline, with no relation to previous games.

Further, in a recent interview with The Washington Post, series producer Eiji Aonuma stated Zelda games are developed from a gameplay perspective first, with story formed later. So how much does the timeline really matter?

Echoes of Wisdom was released on Switch back in September, and is the first game in the series to feature the titular princess as the playable protagonist.

Zelda voice actor Patricia Summersett told GamesRadar it would be "amazing" to see the princess as protagonist in an open world Zelda too. "I'm so happy for the fandom that they got Echoes of Wisdom, of course, but I mean, yeah, there can always be more playable Zelda as far as I'm concerned," she said.

"Thanks to playful puzzles and an imaginative reinvention of Hyrule's historic iconography, Echoes of Wisdom emerges as a bold and creative new chapter in Zelda's legend," reads our Echoes of Wisdom review.