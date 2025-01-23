Ninja Gaiden 4 announced, from Team Ninja and PlatinumGames
Plus: Ninja Gaiden 2 Black shadow dropped today!
Tonight's Xbox Developer Direct has kicked off with the reveal of Ninja Gaiden 4, a fresh mainline entry in the legendary action game series in development by Team Ninja and PlatinumGames.
It's the first new entry in the series for 13 years, and is set to launch this autumn on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, including on Xbox Game Pass.
Before then, Ninja Gaiden 2 Black - described as the "definitive version" of the game - has been revealed and shadow dropped, and is available to play now on Xbox Game Pass.
