Ninja Gaiden 2 Black receives New Game+ and photo modes in major update

Ninja Gaiden 2 Black has received a major update, adding a New Game+ mode and a photo mode.

New Game+ allows players to begin a new game on any difficulty level previously cleared with all weapons and Ninpo spells unlocked (though they revert to level one).

Photo mode, meanwhile, is accessed in the options menu and allows players to pause the action and move the camera around to take screenshots. It's pretty basic, but a nice addition.

Elsewhere in the update, on top of a handful of bug fixes, players can now hide their projectile weapon for a cleaner look, and Team Ninja has made a few balance adjustments.

Specifically, these mainly impact missions where players take control of Ryu's various female companions: the enemies in chapters 8 and 11 have had their HP lowered, while the number of enemies in chapters 13 and 14 (the latter played as Ryu) has been raised. Ayane has also seen a buff to her attacks.

The full patch notes can be found on the Team Ninja website.

The update is available now across all versions: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (Microsoft Store, Steam).

Ninja Gaiden 2 Black was shadow dropped at the recent Xbox Developer Direct - it's a revised version of the Xbox 360 game Ninja Gaiden 2, with elements from its Sigma release on PS3.

Digital Foundry described the release as "the best version yet", though it's not perfect.

The release comes ahead of Ninja Gaiden 4, with Team Ninja collaborating with action game experts PlatinumGames and adding in a new playable protagonist.