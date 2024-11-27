Next cards joining Pokémon TCG Pocket leak ahead of December events

The next round of cards joining Pokémon TCG Pocket have leaked ahead of December's events.

Earlier this month, datamines revealed multiple cards and events arriving in December with gen one starter Bulbasaur and its evolutions as the focus.

Now, thanks to a new update of the app, promo cards for the next Wonder Pick and Solo Battle events have leaked. And yes, Bulbasaur is included.

As shared on reddit, the following Pokémon will feature and all have new card artwork: Jigglypuff, Onix, Greninja, Haunter, Bulbasaur, and Magnemite.

The latter two are particularly important as they reportedly will be the focus of the forthcoming Wonder Pick event. That Onix artwork looks a little interesting though.

These cards will all feature in a Venusaur PvE event set to begin on 29th November and run until 13th December. Much like the Lapras Ex event, players will battle against AI in solo battles for the rewards.

Pokémon TCG Pocket has already proven incredibly popular since its launch last month - in its first three weeks it surpassed $120m in total earnings.

Don't forget to also spend your pack points: these are earned by opening booster packs and can be spent on specific cards, but they have an unknown expiry date.