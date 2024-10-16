New trailer for sci-fi RPG Exodus stars Matthew McConaughey in mysterious role

A new trailer for forthcoming sci-fi RPG Exodus has been released, starring Hollywood's Matthew McConaughey as the narrator.

The game was first announced at The Game Awards at the end of last year, revealing McConaughey would be making his video game debut. Now we get to hear him in-game for the first time.

So who is he playing? That's still unclear, though it's all part of the game's mysterious storyline.

The trailer, above, introduces The Mara Yama, presumably the game's villains. They are "horrifying Celestials, twisted into monstrous forms" and "unlike anything humanity has ever faced in the battle for survival", according to a new blog post. These creatures "have no known territory or homeworld, living in massive space citadels secreted in desolate regions of space".

It's all very evocative, though we're yet to get a proper look at Exodus gameplay.

The game is being developed by Archetype Entertainment, a division of Hasbro's Wizards of the Coast. The studio is led by two ex-Bioware staff: James Ohlen and Chad Robertson. Ohlen worked on a number of BioWare games as creative director and lead designer, including Baldur's Gate and Dragon Age: Origins, while Robertson was head of live services on Anthem.

Exodus is a brand new AAA game. In a Founders Q&A video last month, Ohlen and Robertson discussed developing the game, their inspirations, and the game's multiple playstyles. They also noted a look at gameplay will be coming soon.

There's still no news of a release date yet, but with strong talent and a star narrator, we're keen to see Exodus in action.