New Switch 2 leak appears to show off improved Joy-Con design

Another day, another Nintendo Switch 2 leak - this time pertaining to images that purport to be of a Joy-Con for Nintendo's Switch successor.

As Tom reported a little while back, we've had a fair idea what Switch 2 will look like for a while - at least since a prototype console shell and internal components surfaced online in late September. But recent weeks have seen further images posted, this time by accessory companies now taking orders for Switch 2 add-ons, which show close estimations for Nintendo's next console in greater detail.

Now we have brand-new images of what's reported to be the new generation of Joy-Con controllers with magnetic Joy-Con attachments and an additional button below Home on the right Joy-Con.

Reportedly originating from China, the Joy-Con shows off its new magnetic attachment as well as revised colour palette which differs from existing Joy-Cons.

Rumor: More images of Switch 2 Joy-Cons have immerged from China.



Source: https://t.co/MplOUwKhRi pic.twitter.com/5ZdFmVlggl — Stealth (@Stealth40k) January 5, 2025 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

If the images are authentic - and right now, there is no proof - it looks like we can also expect enlarged SL and SR buttons, too, and maybe even a mouse-like optical sensor. You can check the photos out yourself in the X post above or in the subreddit thread embedded below:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

If the images are not fake and do indeed originate from a Chinese factory that's manufacturing the new machines (apparently, the Joy-Con has a system serial number that is allegedly validated by Nintendo's Check Warranty page), it seems increasingly unlikely Nintendo will exceed its self-imposed deadline of 31st March 2025 to show off its Switch successor.

When it does arrive, fans expect next year's long-awaited blockbuster Metroid Prime 4 to launch on Nintendo's new hardware. Nintendo has also confirmed that Switch 2 will be backwards compatible.