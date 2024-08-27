New Sonic the Hedgehog 3 film trailer reveals Keanu Reeves' Shadow

A new trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has been released, giving us a proper look at Shadow the Hedgehog and a chance to hear his voice for the first time. You can check out the trailer below.

Shadow's voice actor, confirms Variety, is Keanu Reeves (The Matrix, John Wick), as heavily rumoured.

Back in April, it was rumoured Reeves would be voicing Shadow. And the end of the second Sonic film heavily hinted at Shadow's inclusion.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 | Official Trailer (2024 Movie) Sonic the Hedgehog 3 | Official Trailer (2024 Movie)Watch on YouTube

So what else was shown in the trailer?

As expected, Shadow will be the main nemesis wrecking havoc Sonic, Tails and Knuckles will have to join forces to beat.

It includes the return of Jim Carey as Dr. Robotnik - and another intriguing character too. There's no sign yet of who Krysten Ritter will be playing.

I'll admit I was hoping for some more Sonic Adventure 2 references, though the night-time metropolis setting of much of the trailer could at least be a nod to Radical Highway. I need the truck chase! There's even an Akira motorcycle slide, of course.

Image credit: Paramount

The music, too, reorchestrates both the classic Green Hill Zone and Sonic Adventure 2's theme Live & Learn.

Did you spot anything? Let us know in the comments.

The release of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 on 20th December will round off Sega's Year of Shadow, which also includes Lego sets, a tour of the Shadow motorcycle, and the release in October of Sonic x Shadow Generations.

I went hands-on with that game's Shadow campaign a couple of months ago and enjoyed its big dash of nostalgia.