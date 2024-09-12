New PS5 system update adds customisable Welcome Hub

A fresh PS5 system software update is on the way that adds a new customisable Welcome Hub to the home screen.

The Welcome Hub will be a tab on the home screen - like the store or individual games - which players can customise with widgets for a personalised experience. Essentially, it's a reworked version of the Explore tab previously only available in the U.S.

Players in the U.S. will receive the Welcome Hub today, with Japan and select countries in Europe following "over the coming weeks", and then a full worldwide release.

Widgets include the likes of console storage, controller battery levels, online friends, trophies, and more. Widgets can be resized and the background can be altered to preset designs with animated effects, or your own screenshot.

Another addition in the system update is a phased release of Party Share, which will allow players to share a party voice chat link on any messaging or social media app via QR code. It means you can add any player to your voice chat without needing to be friends on PlayStation Network.

The new Welcome Hub with customisable widgets | Image credit: Sony

Elsewhere, some features included in a previous beta will roll out globally today. That includes personalised 3D audio profiles, the ability to adjust remote play settings for individual users, and adaptive charging for your controllers.

The latter helps save power by adjusting the length of time power is supplied to a controller when charging. However, this is only available for the PS5 Slim and newly announced PS5 Pro.

Full details can be found on the PlayStation Blog.

Earlier this week, Sony finally announced the digital-only PS5 Pro, which comes with a £700 price tag. It also quietly increased the price of a PS5 DualSense controller before the announcement.