New Pokémon Bellibolt is an electric-type frog

Amp-hibian.
Liv Ngan
News by Liv Ngan Reporter Intern
Published on
Bellibolt and Iono

Today brings another new Pokémon set to debut in the upcoming Scarlet and Violet games for Nintendo Switch: Bellibolt, an electric-type frog.

A couple of days ago, a teaser was released where Iono, a new gym leader character described as an influencer and livestreamer within the Pokémon universe, asked viewers to guess what her partner Pokémon was.

We were given the following clues: appearance-wise it's squishy, sluggish with an easygoing vibe, and has "two big ol' bumps on its noggin that people always mistake for eyes". And it's "so cute", according to Iono.

Watch on YouTube
Meet Bellibolt 🐸⚡️ | Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet.

Today, a video containing the answer was uploaded. Meet Bellibolt!

Bellibolt in all its glory.

Those suspiciously eye-looking things on either side of its head aren't eyes, they're just some small lumps. Its actual eyes are the two dots above its mouth.

On the Scarlet and Violet website, Bellibolt is described as easygoing. Apparently it emits a sound from its stomach when its hungry. Bellibolt can generate energy by expanding and contracting its body. (I've gotta tell you, having a Bellibolt would have made studying electrodynamics a lot more fun at university.) The eye-bumps are where the generated electricity gets discharged.

Bellibolt has a new ability called Electromorphosis. Whenever it is hit by an attack it gets charged up, boosting the power of the next electric-type move it uses.

I will admit Bellibolt is very round. In the video it does make some sort of boing-y noises as it moves. I find it quite cute, but I just can't get past its not-eyes-but-antennas.

Iono also revealed she heads up Paldea's Levincia Gym, inviting trainers to battle (or "collab") with her.

