New job ad hints that Netflix is "rapidly expanding new gaming offerings"

Netflix is looking to "rapidly expand" the "new gaming offerings" available on its cloud gaming service.

That's according to a new job advertisement put out by the company that seeks a new senior software engineer with "experience with game development".

As well as finding someone with all the necessary coding skills, Netflix hopes the new recruit will also have some experience in "Unity or Unreal game engines" and says it is "rapidly expanding new gaming offerings" on its global streaming service.

"Bring your passion for games and joy of enabling others as we build our games experience," the recruitment advertisement says (thanks, NME). "We are rapidly expanding new gaming offerings, so we are seeking a rendering engineer who is excited to help us lead the continued building and scaling of our efforts for our international audience.

"We are looking for a rendering engineer to support our cloud gaming service. In this role, you will help optimise the rendering of games so we can render multiple games on our cloud gaming appliances," it continues. "You will also assist with the development of SDKs to enable game developers to succeed in writing high-quality games for the Netflix cloud games ecosystem."

There are roughly 221 million Netflix subscribers, but only 1.7 million actually engage with the subscription service's games on a daily basis - that's less than one percent of users.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Netflix lost almost a million subscribers over a three-month period. That said, the company is still looking to increase its gaming slate, and perhaps bring in some more subscribers, by doubling its current offering of games to 50 titles by the end of this year.

Part of its strategy to do this has included acquiring new studios, such as Next Games (the developer behind the mobile RPG Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales) and Oxenfree developer Night School.