New free-to-play sci-fi shooter The First Descendant clocks up 10m players in just one week

Nexon's all-new free-to-play sci-fi shooter The First Descendant has clocked up 10m players in seven days.

Marking the occasion, Nexon says the milestone "means everything to us", and thanked players for their "tremendous support and love".

🎉 10 Million Descendants! 🎉



We've reached 10 million Descendants in just 7 days!

Thank you all for your tremendous support and love. It means everything to us.

We will do our best to bring you great experiences. Can't wait to continue this journey together! pic.twitter.com/SsvcelMTsh — The First Descendant (@FirstDescendant) July 12, 2024

The First Descendant is available now on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and last-gen consoles. It's currently sitting on a "mixed" user review score on Steam.

Yesterday, Nexon responded to claims the iconography of The First Descendant is strikingly similar to icons found in Destiny 2.

Earlier this week, players identified a surprising number of similarities between the icons and weapons used in the new free-to-play sci-fi shooter The First Descendant and Destiny 2.

In response, publisher Nexon said it is "taking the concerns raised seriously" and will "ensure that the imagery that may appear similar [to Destiny 2] clearly reflects the unique identity of [its] game".