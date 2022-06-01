New Evercade handheld console coming this winter

A new Evercade handheld console will be released this winter: the Evercade EXP.

Iterating on the previous handheld, the slick white Evercade EXP features a faster processor on par with its home console equivalent Evercade VS, as well as a higher resolution screen, built-in WiFi, and a new pair of triggers.

In addition, Tate Mode will allow players to rotate the handheld for vertical play - the screen has been designed for this and the console includes extra buttons to accommodate the change in orientation.

The Evercade consoles, from Blaze Entertainment, are designed to play retro arcade games on cartridges. All current cartridges will be compatible with the new handheld.

The Evercade EXP will come with the IREM Arcade 1 six-game collection in the box, which includes R-Type, In The Hunt, Moon Patrol, 10 Yard Fight, and more.

The Toaplan Arcade 1 collection will also be released alongside the console, with a focus on Tate Mode compatible games.

The console will release this winter at £129.99, $149.99, or €149.99 - pre-orders open in September.

Digital Foundry was a fan of the previous Evercade retro handheld. However, this is set to be discontinued and future cartridges are only guaranteed to run on original Evercade handhelds with firmware 2.x or higher.