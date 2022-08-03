If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

New Bomberman game coming to Apple Arcade

In cider news.
Victoria Kennedy
Victoria Kennedy
Published on

Apple Arcade users will soon be getting a new game in the Bomberman series to add to their collection.

Amazing Bomberman will be available to download on the iOS Apple Arcade this Friday (5th August).

The release of Amazing Bomberman will introduce "musical mayhem to the storied series" and see players "use various bomb types to smash obstacles and collect special items as the stage changes to match different songs". You can check out the new trailer for it all below.

Watch on YouTube
Amazing Bomberman's teaser trailer.

Konami promises Amazing Bomberman will offer users easy to play online battles, with the game catering to both solo players and those that want to battle it out with friends (which can be done through the aptly named "friend battle" mode).

There will also be a series of collectible items available that players will be able to customise.

As for the game's soundtrack, Konami states this will be a "fusion of Bomberman and originally composed music".

Earlier this year, the developer announced its plans to pull the plug on Super Bomberman R Online, with the service due to go offline on 1st December.

Konami did not go into the specifics of why it made this decision, only citing "various circumstances" as the catalyst for the closure.

Victoria Kennedy

Victoria Kennedy

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won’t), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

