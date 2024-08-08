New Black Myth: Wukong trailer gives final look at gameplay ahead of release

Game Science has released a fresh trailer for forthcoming action-RPG Black Myth: Wukong ahead of its release later this month.

The trailer gives an extended look at the world of the game, the combat and transformational abilities of the monkey protagonist, and the imposing bosses he'll face - from smaller enemies to colossal beasts.

You may want to skip the trailer if you're looking to go in completely spoiler free, but it's certainly worth a look to admire the dramatic production.

Black Myth: Wukong - Final Trailer | Launching August 20, 2024 Black Myth: Wukong - Final Trailer | Launching August 20, 2024Watch on YouTube

Black Myth: Wukong is set for release on 20th August across PC and PS5. With its basis in the classic novel Journey to the West, it's steeped in Chinese folklore.

However, its Xbox Series X/S version has been delayed as it requires more time for optimisation and remains without a release date.

Chinese developer Game Science has also courted controversy following reports of misogyny at the studio. When Eurogamer contacted the developer with regards to these reports, it declined to comment.

I've been hands-on with Black Myth: Wukong a couple of times: at Gamescom last year and a preview session more recently.

I came away impressed with its visuals and boss battles, though it feels a little empty in the space between.

Is it a Soulslike? Game Science calls it an action-RPG and appears keen to separate itself from FromSoftware's work, though it certainly has some of the trappings of the genre.