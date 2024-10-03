New Avatar: The Last Airbender RPG will be "the biggest video game in franchise history"

A new AAA action-RPG based on the popular animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender is on the way.

Though still early in development, it's being made by Paramount Game Studios and Saber Interactive in "close collaboration" with Avatar Studios to tell a new story that's set to be "the biggest video game in franchise history".

Players will take on the role of an "all-new, never-before-seen Avatar", reports IGN, and will take place thousands of years in the past. The development team promises a vibrant world in which to master all four elements, dynamic combat alongside companions, and "the challenges and decisions that come with being the keeper of balance in the world".

Although there's no release date yet, it's set for release across PC and consoles.

Avatar Studios was set up in 2021 by original show creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko to expand the Avatar universe.

"At Saber, we are all truly fans of the IP we work with," said Josh Austin, head of IP development and licensing, Saber Interactive. "Our team members are some of the most devoted, passionate creatives out there and it's an honor to join forces with Avatar Studios and Paramount Games to further expand the Avatar Legends universe in video games. This unique co-fund structure is a result of our ever-expanding collaboration with Paramount, which started over a decade ago with WWZ, and we’re excited for all that’s on the horizon."

The Avatar: The Last Airbender series began on Nickelodeon in 2005 and was inspired by Chinese martial arts in its story of "Avatars" capable of "bending" the elements.

A number of video games based on the series have been released over the years, from the 2006 game of the same name right up to last year's mobile game Avatar: Generations.

However, this new action-RPG will be the biggest adaptation yet.

Saber is fresh off its Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 success, with other games also based on famous IP on the way. That includes Jurassic Park: Survival, A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead, and the troubled Star Wars: The Old Republic Remake.