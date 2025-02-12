New action game Tides of Annihilation fuses modern day London with Arthurian Legend

Tides of Annihilation is a new action game that fuses modern London with Arthurian Legend, announced at tonight's PlayStation State of Play.

While that sounds distinctly British, it comes from Chinese developer Eclipse Glow Games and will sit neatly alongside the likes of Asian action games Lost Soul Aside, Stellar Blade, Phantom Blade Zero, and Black Myth: Wukong.

This is a game that merges an Elden Ring-esque fantasy aesthetic with the present day British capital, where protagonist Gwendolyn can summon spectral Knights of the Round Table. Check out a trailer below.

The developer promises to include iconic London landmarks in the setting, as the city is "cataclysmically altered by an otherworldly invasion". Gwendolyn is humanity's sole survivor.

That means battling against huge bosses and ancient knights and colossal beasts, with attacks seemingly swapping between summons, magic, and weapons.

There's a lot going on, then, but the action looks incredibly stylish.

Image credit: Eclipse Glow Games

Image credit: Eclipse Glow Games

There are so many forthcoming action games this year, but Tides of Annihilation stands out for its unique aesthetic and novel spin on Arthurian Legend.

"Debuting Tides of Annihilation at Sony State of Play is an incredible, humbling accomplishment for the Eclipse Glow development team," said Kun Fu, lead game producer at Eclipse Glow Games.

"It's also just the beginning. We've created a world that reimagines Arthurian Legend where themes of courage, loyalty, and heroism intertwine with an epic story set in a strange-yet-familiar setting that will test the mettle of true gamers and push the genre forward."

Though there's no release date, the game is set for release across PS5 and PS5 Pro, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (Epic and Steam).