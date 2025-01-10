Network test registration for Elden Ring co-op spin-off Nightreign starts in just a few hours time

You will very soon be able to register to take part in the network test for Elden Ring's upcoming co-op spin-off, Nightreign.

Those who are keen to participate in the test can register from this afternoon at 2pm UK time.

The test itself is scheduled for 14th to 17th February, and will run in three hour blocks. On the 14th (so, Valentine's Day, and really, what is more romantic than Elden Ring?), the session will run between 11am and 2pm UK time. On the 15th, there will be two sessions. The first will run from 3am until 6am, the second will run between 7pm and 10pm. The session on the 16th will run between 11am and 2pm once again, and the final session on 17th will run from 3am until 6am.

Nightreign's test will be available across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, although the developer notes the full game will also be available to those on PC via Steam, as well as Xbox One and PS4 consoles.

"The network test is a preliminary verification test in which the selected testers play a portion of the game prior to the full game launch," reads the information page for Nightreign's network test (where I also presume a link for registration will also be made available).

"Various technical verifications of online systems will be examined by conducting large-scale network load tests."

Image credit: FromSoft

Players who take to Elden Ring: Nightreign on its release will have to "outlast a three day-and-night cycle, making split decisions about combat and exploration across changing maps to become strong enough to take down terrifying bosses at the end of each day".

Towards the end of last year, FromSoftware boss Hidetaki Miyazaki stated Elden Ring 2 isn't in development. However, this standalone spin-off is still expanding upon the franchise, and not too long after Elden Ring received its widely praised expansion Shadow of the Erdtree.