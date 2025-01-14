Netflix's Doug-Cockle-starring animated Witcher movie Sirens of the Deep gets February arrival date

Sirens of the Deep, Netflix's latest animated The Witcher movie - which is perhaps most notable for the fact it'll see Doug Cockle reprising his video game role as the gravelly voiced Geralt of Rivia - now has a release date, and is streaming from 11th February.

Sirens of the Deep is based on The Witcher author Andrzej Sapkowski's short story A Little Sacrifice, and begins with Geralt investigating a series of attacks in a seaside village. One thing leads to another, however, and everybody's favourite white-haired grump soon finds himself drawn into a centuries-old conflict between humans and merpeople.

"He must count on friends — old and new," Netflix teases in its announcement, "to solve the mystery before the hostilities between the two kingdoms escalate into all-out war."

Geralt will be joined by Anya Chalotra and Joey Batey, reprising their live-action TV series roles of Yennefer and Jaskier respectively, and the whole thing is being directed by Kang Hei Chul - who helmed Netflix's previous animated Witcher movie, 2021's surprisingly decent Nightmare of the Wolf. And if that's whet your appetite, there's a new two-minute trailer to view.

As for what's next for Netflix's The Witcher, that'll be season four of the streaming service's divisive live-action adaptation, which sees Liam Hemsworth taking over the role of Geralt of Rivia following Henry Cavill's departure in 2022. But if it's more Cockle you want, he'll be back in CD Projekt's recently unveiled next Witcher game - although not as the protagonist, given Ciri is officially the focus this time around.