Netflix's Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 gets new trailer and final release date

There's some good news if you're been eager to sink your teeth into more Castlevania: Nocturne since Netflix's latest animated take on the classic franchise aired in 2023. The long-promised second season finally has a release date, and arrives this Thursday, 16th January.

Castlevania: Nocturne, if you're not up to speed, follows the adventures of Maria Renard and Richter Belmont (a distant descendant of Trevor Belmont and Sypha Belndaes, who both featured heavily in Netflix's original Castlevania adaptation), with its vampiric action playing out against the backdrop of the French Revolution, circa 1792.

Season One of Castlevania: Nocturne was well received on its arrival back in September 2023, its eight-episode run wrapping up with the unexpected arrival of a familiar face. And while a second season was confirmed shortly after the first aired, it's been a bit of a wait for its return.

Season Two, though, is just days away now, and will once again consist of eight episodes. Additionally, Powerhouse is back on animation duties, while showrunner Clive Bradley and directors Sam and Adam Deats also return. And if you're curious for a glimpse at what the team has cooked up for Castlevania: Nocturne's second season, there's two minutes and 40 seconds of teases in Netflix's newly shared trailer above.

So to recap, that's Castlevania: Nocturne's second season, back this Thursday, 16th January on Netflix. Its arrival continues what's been a remarkably busy time for a franchise that hasn't had a new instalment since Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 in 2014. It's appeared in Dead Cells, popped up in V Rising, and even received a third classic games collection last August, this time bundling up the series' three DS titles. Hopefully, all this is leading up to a brand-new game!