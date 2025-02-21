Netflix joins Sifu film project as development continues on Sloclap adaptation

Netflix has joined the Sifu film project, adapting Sloclap's kung-fu roguelike for the big screen.

The project was first revealed in 2022, with Story Kitchen producing - that's the company behind other video game adaptations like the Sonic the Hedgehog films, the forthcoming Tomb Raider and Streets of Rage adaptations, and more.

As Deadline has reported, Netflix is now on board and has tapped TS Nowlin to write the script, while inside sources have said Chad Stahelski and his 87Eleven Entertainment company have joined as producers. Sloclap is also officially involved.

Nowlin is best known for adapting The Maze Runner book series into film, and also wrote the 2022 Netflix film The Adam Project, which starred Ryan Reynolds and Zoe Saldana.

87Eleven, meanwhile, is developing various projects including Sony's Ghost of Tsushima film, a Rainbow Six film starring Michael B Jordan, a new Highlander film with Henry Cavill, and more.

Story Kitchen partner Derek Kolstad was previously linked with the project, following his work on the John Wick films. The Sifu adaptation was described as "John Wick meets M. Night Shyamalan's Old".

Sloclap's game follows a young martial artist seeking vengeance against the death of his master. Thanks to a magical talisman, he's resurrected after each death but ages every time until old age eventually makes his death permanent.

The game reviewed well and proved popular, following Sloclap's previous action game Absolver.

This isn't the first time Sifu has been adapted either, after it featured in Amazon's Secret Level series.

Next for Sloclap is the football action game Rematch, which promises a fresh perspective on the beautiful game.