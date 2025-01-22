Netflix is hiking prices again, but most of Europe has escaped for now

Netflix has announced another wave of price hikes across its various membership tiers - including a Premium subscription bump to $25 a month, among other things - but, for the time being at least, most European countries won't be affected by the charges.

The news comes as Netflix celebrates its biggest quarterly subscriber increase in history, with 19m new customers having joined the streaming service in its most recent fourth quarter - something it attributes to a combination of live sports and original programming, including the second season of Squid Game, which has already amassed more than 165.7m views.

Amid all this, Netflix says it's expecting to generate higher than forecast revenue in 2025 - and that will, in part, be fuelled by a fresh round of price increases. These are specifically targeting the US, Canada, Portugal, and Argentina, coming into effect today.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Switch 2 and Mario Kart 9 have been revealed - but questions remain.Watch on YouTube

"As we continue to invest in programming and deliver more value for our members," the streaming service wrote in its message to shareholders, "we will occasionally ask our members to pay a little more so that we can re-invest to further improve Netflix."

To that end, prices are rising across "most" plans. Netflix's ad-supported tier is increasing from $6.99 USD to $7.99 a month, while its standard ad-free subscription is getting a bump from $15.49 to $17.99 per month. And as for the streaming service's premium tier - currently the only way to watch its content in 4K - that'll rise from $22.99 to $24.99 a month.

For now, there's no word of price increases beyond the four currently announced countries, but - based on Netflix's previous behaviour - there's a fair chance it won't be too long before they come into effect across additional territories too.