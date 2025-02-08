Netflix celebrates its biggest quarter yet by putting UK prices up again

Remember when we reported that Netflix was hiking prices again, but most of Europe had escaped? Well, not anymore.

As reported by The Guardian, the streaming giant has now confirmed above-inflation price rises for UK subscribers, with its most popular non-ad-supported subscription increasing by £2 to £13 - that's an 18 percent hike - and its most expensive tier rising £1 to £19 a month.

Even the cheapest tier, which includes advertisements, has also increased by a pound to £6 per month. It now also costs an additional £1 to add an extra member to a package.

"We will occasionally ask our members to pay a little more so that we can reinvest to further improve Netflix," the company said, saying the increased fees help the firm "continue to invest in programming and deliver more value for our members".

As Matt summarised for us at the time, the news comes as Netflix celebrates its biggest quarterly subscriber increase in history, with 19m new customers having joined the streaming service in its most recent fourth quarter. And it's expecting to generate higher than forecast revenue in 2025, too.

