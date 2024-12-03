NES version of Tetris bound for Nintendo Switch Online next week

Later this month, Nintendo Switch Online members will be able to get their hands on the NES version of Tetris.

We previously got wind that this particular version of Tetris would be coming to the service back in August. During a dedicated Tetris Forever 'Partner Direct' video, Nintendo stated the game would be heading to Switch Online at some unspecified point during the winter. And, to be honest, I had forgotten about this until today, when I woke up to the news that a release date had now been set (or blocked out, if you will).

Yes, I am pleased to say, the NES version of Tetris will be arriving on Nintendo Switch Online next week, on 12th December.

In case you were unaware, Nintendo Switch Online members can get themselves access to multiple NES, Super NES and Game Boy games.

Additionally, those who choose to go for the higher priced Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack option will also be able to get their mitts on Nintendo 64, Game Boy Advance and SEGA Mega Drive games, along with other perks. That includes things like expansions for other Nintendo games, such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's Booster Course Pass.

A puzzle classic returns!



A puzzle classic returns!



Tetris® for NES comes to Nintendo Switch Online on 12/12! pic.twitter.com/TIhj7Uq2Mo — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 3, 2024

You can check out the full run down of games available on Nintendo's subscription service via our handy guide: All Nintendo Switch Online games available to play right now.

As for Tetris, if you cast minds back to last winter, a then-13-year-old competitive Tetris player managed to 'beat' the falling block game, by getting it to reveal its "kill screen".