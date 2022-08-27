NBA 2K23 has "all-new ways to play in MyTEAM", including Triple threat Online: Co-op and Clutch Time single player, as well as the ability to remove contracts.

2K also confirmed that the annual $250,000 MyTEAM Unlimited tournament is back this year, too, with two tracks: one for last-gen consoles, and another for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

Watch on YouTube NBA 2K23: Experience the Jordan Challenge.

Triple Threat Online: Co-op - a new mode to MyTEAM - allows players to partner with friends for 3v3 co-op "across different variations" of gameplay. There's also Unlimited, which allows players that reach the top tier to start over and unlock "even more rewards" via Season Points, and Clutch Time Single Player enables you to "jump into a single player version of Clutch Time, a fast-paced mode with a 4-point line, to take your best starting five and compete against the AI".

For more, including information about the Starter Cards, Exhibitions, and the trophy case, head on over to the latest Courtside Report.

“We’ve implemented a number of highly requested changes to MyTEAM this year that were top of mind for our community, including the removal of contracts, along with the addition of Triple Threat Online: Co-Op that allows players to team up with friends for the first time ever to test their skills in Co-Op 3v3 online gameplay”, said Erick Boenisch, VP of NBA development at 2K and Visual Concepts.

"We expect to see some exciting match-ups with the return of our annual $250,000 MyTEAM Unlimited Tournament as the best NBA 2K players go head-to-head to prove their skills on the virtual court!"

With NBA 2K23's 9th September release date rapidly approaching, publisher 2K recently shared a closer look at this latest series instalment's new features - including a new trailer - playing up the concept of "authenticity" across its defensive and offensive tool kit. It's also confirmed that progress made on the PS4/XB1 versions will transfer to the next-gen versions as long as they're in the same console family.

ICYMI, NBA 2K23 is inviting you to "experience Michael Jordan's most iconic moments" in its upcoming, and updated, Jordan Challenge mode. The game mode will include 15 "playable moments from Jordan's career that let players relive his legacy from the early days as a college sensation, to his game-winning shot in the 1998 NBA Finals".