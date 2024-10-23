Skip to main content

Nature-rekindling sandbox Towers of Aghasba gets early access release date

Growth potential.

Towers of Aghasba screenshot shows the player riding a small animal, while a larger beast roars in the background.
Image credit: Dreamlit Games
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Editor-in-Chief
Published on

Cast your mind back a month, and you may remember a promising-looking open-world sandbox popping up in Sony's September PlayStation State of Play. That game was Towers of Aghasba, and it now has an early access release date for PC and PS5:

A mix of sandbox survival in a land of big beasts, and an overarching quest of refertilising and rebuilding its ruined open world, Towers of Aghasba stood out as offering a larger gameplay arc than simply rubbing a few sticks together and sticking up a couple of wooden shacks.

Here, the emphasis is on renewing Aghasba's world (presumably, named Aghasba), returning its dusty ruins to grassy fields and then growing crops or encouraging animal life. You can hunt said animal life for quick rewards, or take the slower, kinder approach and... well, the trailer below shows you getting some kind of colourful hearts in return.

The whole thing looks a treat too, which always helps, even if you can spot its various gameplay influences a mile off. Here's an extended look at what Towers of Aghasba's early access has to offer:

Cover image for YouTube videoTowers of Aghasba: Gameplay Showcase + Release Date Announcement!
Towers of Aghasba early access gameplay footage.Watch on YouTube

Towers of Aghasba is the first project from Dreamlit Games, a small Californian startup founded in 2020. Intrigued? You can find it over on PlayStation Store.

