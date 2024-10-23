Nature-rekindling sandbox Towers of Aghasba gets early access release date

Cast your mind back a month, and you may remember a promising-looking open-world sandbox popping up in Sony's September PlayStation State of Play. That game was Towers of Aghasba, and it now has an early access release date for PC and PS5:

A mix of sandbox survival in a land of big beasts, and an overarching quest of refertilising and rebuilding its ruined open world, Towers of Aghasba stood out as offering a larger gameplay arc than simply rubbing a few sticks together and sticking up a couple of wooden shacks.

Here, the emphasis is on renewing Aghasba's world (presumably, named Aghasba), returning its dusty ruins to grassy fields and then growing crops or encouraging animal life. You can hunt said animal life for quick rewards, or take the slower, kinder approach and... well, the trailer below shows you getting some kind of colourful hearts in return.

The whole thing looks a treat too, which always helps, even if you can spot its various gameplay influences a mile off. Here's an extended look at what Towers of Aghasba's early access has to offer:

Towers of Aghasba is the first project from Dreamlit Games, a small Californian startup founded in 2020. Intrigued? You can find it over on PlayStation Store.