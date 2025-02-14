N64 cult classic platformer Glover gets console release date

Cult classic N64 platformer Glover now has a release date on current consoles.

Courtesy of publisher and developer QUByte Interactive, Glover will release across PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch later this month on 27th February.

Don't expect any changes for this re-release though, it still looks and plays as it did back on N64.

Glover was first released back in 1998 from British developer Blitz Games Studios. And as the name suggests, players take control of a giant glove.

This leads to plenty of creativity as the four-fingered hero throws, dribbles, bounces, and rolls a rubber ball across colourful worlds to help out an old wizard after a magical accident causes him to lose his enchanted gloves.

The game was released on PC back in 2022, though has "mixed" reviews on Steam due to issues with both sound and visuals in this port. Let's hope these console versions fare better.

The original N64 release did receive mostly positive reviews and proved refreshing compared with other platformers of the day. A sequel was in development, but subsequently cancelled.

If you're a subscriber to Nintendo Switch Online, Glover isn't part of it but great platformers like Super Mario 64 and Banjo Kazooie are available.