Mystery Tony Hawk remaster now mentioned by pro skater involved in the game, even though Activision hasn't announced it yet

A pro skater has claimed he will appear in a yet-to-be-announced remastered Tony Hawk video game.

Professional skateboarder Tyshawn Jones was chatting during an interview on the Breakfast Club podcast, when he casually stated: "I'm in a Tony Hawk coming out, that's cool... They got a new one they're remastering so that's about to come out, I was in the last one."

As a reminder, Jones was one of the new playable pro skaters added to the remastered Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2, which came out in 2020.

But, while Jones is clearly on (skate)board with this upcoming Tony Hawk remaster (could it be a Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4?), it is worth noting that nothing has been officially announced to be in the works by Activision. That's not to say that there hasn't been plenty of Tony Hawk-flavoured chatter, however.

Plans to give Pro Skater 3 and 4 the remake treatment were reportedly scrapped after Activision made the decision to merge developer Vicarious Visions into Blizzard in 2021. But, that apparently wasn't the end of it after all, and in September last year, Tony Hawk himself gave us all a glimmer of hope that something was in the pipeline.

More pertinently, Hawk revealed he had been "talking to Activision again" last September, and added these talks were " insanely exciting" and he was "working on something" with the studio.

A little later that same month, Hawk then popped up on Instagram with a post marking the 25th anniversary of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater. And how did he round everything off? Well, like this:

"I'm not supposed to tease anything else about the future of the series, but there will be a future."

Hopefully we will hear something more concrete on what exactly this franchise future will look like soon. In the meantime, Eurgamer has contacted Activision Blizzard for comment on Jones' statement regarding a new Tony Hawk's Pro Skater game.