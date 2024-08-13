Murder Mystery 2 codes August 2024

Murder Mystery 2 is a Roblox deduction game where you’re assigned a random role every round. If you’re the murderer, you’ll try to eliminate everybody before getting caught, while if you’re the sheriff, you’ll try to take out the murderer. Or, if you’re an innocent (the most common role), you’ll hide from the murderer, all while trying to expose them. Along the way, you’ll collect hundreds of knives, effects, powers, and other fancy cosmetics.

If you want to stock up on some rare knives to flex or trade (and the occasional free pet), you can use Murder Mystery 2 codes. These codes are relatively rare nowadays, but developer Nikilis usually shares them on Twitter. We’ve gone ahead and done all the hard work for you and rounded up every current and expired Murder Mystery 2 code right here so you can get back to hiding or hunting.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

All working Murder Mystery 2 codes

Murder Mystery 2 doesn’t currently have any working codes. If the developers do add new codes, we’ll be sure to update this list!

All expired Murder Mystery 2 codes

COMB4T2

PR1SM

AL3X

C0RL

D3NIS

SK3TCH

SUB0

INF3CT3D

G003Y

R3PT1L3

SK00L

PATR1CK

2015

G1FT3D

TH3N3XTL3V3

N30N

HW2017

How do I redeem codes in Murder Mystery 2?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Murder Mystery 2? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Murder Mystery 2 in Roblox. Click the Inventory button on the left side of your screen. Enter your code into the field in the bottom right corner of the menu that pops up and hit Redeem.

Looking for more Roblox codes after a long Murder Mystery 2 session? We've got your back with our codes guides for other popular games like Bikelife Miami 2, Arm Wrestle Simulator, Blade Ball, Basketball Legends, and Silly Tower Defense.