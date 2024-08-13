Murder Mystery 2 codes August 2024
How to redeem MM2 codes in Roblox.
Murder Mystery 2 is a Roblox deduction game where you’re assigned a random role every round. If you’re the murderer, you’ll try to eliminate everybody before getting caught, while if you’re the sheriff, you’ll try to take out the murderer. Or, if you’re an innocent (the most common role), you’ll hide from the murderer, all while trying to expose them. Along the way, you’ll collect hundreds of knives, effects, powers, and other fancy cosmetics.
If you want to stock up on some rare knives to flex or trade (and the occasional free pet), you can use Murder Mystery 2 codes. These codes are relatively rare nowadays, but developer Nikilis usually shares them on Twitter. We’ve gone ahead and done all the hard work for you and rounded up every current and expired Murder Mystery 2 code right here so you can get back to hiding or hunting.
All working Murder Mystery 2 codes
Murder Mystery 2 doesn’t currently have any working codes. If the developers do add new codes, we’ll be sure to update this list!
All expired Murder Mystery 2 codes
- COMB4T2
- PR1SM
- AL3X
- C0RL
- D3NIS
- SK3TCH
- SUB0
- INF3CT3D
- G003Y
- R3PT1L3
- SK00L
- PATR1CK
- 2015
- G1FT3D
- TH3N3XTL3V3
- N30N
- HW2017
How do I redeem codes in Murder Mystery 2?
Not sure how to redeem codes in Murder Mystery 2? Here’s what you’ll need to do:
- Launch Murder Mystery 2 in Roblox.
- Click the Inventory button on the left side of your screen.
- Enter your code into the field in the bottom right corner of the menu that pops up and hit Redeem.
