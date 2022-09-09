MultiVersus update stops Velma calling the police on her opponents

MultiVersus update stops Velma calling the police on her opponentsThey can Scooby-Doo one.
A new update for MultiVersus has been released.
The patch notes for this update detail various hitbox overhaul changes and Gizmo's debut to Warner Bros.' Smash-like brawler.
What has caught most people's attention, however, is the news that Velma of Scooby-Doo fame will no longer be calling the police on her opponents.
With this new patch, she will instead now call on her fellow Scooby gang to send her foes packing. In fact, they will be driven off by the Mystery Machine.
You can see Velma's updated move in action below.
So, in the words of the internet, Velma is now going to be less of a 'Karen'.
"Get em sheriff!" 💀 that shit kills me— he who vibes (@NgObscure) August 1, 2022
Karen ultimate
Meanwhile, one Twitter user wrote: "They got tired of Velma calling the cops on LeBron LMFAO."
They got tired of Velma calling the cops on LeBron LMFAO pic.twitter.com/EePlUcU5A9— Toast (@ToastWtfFTW) September 8, 2022
In addition to this change, MultiVersus' Spectator Mode will now display Team Colours properly and fast settings have been added to support lower-end PCs.
The full patch notes can be found on the MultiVersus site.
Eurogamer recently awarded MultiVersus with a Recommended badge. In his review, Henry called the game a "very pleasant surprise".
"I wasn't entirely convinced by MultiVersus when it leaked. We've seen countless platform fighters challenge Super Smash Bros across the decades, usually falling flat," he wrote.
However, Henry went on to say he'll "gladly admit those initial impressions were wrong. Even as a free-to-play game, that carries the usual monetisation pitfalls, MultiVersus sets itself apart where it matters."
Will you support Eurogamer?
We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.