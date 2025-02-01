MultiVersus players who bought $100 Founder's Pack feel "scammed" by game's closure

MultiVersus players who bought the premium Founder's Pack have hit out at Warner Bros. Games for cancelling its free-to-play live-service fighting game before they had a chance to redeem all of their rewards.

After learning yesterday that MultiVersus' fifth season will be its last, some players who stumped up $100 for MultiVersus' Founder's Pack have taken to social media saying they've been "scammed" given they'd paid for 30 character tokens and 2500 Gleamium that they've yet to use.

Whilst some point out that, with the arrival of Aquaman and Lola, there will be 35 characters in the roster, some founder players said that "Gold was a lot more generous back [during the beta]" so they'd been able to redeem characters via the in-game currency, which is why they have character tokens left over.

Others say they were keeping their tokens for "future updates" and that as six of those 35 fighters were given away freely - Banana Guard, Jason, Shaggy, Wonder Woman, Lola, and Aquaman - many Founder Pack owners may have unused credits (thanks, TheGamer).

"23 characters were already unlocked before purchasing Premium Founders," the OP explained. "They still charged despite that. Means they promised the purchaser that they would be able to use all 30 of those tokens knowing that they bought it even after unlocking everything that was released at that moment."

"That's not how it works. they promised 30 tokens and you were given 30 tokens," countered another.

"Anyone here saying consumers deserve to be defrauded because it says tokens, not characters, is insane," opined one unhappy player.

"The concept of the item has to then be useable, if a product is unusable or is described improperly at time of purchase, the consumer is due a refund."

At the time of writing, there has been no formal word from Warner Bros. Games or developer Player First Games if they will refund some or all of the cost of Founder's Packs.

In a post to players yesterday, the MultiVersus team confirmed Season 5 will end on 30th May, although the game will still be available offline "for the foreseeable future".