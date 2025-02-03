MultiVersus director in "deep mourning" following last week's shutdown news

MultiVersus' game director has reflected on last week's announcement that the free-to-play brawler's fifth season will be its last.

On Friday, developer Player First Games confirmed Season 5 will end on 30th May, roughly a year after its post-beta rerelease. At this time, the studio said the game will be playable offline "for the foreseeable future", but it would be pulled from Epic Games Store, Steam, and both the PlayStation and Microsoft stores.

Following a few days of silence following this news - and rumours mismanagement was a key factor in the game's shutdown - MultiVersus' director Tony Huynh has now shared his own thoughts on the situation, stating he is in "deep mourning for the game", and "nobody wanted this outcome".

Writing on social media platform X, Huynh said he was "sad about the outcome", but remains "grateful for the opportunity given to us by Warner Bros. Games and to each and every developer on the Player First Games and WB Games teams". The director additionally thanked all those who had lent their IP to the game, which included an eclectic roster of playable characters from DC to Game of Thrones.

"We hope we made the characters true to themselves and felt authentic to your fans," Huynh wrote. "I couldn't be prouder of the work the [Player First Games] team did. Their endless creativity and passion never ceased to inspire and amaze me. And of course I wanted to thank every player who has ever played or supported MultiVersus. Delighting and serving players is Player First Games' objective."

Huynh went on to apologise for not addressing MultiVersus' ending sooner, stating his focus has been on the game and the team. He then appeared to address claims it was his fault MultiVersus is getting shut down.

"I don't have the power some [of] you think I do," he wrote, adding the studio is "a highly collaborative team" and "ideas are encouraged and can come from anyone and we promote delivering value to players".

Huynh continued: "I also hope that the community notices that we try to listen and act. Like any developer we're limited by time and resources.

"I know that this is painful for everyone, and I know every member of PFG feels it too, but I have to call this out, you're entitled to what you say and think, but when there are threats to harm it's crossing the line. I hope that you can take a step back and realise that this is an extremely sad time for the team. I am in deep mourning for the game.

"Nobody wanted this outcome and it wasn't from lack of caring or effort."

The news of MultiVersus' end followed an announcement earlier in January that Warner Bros. Games boss David Haddid is leaving the company after 12 years. His departure follows the disappointment of fellow live-service hopeful Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, and the inability for Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions to replicate the same success as Hogwarts Legacy.