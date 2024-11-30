Motorsport Games to withdraw all NASCAR games from sale after license transfer

Motorsport Games is pulling all NASCAR games from sale at the end of the year, including the NASCARRivals, NASCARHeat, and NASCARignition franchises.

In a statement posted to X/Twitter, Motorsport informed players that from 31st December 2024, "all NASCAR game titles and their DLC content will no longer be available for purchase on all digital storefronts", although they "will remain available to play after this time".

The decision comes after Motorsport Games sold the NASCAR license to iRacing earlier this year.

"We sincerely thank our community for the enthusiasm and support you’ve shown for these games over the years and hope you have enjoyed racing with us," the developer wrote.

"Please lookout for various platform promotions this December to complete your NASCAR console game collection while you can! We sincerely thank our community for the enthusiasm and support you've shown for these games over the years and hope you have enjoyed racing with us."